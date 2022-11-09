Read full article on original website
Report: Twitter Paused Blue Subscriptions to Halt Fraudulent Accounts
After days of users taking advantage of the blue check of Twitter’s redesigned Blue subscription plan to impersonate people and companies, the social media platform has reportedly paused the service. Twitter Blue — which was a paid service meant to verify the identity of users of accounts — has...
Oracle Unveils Mobile Ordering/Payments Tool
As restaurants deal with a tough labor market, business software company Oracle has debuted a mobile order and pay tool designed to let eateries “serve customers from anywhere.”. The Oracle MICROS Simphony tool is a handheld point-of-sale (POS) and payment device that lets servers place orders and send them...
CFPB: Frauds and Scams Make up 40% of Crypto Complaints
They call it "pig butchering." A scammer spends time getting their victim's confidence and trust to convince them to set up cryptocurrency accounts in an effort to eventually steal their assets. And as the U.S. Consumer Finance Protection Bureau said Thursday (Nov. 10), it's one of the more notable forms...
Musk Hints of Twitter Bankruptcy in Bid to Cut Costs
Elon Musk has reportedly told Twitter employees that the company could go bankrupt. In addition, two members of Musk’s new leadership team at the social media platform have resigned, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Nov. 10), citing unnamed sources. Musk mentioned the possibility of a Twitter bankruptcy during a call with...
Crypto Execs Call For Clearer Regulations in Wake of FTX Collapse
The heads of three high-profile cryptocurrency companies say the U.S. lacks a clear set of regulations for their industry, which is why most trading happens offshore. The remarks came late Wednesday (Nov. 9) in a Twitter exchange with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she said that the collapse of crypto trading platform FTX this week "shows how much of the industry appears to be smoke and mirrors."
UK Borrowers Due Millions as Lenders Fail to Meet FCA Expectations
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) asked the country’s lenders to offer payment deferrals as a means of supporting customers struggling to meet their repayment obligations because of the crisis. In a report published last week, the FCA noted that the...
Dutch FinTech Adyen Teams with Instacart on PINless Payments
Amsterdam-based payment technology company Adyen will act as a payment services partner for grocery aggregator firm Instacart, the FinTech announced on Thursday (Nov. 10). As part of the new partnership, Instacart will leverage various aspects of the Adyen payment platform, including PIN-free debit payments, per a press release. “Working with...
Coinbase Cuts 60 in Recruiting and Onboarding Teams
After making job cuts that totaled 18% of its full-time workforce in June, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced another 60 layoffs. These staff reductions are limited to the company’s recruiting and institutional onboarding teams, as the company has lower planned hiring needs and has completed its institutional onboarding backlog, Coinbase Director of Corporate & Global Communications Elliott Suthers said in a statement emailed to PYMNTS on Thursday (Nov. 10).
Kyte Raises $60M to Expand on-Demand Car Rental Offerings
On-demand car rental startup Kyte has raised $60 million in Series B growth equity financing, which it will use to accelerate its product development, add to its fleet of vehicles and expand its market. This round brings the company’s total funding to $300 million across equity and debt, according to...
Crypto Compliance Can Be Easier Than Regulatory Clarity
When it comes to selling compliance services in the blockchain business, the two most difficult tasks are educating clients from financial institutions about what it is and then convincing them that for all the claims of crypto’s anonymity, it is easier than it sounds. That’s a big part of...
JPMorgan to Open New Office and Payments Innovation Lab in Greece
J.P. Morgan plans to open both a new local head office and a new Payments Innovation Lab within that office in Athens, Greece. The new office will support the growth of the company’s businesses in the country and will be the new location for its current Athens-based employees in J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank and Asset & Wealth Management businesses, J.P. Morgan said Friday (Nov. 11) in a press release.
Nigerian Money App Kuda Launches in UK
The Nigerian money app Kuda, announced Wednesday (Nov. 9) that it is launching in the U.K. as part of a global expansion drive with a view to serving the cross-border transfer needs of U.K.-based Nigerians. The company said it will charge a flat fee of £3 per transfer to a...
FTX US and Alameda Research Each Have Liabilities of $10B to $50B
FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research and FTX US reportedly each have liabilities of as much as $50 billion. On the Alameda Research’s bankruptcy filing, it lists assets of between $10 billion and $50 billion, liabilities of between $10 billion and $50 billion, and a population of creditors totaling more than 100,000, Yahoo Finance reported Friday (Nov. 11).
Report: Binance ‘Likely’ to End Potential Deal to Acquire FTX
Shortly after beginning its due diligence, cryptocurrency exchange Binance is reportedly “likely” to end the potential deal to acquire rival crypto exchange FTX. Binance was “taken aback” by what it found, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Nov. 9), citing an unnamed source. In a...
Meta Invests in Metaverse Plans Amid Sweeping Layoffs
In the middle of the first mass layoffs in its history, Meta is set to purchase Audio Analytic as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 9), Meta will acquire the U.K.-based software company, which makes artificial intelligence-driven (AI) sound recognition software, for an undisclosed figure.
Mastercard and JPMorgan Launch Pay By Bank to Streamline ACH Payments
With traditional payment methods like cash and personal checks on the decline, J.P. Morgan Payments is looking to tap into the growing interest in alternative payment methods by partnering with Mastercard on a new digital banking payment platform. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Mastercard said in a press release that the...
UK Launches New FinTech Innovation Center
A new private sector-led body has been launched in the United Kingdom to nurture the country’s FinTech ecosystem. The Center for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release that Charlotte Crosswell, who will soon be stepping down as chair of the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE), will lead the new organization beginning Jan. 4, 2023.
FTX Blowup May Force Banks and VC to Retreat from Crypto Plans
The FTX blowup and bankruptcy will reshape the crypto industry. That much is certain. It’s unclear where the next shoes will drop and whether the ripple effects will extend to the traditional financial sector. The hit to banks’ and investment firms’ balance sheets may be limited; the hit to...
FV Debuts Puerto Rico’s 1st Bank-Based Digital Asset Custody Service
Puerto Rico’s FV Bank has launched digital asset custody and settlement services for clients around the world, becoming the first bank in the commonwealth to do so. The company announced the rollout in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying it was launching initially with bitcoin as the first supported digital asset, with ethereum, Circle’s USD Coin, and USDT custody expected to follow soon.
Paycheck-to-Paycheck Economy’s Gloom Is Bad News for Retailers
The paycheck-to-paycheck economy is bifurcating as inflation rages and consumers fret over an uncertain future, with one group of customers who cannot spend, and another group who won’t spend. In the middle of it all are the retailers, who look set to be squeezed this holiday season, and beyond.
