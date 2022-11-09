Read full article on original website
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
Astros SP Justin Verlander Opts Out of Contract, Becomes Free Agent
Add star pitcher Justin Verlander to the list of intriguing MLB free agents. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Verlander has declined his one-year, $25 million player option for the 2023 campaign. The decision is no surprise as the 39-year-old looks to secure a more lucrative, long-term extension. After...
Red Sox Announce Decision Regarding Tommy Pham’s Contract
Tommy Pham officially is a free agent, as the Boston Red Sox announced Thursday both the club and the outfielder declined his mutual option. The option reportedly would have paid Pham $12 million in 2023. The 34-year-old now hits the open market, where he’ll join an outfield class that’s, of course, highlighted by longtime New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.
What It Costs To Sign Xander Bogaerts, According To Experts
What could make someone like Xander Bogaerts walk away from a guaranteed $60 million? The chance to make at least three times as much certainly helps. That’s the no-brainer case for Bogaerts, who opted out of his remaining three years with the Red Sox — leaving the $60 million on the table — to become a free agent. Opting out almost always was going to be Bogaerts’ decision, of course, unless his play or health really fell off the table in the seasons leading up to this winter.
Red Sox Make Roster Move Involving Prospect From Christian Vázquez Trade
The Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced several roster moves, including one involving Enmanuel Valdez, a prospect acquired from the Houston Astros in exchange for Christian Vázquez at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Boston selected Valdez to its active major league roster. This is notable because the infielder/outfielder...
Who Is Kodai Senga? Why Red Sox Fans Should Know Japanese Ace
The early offseason focus for the Red Sox looks pretty clear with Boston already being linked to multiple starting pitchers. Chaim Bloom and the Boston front office seem hellbent on searching high and low for rotation help, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that quest extend beyond North America.
Chris Bassitt Declined Qualifying Offer from New York Mets
Chris Bassitt has declined the qualifying offer from the New York Mets, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The QO would’ve paid Bassitt $19.65 million on a one-year deal, but he likely believes he can earn more on the open market. The former Oakland A will undoubtedly make more in a multi-year deal but may not approach the average annual value of the QO. Bassitt joins players like Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts, who will be free agents this offseason.
What Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi Qualifying Offers Mean For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox reportedly extended qualifying offers to shortstop Xander Bogaerts and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Thursday revealed the full qualifying offer list, which includes 12 other players in addition to the Red Sox free agents. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier confirmed shortly after, citing sources, that the Red Sox extended qualifying offers to Bogaerts and Eovaldi.
Dodgers, SP Clayton Kershaw Nearing 1-Year Deal
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing a one-year deal with starting pitcher, and franchise icon, Clayton Kershaw. The deal would bring Kershaw back for a 16th season in Dodger Blue. Los Angeles did not extend a qualifying offer to the 34-year-old in an effort to allow Kershaw ample time to decide his future plans. This will be the second consecutive season the future Hall of Famer will play on a one-year deal after signing a $17 million contract with the club last offseason.
Dodgers 'Showing Interest' in Japanese SP Kodai Senga
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams interested in Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga. Senga recently opted out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, making him eligible to sign with any MLB team. The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar season in 2022, compiling a 1.94 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and a 156/49 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 144 innings.
MLB Rumors: National League Team Has ‘Real Interest’ In Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts can have his pick of which Major League Baseball team he wants to play for in 2023, and he could reunite with a former executive in Philadelphia. The All-Star shortstop opted out of his contract with the Red Sox and became a free agent. Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has stated the team’s goal in re-signing Bogaerts this offseason, but there will be many teams interested in the two-time World Series champion amid a strong free agent shortstop class.
Five Relievers Red Sox Could Target In MLB Free Agency
During the regular season, Boston Red Sox relievers finished combining for the fourth-highest ERA (4.59) among all bullpens in Major League Baseball, allowing the fifth most walks (268) and the third most runs (318) in the process. That leaves room for improvement before the start of the 2023 campaign. With...
Red Sox Agree To One-Year Deal With Rob Refsnyder For 2023 Season
The Red Sox will bring back Rob Refsnyder in 2023. Boston on Thursday announced it avoided arbitration with Refsnyder, as the sides agreed on a one-year deal for next season. Refsnyder began 2022 with the Worcester Red Sox before being recalled by the major league club in June. Refsnyder appeared...
Phillies Stealing Red Sox’s 2021 Anthem Sparked Texts To Kyle Schwarber
Confused by the Phillies using “Dancing On My Own” as their unofficial theme song this Major League Baseball postseason?. Well, you’re not alone. (Seriously, no pun intended.) Former Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki couldn’t help but question Kyle Schwarber — his former Boston teammate who now plays...
Astros and GM James Click to Part Ways
In a shocking turn of events, the Houston Astros and former General Manager James Click will no longer be doing business together. According to ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan, Click turned down Houston’s one-year offer, and the team will have to go in another direction. Click was hired by...
Xander Bogaerts Notches Fifth Career AL Silver Slugger Award
Xander Bogaerts added yet another milestone to his Major League Baseball resume on Thursday. Spending the entirety of his big league career with the Boston Red Sox, Bogaerts earned his fifth career American League Silver Slugger Award. Playing in 150 games last season, the current star free agent batted .307/.377/.456 — which led all shortstops in batting average — with 15 home runs, 38 doubles and 73 RBIs.
MLB Insider Thinks This Team ‘Makes Perfect Sense’ For Xander Bogaerts
Are the Dodgers on the verge of plucking an All-Star talent from Boston for the second time in as many years?. Jon Heyman can see it happening. Los Angeles potentially could be in the mix for Xander Bogaerts, who recently punched his ticket to Major League Baseball free agency by opting out of his current contract with the Red Sox. The Dodgers, like their 2018 World Series opponent, soon could have a glaring vacancy at shortstop, as Trea Turner stands alongside Bogaerts on the open market.
Aaron Judge Free Agency Rumors: This Team Is Yankees’ Biggest Threat
As more and more reports surface, it sounds like Aaron Judge will head west if he doesn’t re-up with the Yankees. It’s difficult to envision Judge leaving the Bronx, and New York absolutely should make signing the American League MVP candidate its utmost priority this offseason. But money talks and the superstar slugger might be forced to take the richest deal on the table if it’s considerably better than what the Yankees are offering.
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Aware’ Of Latest Japanese Import
The New York Yankees reportedly are showing interest in 29-year-old outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who is due to be posted by his Japanese team. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on New York’s interest Thursday, indicating the Yankees would like to pair Yoshida with fellow outfielder Aaron Judge.
NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. To Narrow Down List Of Potential Teams
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes could end with a quarter of the season to go. The free agent wide receiver has a list of NFL teams he hopes to sign with this season — the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
