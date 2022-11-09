ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — We’re learning more about what’s called long COVID-19, when people report debilitating symptoms lasting weeks or even months. Although more than a billion dollars is being spent on research, some people say it’s still hard to convince doctors their symptoms are real. Consumer Reports followed one woman’s long COVID journey, which could help you or anyone you know who suffers from it find relief.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO