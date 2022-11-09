Read full article on original website
Forever, finally: Asheville Humane Society's longest-staying pup finds forever home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a big day for a lucky local pup, as Asheville Humane Society's longest-staying dog got his forever home!. Ed had been at the shelter for 16 months, but Saturday, Nov. 12 he finally got to go home -- and his adopter is a long-time volunteer at AHS.
The Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns
Our travels are taking us someplace ancient, awesome, and deep (literally) into the Blue Ridge Mountains. Welcome to Linville Caverns!. Located in Marion, N.C., beneath Humpback Mountain, lies this intricate and active limestone cavern. All of it was carved by water that still flows through the caverns today, and it's this water that led to the discovery of the caverns.
Code Purple called as cold weather follows remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Homeless Coalition has called a Code Purple Alert for this weekend as temperatures will dip to freezing or below. Code Purple will be in effect from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Monday, Nov. 14, as temperatures are forecasted to fall in the low 30s and 20s those nights.
Road conditions vary across WNC; flooding seen in parts of Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rain bands moved into the mountains Thursday night from Nicole. In Biltmore Village Friday morning, Nov. 11, cars splashed through the water puddling up in the roads, which was a common theme across WNC counties, including Buncombe and Henderson, as the rain continued to fall into the afternoon.
Reparations project manager wants to be reassigned, city documents say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A potential change looms in terms of the company overseeing Asheville’s reparations process. In September 2021, Asheville City Council approved a contract with TEQuity as reparations project manager. According to city documents, TEQuity is now asking that the contract be assigned to another agency...
What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A sticky white substance spewing from Canton's paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area. It's causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13's Help Desk for answers. We found...
More than 100 townhome units coming to Arden, Weaverville
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A total of 124 townhome units are officially coming to parts of Arden and Weaverville. The first project, Christ School Townhomes, will be located right off Christ School Road in Arden and will consist of 84 units. The other project, called Pleasant Grove Townhomes, will...
PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
Watching Nicole: McDowell emergency officials prep for hurricane's remnants
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — As the remnants of Hurricane Nicole approached Western North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, emergency management officials in McDowell County started preparations for potential flooding. McDowell County officials said crews were on standby inside the county’s Emergency Operations Center. “This is a huge asset to...
Sweet Potato Hummus
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Calvary Food Pantry is located at 2480 Hendersonville Road in Fletcher. It is open every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. Heat vegetable oil in skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, cumin and pepper flakes. Cook until onion is softened, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Add...
Pedestrian struck on Hendersonville Road in critical condition, investigation underway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle during rainy conditions Thursday night, Nov. 10, at a busy Buncombe County intersection. A spokesperson for APD said a report came in at about 6:18 p.m. Thursday of a pedestrian being struck by a...
Asheville's public tennis courts to be dual-lined for pickleball play
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday, Nov. 9 that all outdoor hard surface public tennis courts maintained by the city of Asheville will soon become dual-lined in order to convert the courts to pickleball courts for shared use. Officials said as the popularity of pickleball...
New Haywood County sheriff has 10-point plan and issues he wants to address
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There will be a new sheriff in Haywood County. Topping Bill Wilkie's 10-point plan for the office is the establishment of an all-volunteer community advisory panel to find solutions to what he called the through-line between criminal offenses, addiction and homelessness. “I look to address...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business, eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on October 30th. He spent about four hours inside and tried to steal a safe. Asheville police believe the suspect stole a car from a dealership across from the business.
Escaped inmate from eastern NC recaptured by deputies in Mars Hill, sheriff says
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An escapee from the Davidson Correctional Center who had been missing for three days was recaptured Thursday night, Nov. 10, according to Madison County Sheriff's Office. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said in a statement on Facebook just after midnight Friday, Nov. 11 that...
Maggie Ullman joins all-female Asheville City Council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fresh new face is coming to Asheville's city council. Maggie Ullman was elected Tuesday to fill Gwen Wisler's vacancy. Wisler opted not to run for reelection. With an extensive background in city government and climate change, Ullman aims to bring a new perspective to...
Consumer Reports: Here are some tips for navigating long-term effects of coronavirus
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — We’re learning more about what’s called long COVID-19, when people report debilitating symptoms lasting weeks or even months. Although more than a billion dollars is being spent on research, some people say it’s still hard to convince doctors their symptoms are real. Consumer Reports followed one woman’s long COVID journey, which could help you or anyone you know who suffers from it find relief.
Nearly $6 million heads to Buncombe County for school security upgrades
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools was awarded nearly $6 million from the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. The money will go to make security and safety enhancements on campuses across the school system. “That just allows for a more efficient operational response if...
Haywood County votes in its youngest-ever elected official as tax collector
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The red wave of the 2022 midterm election continues in Haywood County with Republican Sebastian Cothran defeating sitting Democrat Greg West. The midterm election results marked the first time since the Civil War that the Haywood County Commission has been filled by all Republicans.
103-year-old WWII vet realizes lifelong dream of culinary degree on Veterans Day
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A lifelong dream was fulfilled for one WNC veteran this Veterans Day, Nov. 11. At the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain, A-B Tech President John Gossett presented Bernice Buchin Liverett, 103, with an Honorary Associate of Applied Science degree in Culinary Arts on Friday.
