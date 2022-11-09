Caught on video: Armed suspects carjack 65-year-old man at Strawberry Mansion gas station

A man pumping gas in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section looked up to find a gun pointed in his face.

Police released surveillance video showing two suspects ambushing a 65-year-old man at Sai Gas on the 3300 block of York Street last Thursday.

Investigators say the suspects took the man's keys, along with $20 in cash from his pants pockets, and then drove off in the victim's car.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.