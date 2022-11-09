Read full article on original website
Theft suspects ram into Monona PD squad car during chase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police Department is asking for assistance finding the location or identity of two people involved in a car chase after a suspected retail theft. Police say they responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the Monona Kohl’s department store to reports that two people had stolen a felony amount of merchandise. The suspects then got in a black Acura MDX SUV.
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have released the findings of an investigation after an officer’s weapon was fired at Edison Middle School. According to police, on September 19th, the officer’s firearm was discharged at the school. Police sent the weapon back to the manufacturer for analysis, a process that took until November 10th. The […]
Firing of officer’s gun in Janesville school “unintentional, unique,” JPD says
Burglars get into home with garage door opener from unlocked car, sheriff’s office says
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a burglary after someone got into a home using a garage door opener from an unlocked car in the driveway.
WSP cruiser struck head-on in Dane Co. chase, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Thursday morning after a Dane Co. chase that included a head-on collision with a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 8:30 a.m. when one of its deputies tried pulling over...
Nine Holsteins die after loaded cattle hauler tips on Dodge Co. highway
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several cows have died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over Thursday in Dodge County, authorities said. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 9 p.m., noting the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 2, in the township of Chester.
Traffic clears after crews respond to Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department, fire and EMS responded after a crash Friday evening eastbound on the Beltline near Whitney Way, according to Dane County Dispatch. Officials reported lane closures at Gammon Road after a 2-vehicle crash was reported at 7:20 p.m. Dispatch did not say if anyone...
Beloit Tactical Operations Unit arrests man after gunshot, alleged threat overnight
Police in Beloit say a tactical situation overnight began with a report of gunshots early Thursday morning.
RockfordScanner.com : Shots Fired, Possible Shooting Victim in Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes
For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. "Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
Three teens face car theft charges after chase in Stephenson, Winnebago counties
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A police chase through Stephenson and Winnebago counties Wednesday night ends with the arrest of three teens and the search for two other suspects. Freeport police say the teens were part of a group involved in stealing a car Wednesday in Chicago. According to investigators, the...
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle...
Dane Co: Thief steals car keys, credit cards using garage opener
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is investing after a burglar used a garage opener they found in an unlocked car to break into a home. According to officials, the theft happened between 6-10 p.m. Wednesday night on Saddle Brooke Trail in the Town of Bristol.
Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fugitive wanted for attempted homicide was arrested Wednesday on the Madison’s east side by U.S. Marshals and Madison Police Department officers. The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force stated Thursday that the 21-year-old suspect had active warrants out for his arrest for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, contempt of court, disobeying a lawful order and a felony parole violation.
MPD warns ‘grandparent scam’ callers now looking for in-person transactions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ‘Grandparent Scam’ calls are taking on a disturbing new twist, according to the Madison Police Department, as fraudsters now are making attempts at in-person payment pickups, bringing scam calls to front doors. “What we’re seeing now is someone is actually coming to the...
Task force arrests man on warrants from 2020 shots fired incident in Sun Prairie
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. marshals and Madison police officers arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday on multiple active warrants, including for attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shots fired incident in Sun Prairie nearly two years ago. In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service said its Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and city police officers arrested...
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
Freeport Police want your help to identify robbery suspect
Freeport Police are searching for a man who reportedly attempted to rob a victim in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday. Freeport Police want your help to identify robbery …. Freeport Police are searching for a man who reportedly attempted to rob a victim in the parking...
