NBC Sports

The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster

The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
theScore

Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
ng-sportingnews.com

Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar

Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
NBC Sports

USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar

Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
MyWabashValley.com

USA on brink of clinching spot in 2023 Basketball World Cup

Jim Boylen has not spent any time thinking about what the World Cup qualifying standings might look like after USA Basketball’s game against Brazil on Friday. He just keeps thinking how the Americans have four qualifying games left. “And in my brain, I’m acting like we’ve got to win...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Uncapped Xavi Simons in Dutch World Cup squad, Cillessen out

ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — Uncapped attacking midfielder Xavi Simons was included Friday in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, while veteran goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen did not make coach Louis van Gaal’s roster for the tournament in Qatar. Van Gaal also selected injured stars Memphis Depay of Barcelona and...
Larry Lease

Two Texans Named to U.S. FIFA World Cup Roster

The U.S. Men's National Team has announced their roster for the upcoming 2022 World Cup.Travel Nomades/Unsplash. FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira has been named to the United States World Cup team. Dallas News reports that Paul Arriola was not chosen, despite playing in five of the U.S. World Cup qualification matches. Dallas News reports the decision on the final roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup was made by U.S. manager Greg Berhalter and his team was announced during an event in New York. According to Dallas News Berhalter said:
DALLAS, TX

