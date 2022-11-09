ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Tennessee Titans receive big quarterback update

The Tennessee Titans have been without their starting quarterback over the last few weeks. But it appears that might be coming to an end. Ryan Tannehill was a full participant in practice on Thursday and appears in line to play on Sunday. NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Thursday, “Titans’...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

4 Tennessee Titans defensive starters, including Jeffery Simmons, out vs Denver Broncos

Five defensive players, including four starters, will not be available for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) will not have defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, safety Amani Hooker or defensive back Josh Thompson available when they battle the Broncos (3-5) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS), per an announcement from coach Mike Vrabel. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Todd Downing takes the blame for glaring Titans issue

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is nothing if not accountable. Each and every time Downing speaks to the media or reflects upon the play of his offense, the second-year offensive coordinator has not been afraid to look in the mirror. An admirable quality for a coach of his rank at the NFL level.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy