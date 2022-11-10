ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Wooten re-elected; Jordan, Overman to return to board of commissioners

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZY54D_0j52bHCt00

Republican incumbent Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II won re-election on Tuesday, defeating his Democratic challenger Eddie Graham by more than 2,400 votes.

According to unofficial results, Wooten collected 8,173 votes, or 58.73% of all votes cast, to Graham’s 5,744 votes or 41.27%.

Wooten’s doubled his margin of victory over Graham in their second matchup. When Wooten was elected sheriff in 2018, he defeated Graham by more than 900 votes, garnering 53.43% of the vote to Graham’s 46.57%.

Wooten carried six of the county’s precincts on Tuesday, losing to Graham only in Elizabeth City West, North and South.

Wooten could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Graham said in an email Wednesday morning that he called Wooten Tuesday night to congratulate him on a “decisive victory.”

“While I am disappointed in the outcome, I am very proud of the campaign that we ran and presented to the voters,” Graham said in the email. “I send nothing but best wishes and success for our Sheriff. Congratulations and God speed.”

Graham said he was grateful for the support he received across the county and that he will continue to support a legal system that “respects human rights and believes in the respect and dignity of people.”

“We came up short,” Graham said. “I accept the vote and will of the people. I have pledged to work with Sheriff Wooten in any way possible to advance a safe and lawful Pasquotank County.”

In the at-large county commissioners race, incumbents Charles Jordan, a Democrat, and Barry Overman, a Republican, won the board’s two open at-large seats, according to unofficial results.

Jordan garnered 6,602 votes, or 40.23%, while Overman got 6,499 votes, or 35%. Republican Wayne Parker finished third with 5,469 votes, or 29.45%.

Jordan and Overman were both elected county commissioners in 2018. Parker was making his first run for political office.

Jordan attributed his first-place finish to the fact that voters understand that he seeks to “represent all the citizens” of Pasquotank.

“I don’t deal with party affiliation when it comes to the residents of the county,” Jordan said. “I deal with serving them because I am a servant. My focus has been on improving Pasquotank County, improving economic growth here and making sure our schools are taken care of. And, of course to keep taxes low.”

Overman said he was very pleased with his strong second-place finish in winning a second term. Overman was censured by the Pasquotank Republican Party last month after it claimed he had voted against “conservative values.” The party urged Republicans to only vote for Parker on Tuesday.

“I think it is dangerous when you don’t disagree sometimes,” Overman said. “Disagreement helps build character and relationships. After it came out a lot of people reached out and told me to keep doing what is right for everybody.”

The “negativity” caught Overman by surprise but he said he would continue to represent all county citizens equally. He served two terms on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education before being elected commissioner.

“I enjoy serving and I always have, and I will continue (to do so) until the voters say otherwise,” Overman said. “Even the naysayers that may be against me, I am completely willing to work with them. I live here, I work here and I raised my kids here. It’s a great place to live and I will work hard to continue to make it a great place to live. I enjoy working for everybody.”

Parker could not be reached for comment.

Republican Pasquotank Clerk of the Superior Court Jennifer Thompson won election to a four-year term, defeating Democratic challenger Monique Ferebee 55.89% to 41.27%. Thompson finished with 7,725 votes to Ferebee’s 6,098 votes, according to unofficial results.

Like Wooten, Thompson won in six of the county’s nine precincts, losing to Ferebee in Elizabeth City West, North and South.

Thompson was appointed Clerk of Superior Court Feb. 1, 2021. Ferebee is an assistant district attorney in the 1st Judicial District. Neither candidate could be reached for comment.

Republican Northern Outside Commissioner Sean Lavin, Republican Southern Outside Commissioner Jonathan Meads and Democrat Southern Inside Commissioner Cecil Perry were re-elected after running unopposed.

Meads received 3,389 votes, Perry had 2,498 and Lavin 2,569.

Steve Harris and Maurice Berry were both elected Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Harris had 9,306 votes and Berry had 7,004 votes. There were also 109 write-in votes.

Turnout in Pasquotank for Tuesday’s election was 48.11%.

