Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Related
Refs made historical mistake that may have cost the Atlanta Falcons
It isn’t often that you can say there were three yards lost in oblivion during an NFL game, but that is exactly what you can say about the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. The referees have not treated us nice this year (looking right at you...
Titans vs. Broncos predictions: NFL experts make Week 10 picks
The Tennessee Titans (5-3) and Denver Broncos (3-5) will meet in Week 10 in a matchup between two teams that are very similar, as both the Titans and Broncos have had a great deal of struggles on the offensive side of the ball. Where both teams have thrived, however, is...
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Never Considered Pulling Marcus Mariota; Right Move?
Will the Atlanta Falcons made a change at quarterback after Marcus Mariota's struggles in 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers?
atozsports.com
Watch: Peyton Manning shows Tennessee some love in front of huge national audience
Tennessee Vols legend Peyton Manning showed his alma mater some love on Wednesday during the CMA Country Music Awards. Manning co-hosted the show with singer Luke Bryan. Bryan is a massive Georgia Bulldogs fan and he was in Athens last Saturday for UGA’s win against the Vols. Manning, who...
thecomeback.com
Tennessee Titans receive big quarterback update
The Tennessee Titans have been without their starting quarterback over the last few weeks. But it appears that might be coming to an end. Ryan Tannehill was a full participant in practice on Thursday and appears in line to play on Sunday. NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Thursday, “Titans’...
4 Tennessee Titans defensive starters, including Jeffery Simmons, out vs Denver Broncos
Five defensive players, including four starters, will not be available for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) will not have defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, safety Amani Hooker or defensive back Josh Thompson available when they battle the Broncos (3-5) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS), per an announcement from coach Mike Vrabel. ...
ng-sportingnews.com
Falcons' Arthur Smith explains why he stayed with Marcus Mariota at QB over Desmond Ridder vs. Panthers
Marcus Mariota did not make an impressive showing Thursday night. The veteran quarterback struggled in the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on "Thursday Night Football," to the point where NFL Twitter was calling for rookie Desmond Ridder to take over the offense. While Mariota made a number of head-scratching...
Miami Dolphins need Byron Jones back but it may not be their decision
Byron Jones has yet to play a single down in 2022 and there are questions about whether or not the Miami Dolphins will get him back at all. The decision may not be the team’s to make. Jones is a much-needed asset on the Dolphins’ defense. When he is...
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Butch Jones tells wild story involving a police chase
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones, currently the head coach at Arkansas State, told a wild story this week involving a recruiting trip and a high-speed police chase. Earlier this week, during the Sun Belt coaches’ weekly media session, Jones told reporters that he got caught in the middle...
atozsports.com
Todd Downing takes the blame for glaring Titans issue
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is nothing if not accountable. Each and every time Downing speaks to the media or reflects upon the play of his offense, the second-year offensive coordinator has not been afraid to look in the mirror. An admirable quality for a coach of his rank at the NFL level.
Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos Week 10 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans (5-3) are one day closer to their AFC showdown against the Denver Broncos (3-5) inside Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Yesterday, we had our first look at the injury report and it was less than ideal. There were a total of 12 starters on the list who were either limited or didn’t participate in practice at all.
Rocky toppled: Peyton Manning’s monologue at CMA showcases clogger Zeb Ross
The University of Tennessee may have been rocked by top-ranked Georgia in last weekend’s college football showdown, but Volunteers’ alumnus Peyton Manning called a winning play during his monologue at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards. Manning, 46, who played in Knoxville from 1994 to 1997 before...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1