ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Oxford Advances

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Oxford, AL – Lady Jackets gain a measure of revenge from last year by knocking off Hewitt-Trussville in flag football quarterfinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0400Cl_0j52bv4b00
Oxford’s defense made several big plays in the red zone to preserve their shutout in Monday’s state quarterfinal flag football playoff game. (Photos by Mike Lett/Lett’s Focus Photography)

Oxford scored two touchdowns in the first half and made it stand with stout defense in the second, beating Hewitt-Trussville 14-0 in AHSAA Flag Football Tournament quarterfinals Monday, knocking out the team that put it out in the semifinals last year.

The Lady Jackets (18-3) will play the winner of Tuesday’s Vestavia-Moody game in the state semifinals on a date to be determined. If they host, they are hoping to play next Monday or Saturday.

Auburn will play Hoover in the other semifinal. The championship game is Nov. 30 in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“That was maybe the elephant in the room on the ride over,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said of the matchup memory. “And I think that had a lot to do with our aggressiveness, wanting something good to happen early for us.

“Last year at this point we were like win each snap, take a deep breath. Tonight I said y’all go out there, have fun and make memories. We were aggressive on offense and we were aggressive on defense, like playing to win instead of like playing not to lose.”

Reagan White scored Oxford’s first touchdown from the 1 after getting the ball down there on a long run and Ashlyn Burns scored the second in the final two minutes of the half on a pass from Gabby Lindsey. Burns and Xai Whitfield scored conversions.

Hewitt came out in the second half with a hurry-up offense, but the Lady Jackets preserved their second shutout of the playoffs with a ball-control offense and three red-zone defensive stops by Chaci Whitfield.

“All in all I thought we played really good,” Brooks said. “All the girls were holding up four (fingers) for ‘Final Four,’ then somebody said, ‘No, we want to be the Final One.’ In a sense you could say we beat the team that beat us out last year, OK we’re satisfied, but you could tell there’s a little bit more.”

Cover photo by Mike Lett/Lett’s Focus Photography

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Share Stats in Effort to Show Transparency

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 10/30/2022 -11/6/2022. There were a total of 251 answered calls for service. There were 50 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were no felony arrests made and 35 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 170 traffic stops, and 42 citations/written warnings issued. There were six warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation

Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Pedestrian Accident Fatal After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game

Oxford, AL – The accident reported earlier in the week did end in a fatal injury. The pedestrian was reportedly hit as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game. The Calhoun County Coroner, Pat Brown, confirmed that Margaret Matthews 63 of Oxford, had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died. The Oxford Police Department reported the accident occurred on U.S. 78 between Stewart and Edmar streets. The driver, a 54-year old Oxford man operating a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, had not been charged at this time and per Chief Bill Partridge the investigation is ongoing.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/31/2022 to 11/06/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/31/2022 to 11/06/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 888 calls for service. There were 107 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 55 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 38 misdemeanor arrests. There were 25 traffic accidents, 105 traffic stops, and 39 traffic citations. 24 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and two animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Veterans Day Celebration Is In Motion

Jacksonville, AL – Jacksonville State University will host their annual Veterans Day ceremony, November 11 at 10:00 am in the TMB auditorium. This is a time to celebrate the service and sacrifices of our local military veterans. It’s a great opportunity to come together and recognize our veterans with the community. This is a great opportunity to come together and recognize our veterans with the community.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Big Boyz Toyz in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Saturday, October 29th from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm is the Big Boyz Toyz Show at 1117 Edmar St, Oxford, AL 36203. Want your precious prize possession to be featured on our most popular show Big Boys Toys? It’s ONLY $10 to register! This is your chance to network with people of the same interests and have a good ol time!! Star host Kip Chappell will be there! This event is hosted by WEAC – TV24.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

YMCA Charity Night at Anniston's Coldwater Mountain Brewpub

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, November 2nd from 6:00 pm the YMCA Charity Night will be held at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub. Support the YMCA Annual Campaign at the Charity Night. For every beer purchased from 6-9 pm, Coldwater Mountain Brewpub will donate $1 to YMCA of Calhoun County. The YMCA of Calhoun County is a East Central Alabama charity with facilities in Downtown Anniston and YMCA Camp Hamilton.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Veterans Day Events & Transit Alert for Anniston

Anniston, AL – Citizens of Anniston, please be aware of the upcoming Veterans Day events on Friday, November 11, 2022:. To start, you can join the city at Anniston’s Centennial Memorial Park (225 E. 17th St, Anniston, AL 36207), as they commemorate the veterans and their service to our country with the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11:00 am.For more information, please contact Ken Rollins at: 256-239-9234.In addition, the City of Anniston is honored to welcome back the annual Veterans Day Parade! The parade will start on November 11th at 2:00 pm. It will follow the same path as the annual Christmas Parade down Noble Street!That said, please be aware of street closures taking place for the parade. Street closures for the Veterans Day parade will occur from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM on 11/11/22. Noble Street, from its intersection with 18th to its intersection with AL-202, will be blocked for this event.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Miss Calhoun County Christmas

Anniston, AL – Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 am will be the Miss Calhoun County Christmas hosted at the Anniston Performing Arts Center. Join them for a fun and exciting day at the annual Miss Christmas pageant. No residency Requirements! $1000 scholarship guaranteed with at least 75 contestants. $1500 with 100 contestants. Unique awards, gorgeous crowns, custom sashes, parade artwork for your parade sign designed for the winners, and queen’s photo shoot!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State to Establish Command College for Law Enforcement

Jacksonville, AL – Per the Director of Strategic Communications for JSU, Buffy Lockette Alabama police officers interested in advancing in their careers will soon have access to a program specifically designed to help them become command staff. The new Southeastern Leadership Command College in development at Jacksonville State University will train law enforcement professionals to lead departments and agencies.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sounds of the Night with the Atlanta Pops in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Sunday, October 30th at 7pm the Oxford Performing Arts Center will present Sounds of the Night with the Atlanta Pops. Follow the Atlanta Pops Orchestra into the night with the eerie sounds of Halloween. For the night that’s made for fright, the Atlanta Pops will have you bolted to your seats with ghostly music from the past and present. Thought you knew where that sound was coming from? Well… think again.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Empty Stocking Gala 2022

Anniston, AL – On Friday, November 4th it will be the 33rd Anniversary of the Empty Stocking Gala. This event is held at the Anniston City Meeting Center. The Empty Stocking Gala provides Christmas gifts for all of the children in foster care under DHR custody in Calhoun and Cleburne counties. In addition, they provide gifts to indigent patients residing in area nursing homes. The last few years, they have also given generously to several other children’s charities.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont City Council Meeting

Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont City Council met in regular session yesterday (11/01). The city bills for the month of October totaled $730,376.30. The Council adopted Resolution 2022-28 stating that the construction of certain works required for the treatment and distribution of drinking water is desirable and in the public interest and to that end, it is necessary that action needed for the construction of water treatment and or distribution facilities be taken immediately. Under ADEM Administrative Code Chapter 335-11-2, the state of Alabama has authorized the making of loans to aid in financing the cost of infrastructure needed to achieve/maintain compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Stats for October 1st thru 31st, 2022

Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy