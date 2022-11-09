ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

WBRE

One dead after vehicle went over 100-foot embankment

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead after a piece of heavy machinery went over an embankment in Luzerne County Friday night. According to first responders, fire and rescue teams responded to the 1600 block of Route 11 in Salem Township for the report of a male entrapped in a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville

FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
FREEVILLE, NY
wkok.com

Crews Respond to Garage Fire in Montour County

ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – Volunteer fire crews responded to a two-alarm garage fire in Anthony Township, Montour County early Wednesday afternoon. Montour-Columbia 911 says the blaze was first reported around 12:10 p.m. at 955 Strawberry Ridge Road, and a second alarm was called minutes later. According to the...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Fire Breaks Out in South Waverly, Destroys Restaurant

SOUTH WAVERLY, PA (WENY) - A fire broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly that required the assistance of multiple fire departments. According to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, Athens Borough, Athens Township, and Waverly-Barton fire departments responded to a fire at Reese's Restaurant last night at around 7 PM.
SOUTH WAVERLY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn

JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Brush Fire to Burn Overnight in Jasper

JASPER N.Y. (WENY) -- Efforts to suppress a forest fire at Turkey Ridge State Forest have stopped Thursday as firefighters face darkness and a large number of dead trees falling around them. While the fire will still burn, Tim Marshall, Director of Public Safety for Steuben County, said there was no risk to residential structures.
JASPER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Port Crane Home Burns to the Ground

A Port Crane family is homeless after fire burned their house to the ground overnight November 10. Firefighters found the house at 164 Dumas Hill Road in Port Crane in the Town of Fenton fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at around 9 p.m. Broome County Emergency Services operators...
PORT CRANE, NY
WETM

Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened

Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now …. Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Judge suspends parts of NY gun laws. Judge suspends parts of...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man dead after hit-and-run crash on Route 14 in Horseheads

NOV. 12 UPDATE: State Police have released more information on the Horseheads hit-and-run that left one man dead Friday evening after he tried to remove a deer carcass from the road. NYSP Horseheads said that Jon Gearhart, 44, died after police responded to a car-pedestrian crash on Route 14 around 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 11. […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Times Leader

Woman, 79, dies in I-81 crash

PLAINS TWP. — A woman from Wyoming County died as a result of a vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Wednesday. State police at Wilkes-Barre reported Geraldine S. Sharp, 79, of Nicholson, died at the scene. Sharp, operating a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, was traveling south...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Rain knocks down Steuben County forest fire

NOV. 11 UPDATE: The rain that fell on November 11 suppressed the vast majority of Thursday’s wildfire in Steuben County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Public Safety Director Tim Marshall said that the rain meant that by the afternoon on Nov. 11, 95% of the fire was controlled. NYS DEC Forest Rangers estimated […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Newswatch 16

Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Elderly woman dies in local crash

LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — One woman is dead as the result of a crash on I-81 in Luzerne County Wednesday. The Luzerne County coroner’s office has confirmed with FOX56 that crews responded after a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Man dead after Elmira fatal hit and run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in the town of Horseheads, according to New York State Police. Police say that on November 11, at approximately 5:00 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a serious injury accident of a hit and run involving a car […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Body found in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Early morning Horseheads house fire under investigation

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire at a Horseheads home is under investigation after the blaze broke out early Monday morning. The Horseheads Village Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on 2nd Street around 2:00 a.m. on November 7. HFD said the fire was seen on the second floor of the home. […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WBRE

Man run over by a cement truck in critical condition

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a man struck by a cement truck in Kingston, Thursday afternoon. Police responded to Tioga Avenue and Pierce Street around 12:15 p.m. for a man hit by a cement truck. The Kingston Police Department tells Eyewitness News the man was leveling concrete on the […]
KINGSTON, PA

