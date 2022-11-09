ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on video: Armed suspects carjack 65-year-old man at Strawberry Mansion gas station

A man pumping gas in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section looked up to find a gun pointed in his face.

Police released surveillance video showing two suspects ambushing a 65-year-old man at Sai Gas on the 3300 block of York Street last Thursday.

Investigators say the suspects took the man's keys, along with $20 in cash from his pants pockets, and then drove off in the victim's car.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 8

Joey D
2d ago

Its sad but true if you live in Philly or any Liberal Dem run city you must arm yourself learn how to use your weapon and protect yourself because the soft on crime Dems wont allow the police to do there job

Reply
6
Gunner1226
2d ago

how sad, 65 years old and you havevto be afraid to go to the gas station

Reply
8
 

