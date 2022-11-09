Read full article on original website
Related
Mehmet Oz Responds to Oprah’s Endorsement of Opponent John Fetterman: ‘She and I Have Different Politics’ (Video)
”In a purple state like Pennsylvania, your neighbors have different political views than you do,“ Oz said. Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Mehmet Oz’s Pennsylvania Senate opponent John Fetterman isn’t phasing the famous TV doctor one bit, instead brushing it off as the two having “different politics.”
Dressed for success? Dr. Oz and wife Lisa cast their midterm votes in Pennsylvania while Dem rival John Fetterman doesn't take questions in gym shorts alongside wife Gisele - as legal battle explodes over ballots and voters scramble to fix mistakes
Both Pennsylvania Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz were up early on Election Day to cast their ballots in one of the most closely watched races this midterm cycle. Fetterman, wearing his trademark gym shorts and a blue puffer jacket, pulled up in a pick-up truck...
Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him
A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
Is John Fetterman's wife, Gisele, the 'de facto candidate' for Pennsylvania Senate?
Gisele Barreto Fetterman has been described as the "de facto" candidate as her husband, John Fetterman works to defeat his GOP challenger in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
Dr. Oz Defeat to John Fetterman Sparks Avalanche of Memes, Jokes
Dr. Mehmet Oz has faced mockery on social media following his loss to Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race. After 91 percent of votes were counted as of early Wednesday morning, Fetterman lead Oz with 50 percent of ballots cast to the Republican's 47.6 percent, while Libertarian candidate Erik Gerhardt had garnered 1.4 percent support.
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
Democrat John Fetterman wiped back tears in an emotional speech after winning key Senate race in Pennsylvania
Democrat John Fetterman won the race for US Senate in Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning. He beat Trump-backed candidate Mehmet Oz, flipping a seat that had been in Republican hands. As he thanked his supporters in a speech, Fetterman seemed stunned and wiped away tears. Democrat John Fetterman beat Republican Mehmet...
Republicans are blaming Trump after the GOP's midterm 'red wave' failed to materialize
Republican analysts blamed Trump for the GOP's disappointing midterm results. They say the former president is too divisive, and backed poor quality candidates. The GOP had been expected to make sweeping gains, but these didn't materialise. Republican analysts and commentators blamed Donald Trump for the party's disappointing performance in the...
Photos show disappointment, shock at Republican election night events as 'red wave' never appears
Photos show disappointed Republicans when the expected election night "red wave" never arrived. Republicans on the ballot did not expect such a positive night for Democrats. In one battleground state, Georgia's open Senate seat is still pending as it heads to a runoff. Photos from Republican election night events across...
Live Results: John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz: Pennsylvania's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Democrat John Fetterman beat Republican Mehmet Oz in a face-off for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Fetterman is the state's lieutenant governor and Oz is a celebrity doctor and first-time candidate. Pennsylvania is a battleground state that Biden won by 1.2 percentage points in...
WGAL
John Fetterman campaign suing in federal court
The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is suing in federal court to have Pennsylvania mail-in ballots counted, even if they do not have a valid date. A divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ordered counties to refrain from counting those ballots. Attorneys for Fetterman say "the date instruction...
Liz Cheney calls election results ‘clear victory for team normal’ and rejection of Trump
CNN — Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday said the results of this week’s midterm elections were “a clear victory for Team Normal,” and a “rejection of the toxicity” of former President Donald Trump. “I think that it was a clear victory for Team Normal,...
CNET
Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All
Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
John Fetterman May Have Quoted ‘Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ In Victory Speech
A Twitter user pointed out a very specific thing that the lieutenant governor said after winning a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.
Jennings says Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on midterm results
A former Republican strategist suggested that former President Donald Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based off of midterm results. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
U.S. Senate control down to five races, Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Control of the U.S. Senate is down to five races after Democrat John Fetterman won the pivotal U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, beating out Dr. Mehmet Oz and flipping the state from red to blue, and Republican J.D. Vance won Ohio's crucial Senate race defeating long-time congressman Tim Ryan. Republican incumbents Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah also had victories Tuesday night.
President Biden visits Primanti Bros. with Fetterman during stop in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden visited Primanti Bros. with Senate candidate John Fetterman during his stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Biden was in Pittsburgh to visit the Fern Hollow Bridge with Gov. Tom Wolf and spoke about infrastructure funding. The president will make a stop in Philadelphia on Thursday...
Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
Democrats win in six races where they boosted election doubters
Democrats drew criticism from both sides of the aisle for spending resources to elevate Republicans in primaries who had a history of casting doubt on the 2020 election. They argued the strategy was aimed at boosting candidates general election voters would deem to be too extreme, helping Democratic chances in November.
Fetterman defeats Oz to win Pa.'s key Senate race, flip GOP-held seat to Democrats
Democrat John Fetterman earned a hard-fought win over Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s pivotal U.S. Senate race. Oz called Fetterman early Wednesday morning to concede the race, according to the Fetterman campaign. Fetterman had collected about 51% of the votes counted compared with 47% for Oz, according...
People
351K+
Followers
58K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0