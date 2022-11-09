Read full article on original website
One dead after vehicle went over 100-foot embankment
SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is dead after a piece of heavy machinery went over an embankment in Luzerne County Friday night. According to first responders, fire and rescue teams responded to the 1600 block of Route 11 in Salem Township for the report of a male entrapped in a […]
whcuradio.com
Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
Early-morning fire on Exchange Street
At around 2 a.m. this morning, the Binghamton Fire Department responded to 21 Exchange Street for smoke on the seventh floor of the 11-story apartment building.
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters work to put out wildfire in Steuben County forest
JASPER, N.Y. — We are tracking a wildfire that is burning right now down in Steuben County. It started in the town of Jasper just after 10 a.m. on Thursday. The fire department responded to a brush fire call in the Turkey Ridge State Forest and found it spreading rapidly.
wkok.com
Crews Respond to Garage Fire in Montour County
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – Volunteer fire crews responded to a two-alarm garage fire in Anthony Township, Montour County early Wednesday afternoon. Montour-Columbia 911 says the blaze was first reported around 12:10 p.m. at 955 Strawberry Ridge Road, and a second alarm was called minutes later. According to the...
NewsChannel 36
Fire Breaks Out in South Waverly, Destroys Restaurant
SOUTH WAVERLY, PA (WENY) - A fire broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly that required the assistance of multiple fire departments. According to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, Athens Borough, Athens Township, and Waverly-Barton fire departments responded to a fire at Reese's Restaurant last night at around 7 PM.
NewsChannel 36
Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn
JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
NewsChannel 36
Brush Fire to Burn Overnight in Jasper
JASPER N.Y. (WENY) -- Efforts to suppress a forest fire at Turkey Ridge State Forest have stopped Thursday as firefighters face darkness and a large number of dead trees falling around them. While the fire will still burn, Tim Marshall, Director of Public Safety for Steuben County, said there was no risk to residential structures.
Port Crane Home Burns to the Ground
A Port Crane family is homeless after fire burned their house to the ground overnight November 10. Firefighters found the house at 164 Dumas Hill Road in Port Crane in the Town of Fenton fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at around 9 p.m. Broome County Emergency Services operators...
WETM
Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened
Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now …. Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Judge suspends parts of NY gun laws. Judge suspends parts of...
Man dead after hit-and-run crash on Route 14 in Horseheads
NOV. 12 UPDATE: State Police have released more information on the Horseheads hit-and-run that left one man dead Friday evening after he tried to remove a deer carcass from the road. NYSP Horseheads said that Jon Gearhart, 44, died after police responded to a car-pedestrian crash on Route 14 around 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 11. […]
Woman, 79, dies in I-81 crash
PLAINS TWP. — A woman from Wyoming County died as a result of a vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Wednesday. State police at Wilkes-Barre reported Geraldine S. Sharp, 79, of Nicholson, died at the scene. Sharp, operating a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, was traveling south...
Rain knocks down Steuben County forest fire
NOV. 11 UPDATE: The rain that fell on November 11 suppressed the vast majority of Thursday’s wildfire in Steuben County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Public Safety Director Tim Marshall said that the rain meant that by the afternoon on Nov. 11, 95% of the fire was controlled. NYS DEC Forest Rangers estimated […]
Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County
SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
WOLF
Elderly woman dies in local crash
LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — One woman is dead as the result of a crash on I-81 in Luzerne County Wednesday. The Luzerne County coroner’s office has confirmed with FOX56 that crews responded after a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene.
Man dead after Elmira fatal hit and run
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in the town of Horseheads, according to New York State Police. Police say that on November 11, at approximately 5:00 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a serious injury accident of a hit and run involving a car […]
Body found in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
Man fatally struck while exiting vehicle to remove deer carcass, NYSP says
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man has died after he pulled over to remove a deer carcass from the road early Friday evening, troopers with New York State Police say. Troopers say the incident happened on State Route 14 in the town of Horseheads. When troopers arrived, they discovered the man with serious injuries and […]
Early morning Horseheads house fire under investigation
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire at a Horseheads home is under investigation after the blaze broke out early Monday morning. The Horseheads Village Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on 2nd Street around 2:00 a.m. on November 7. HFD said the fire was seen on the second floor of the home. […]
Man run over by a cement truck in critical condition
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a man struck by a cement truck in Kingston, Thursday afternoon. Police responded to Tioga Avenue and Pierce Street around 12:15 p.m. for a man hit by a cement truck. The Kingston Police Department tells Eyewitness News the man was leveling concrete on the […]
