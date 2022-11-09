Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo Closing In On World Cup Record After Being Named In Portugal Squad
No player has yet scored at more than four World Cups but Ronaldo could become the first.
NBC Sports
The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster
The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
USWNT Lost Its Third Straight Game for First Time Since 1993
The team lost 2–1 after Germany scored in the 89th minute on Thursday night.
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
USA Coach Names 25 World Cup Newbies In Squad For Qatar Including Nine Players Based In UK
Qatar 2022 will be Berhalter's third World Cup, after he went to the 2002 and 2006 tournaments as a player. But this will be the first World Cup adventure for 25 of the 26 players in his squad.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar
Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
NBC Sports
USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar
Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
MyWabashValley.com
USA on brink of clinching spot in 2023 Basketball World Cup
Jim Boylen has not spent any time thinking about what the World Cup qualifying standings might look like after USA Basketball’s game against Brazil on Friday. He just keeps thinking how the Americans have four qualifying games left. “And in my brain, I’m acting like we’ve got to win...
What to know about USMNT World Cup roster: Surprises, heartbreak and the countdown to Qatar
The 26 players who will represent the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this month were revealed Wednesday evening.
Uncapped Xavi Simons in Dutch World Cup squad, Cillessen out
ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — Uncapped attacking midfielder Xavi Simons was included Friday in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, while veteran goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen did not make coach Louis van Gaal’s roster for the tournament in Qatar. Van Gaal also selected injured stars Memphis Depay of Barcelona and...
Two Texans Named to U.S. FIFA World Cup Roster
The U.S. Men's National Team has announced their roster for the upcoming 2022 World Cup.Travel Nomades/Unsplash. FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira has been named to the United States World Cup team. Dallas News reports that Paul Arriola was not chosen, despite playing in five of the U.S. World Cup qualification matches. Dallas News reports the decision on the final roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup was made by U.S. manager Greg Berhalter and his team was announced during an event in New York. According to Dallas News Berhalter said:
Comments / 0