ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, IN

Raising Cane's opens first Indy-area restaurant in Avon on Nov.15

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyKby_0j52c3yB00

AVON — Raising Cane’s will open its first Indy-area restaurant on Nov. 15 in Avon.

The new store will be located at 8970 E. U.S. Hwy. 36 in Avon, Indy’s first Raising Cane’s is set for its grand opening.

The new restaurant will serve Caniacs and provide a racing fix in the dining room, as it pays homage to the racing heritage that the Indianapolis area is synonymous with worldwide.

The fun gets started early with Raising Cane’s hosting a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Caniacs ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries will be accepted from 8 – 9 a.m. with winners being announced immediately afterward. Must be present to win.

“I grew up in the area and visited my aunt and uncle in Avon a lot, so it’s exciting to bring the first Raising Cane’s here,” said Restaurant Leader Ryan Cannon. “This is a fabulous Community with a passion for good food and racing. We can’t wait to show them what our ONE LOVE is all about!”

In preparation for its Avon debut, Raising Cane’s is still looking to hire a few more local crewmembers for multiple positions ranging from crew to management-level.

Interested candidates can apply at workatcanes.com.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Collective Beauty opens in Westfield

Last week, the grand opening of Collective Beauty’s new location in Westfield was celebrated by their staff, the Westfield Chamber, Westfield city officials, and many of Collective Beauty’s clients. Collective Beauty is a premiere salon and spa offering top-of-the-line, exquisite services. The new location is on State Road 32 across from Field Brewing. Learn more at collectivebeautysalonspa.com.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

BJ’s Wholesale Club may be setting sights on Carmel location

CARMEL, Ind. – In September, BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana location in Noblesville. Now, the retailer may be setting its sights on Carmel for a second store. According to a zoning application filed with the city of Carmel last month, the proposed store would be located on Lowes Way, south of Carmel’s Lowe’s […]
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger

Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana winter weather photo submissions

CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indianapolis woman uses her home for popular concert series, Sean Imboden Trio to perform this weekend

The Little Flower House Concert Series is hosted at a cozy home in a welcoming neighborhood on the Near East Side of Indianapolis. This kid-friendly monthly concert series was born for artists to share their creative talents with an active listening and engaged community of guests. It offers a comfortable and intimate space, both inside and outside, where the magic happens!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section

(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Local News Digital

Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Veterans Day Parade a go for downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — After a two year absence, the Indianapolis Veterans Day Parade will return to downtown Friday. The parade has not been in-person since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year due to adverse weather conditions. The parade will start at noon, beginning at the intersection of Michigan […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Indy South Greenwood Airport recognized as 2022 Airport of the Year

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood announced Thursday that Indy South Greenwood Airport has been named the 2022 Airport of the Year by Aviation Indiana. The honor recognizes efforts in economic development, aviation education, community outreach, airport promotion, safety and security, environmental improvements and aesthetics, and more. Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, IN
WRTV

WRTV

37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy