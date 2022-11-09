ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Toledo house destroyed by fire Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that took place in Toledo Friday morning. A call came in around 3:08 a.m. for a structure fire on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Ray Street. TFRD arrived on the scene and worked to get the fire...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Missing 41-year-old Monroe County man found dead

FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a missing 41-year-old Monroe County man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responded to the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township at around 9:00 a.m. on a report of a missing person. It was reported the victim...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street. The victim’s hand was struck by a bullet and their condition is unknown. There are no known suspects at this...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect of a double homicide that took place Thursday night was located and shot by Toledo Police at Weiler Homes on Friday morning. TPD says at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Lucas County Regional Dispatch received a call reporting there was possibly a person shot on the 2700 block of Albion. When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has reported that the two victims from the Nov 9. house fire in Toledo died from gunshot wounds. On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin, 47, of Toledo, by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy revealed the causes of death were determined to be multiple gunshot wounds for Angela Baldwin and a gunshot wound to the head for Scott Baldwin.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin' the Town at a Fulton County winery

A law enforcement expert discusses the Toledo police shooting of a double-homicide suspect overnight with Josh Croup on Action News Now. 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Updated: 4 hours ago. A wet Veterans Day east, and a cold weekend for...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Expert gives advice on domestic violence after west Toledo investigated as murder-suicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in west Toledo, where firefighters found a man and a woman dead in a burning house on Leybourn Avenue. The Lucas County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 47-year-old Angela Baldwin was shot several times and her death was been ruled a homicide. Her husband, Scott Baldwin, was shot once in the head and his death was ruled a suicide.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted

A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo coalition works to end city's string of violence

TOLEDO, Ohio — Reverend Stephen Swisher is a founding member of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, which works to curb gun violence in Toledo so the 58 homicides this year don't continue climbing. Swisher said the main goal of the coalition is engagement through not just talking about...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy