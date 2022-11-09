ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns

Our travels are taking us someplace ancient, awesome, and deep (literally) into the Blue Ridge Mountains. Welcome to Linville Caverns!. Located in Marion, N.C., beneath Humpback Mountain, lies this intricate and active limestone cavern. All of it was carved by water that still flows through the caverns today, and it's this water that led to the discovery of the caverns.
MARION, NC
Reparations project manager wants to be reassigned, city documents say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A potential change looms in terms of the company overseeing Asheville’s reparations process. In September 2021, Asheville City Council approved a contract with TEQuity as reparations project manager. According to city documents, TEQuity is now asking that the contract be assigned to another agency...
ASHEVILLE, NC
More than 100 townhome units coming to Arden, Weaverville

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A total of 124 townhome units are officially coming to parts of Arden and Weaverville. The first project, Christ School Townhomes, will be located right off Christ School Road in Arden and will consist of 84 units. The other project, called Pleasant Grove Townhomes, will...
ARDEN, NC
PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Watching Nicole: McDowell emergency officials prep for hurricane's remnants

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — As the remnants of Hurricane Nicole approached Western North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, emergency management officials in McDowell County started preparations for potential flooding. McDowell County officials said crews were on standby inside the county’s Emergency Operations Center. “This is a huge asset to...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Sweet Potato Hummus

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Calvary Food Pantry is located at 2480 Hendersonville Road in Fletcher. It is open every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. Heat vegetable oil in skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, cumin and pepper flakes. Cook until onion is softened, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Add...
FLETCHER, NC
Asheville's public tennis courts to be dual-lined for pickleball play

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 that all outdoor hard surface public tennis courts maintained by the city of Asheville will soon become dual-lined in order to convert the courts to pickleball courts for shared use. Officials said as the popularity of pickleball...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, NC
Maggie Ullman joins all-female Asheville City Council

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fresh new face is coming to Asheville's city council. Maggie Ullman was elected Tuesday to fill Gwen Wisler's vacancy. Wisler opted not to run for reelection. With an extensive background in city government and climate change, Ullman aims to bring a new perspective to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Consumer Reports: Here are some tips for navigating long-term effects of coronavirus

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — We’re learning more about what’s called long COVID-19, when people report debilitating symptoms lasting weeks or even months. Although more than a billion dollars is being spent on research, some people say it’s still hard to convince doctors their symptoms are real. Consumer Reports followed one woman’s long COVID journey, which could help you or anyone you know who suffers from it find relief.
