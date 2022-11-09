ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theft suspects ram into Monona PD squad car during chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police Department is asking for assistance finding the location or identity of two people involved in a car chase after a suspected retail theft. Police say they responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the Monona Kohl’s department store to reports that two people had stolen a felony amount of merchandise. The suspects then got in a black Acura MDX SUV.
nbc15.com

WSP cruiser struck head-on in Dane Co. chase, sheriff’s office says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Thursday morning after a Dane Co. chase that included a head-on collision with a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 8:30 a.m. when one of its deputies tried pulling over...
nbc15.com

Nine Holsteins die after loaded cattle hauler tips on Dodge Co. highway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several cows have died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over Thursday in Dodge County, authorities said. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 9 p.m., noting the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 2, in the township of Chester.
nbc15.com

Traffic clears after crews respond to Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department, fire and EMS responded after a crash Friday evening eastbound on the Beltline near Whitney Way, according to Dane County Dispatch. Officials reported lane closures at Gammon Road after a 2-vehicle crash was reported at 7:20 p.m. Dispatch did not say if anyone...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Shots Fired, Possible Shooting Victim in Rockford

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
News Channel Nebraska

Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes

Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle...
nbc15.com

Dane Co: Thief steals car keys, credit cards using garage opener

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is investing after a burglar used a garage opener they found in an unlocked car to break into a home. According to officials, the theft happened between 6-10 p.m. Wednesday night on Saddle Brooke Trail in the Town of Bristol.
nbc15.com

Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fugitive wanted for attempted homicide was arrested Wednesday on the Madison’s east side by U.S. Marshals and Madison Police Department officers. The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force stated Thursday that the 21-year-old suspect had active warrants out for his arrest for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, contempt of court, disobeying a lawful order and a felony parole violation.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Task force arrests man on warrants from 2020 shots fired incident in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. marshals and Madison police officers arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday on multiple active warrants, including for attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shots fired incident in Sun Prairie nearly two years ago. In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service said its Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and city police officers arrested...
MyStateline.com

Freeport Police want your help to identify robbery suspect

Freeport Police are searching for a man who reportedly attempted to rob a victim in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday. Freeport Police want your help to identify robbery …. Freeport Police are searching for a man who reportedly attempted to rob a victim in the parking...
