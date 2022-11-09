Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Toledo house destroyed by fire Friday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that took place in Toledo Friday morning. A call came in around 3:08 a.m. for a structure fire on the corner of Prospect Avenue and Ray Street. TFRD arrived on the scene and worked to get the fire...
fox2detroit.com
Missing 41-year-old Monroe County man found dead
FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a missing 41-year-old Monroe County man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responded to the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township at around 9:00 a.m. on a report of a missing person. It was reported the victim...
13abc.com
Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street. The victim’s hand was struck by a bullet and their condition is unknown. There are no known suspects at this...
13abc.com
Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.
WTOL-TV
Two killed in central Toledo late Thursday; man wounded at Weiler Homes
A man and woman were found shot to death inside a home on Albion Street, Toledo police said. Another man found in the victim's car was wounded in east Toledo.
13abc.com
Two killed in overnight shooting in Toledo, police shoot suspect at Weiler Homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect of a double homicide that took place Thursday night was located and shot by Toledo Police at Weiler Homes on Friday morning. TPD says at approximately 11:18 p.m. on Thursday, Lucas County Regional Dispatch received a call reporting there was possibly a person shot on the 2700 block of Albion. When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Man found deceased after going missing from Monroe County home
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A 41-year-old man is dead after going missing early Saturday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff. The man walked away from a home in the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township around 1:45 a.m. Police were called to the residence around...
13abc.com
Toledo house fire victims died from gunshot wounds, Coroner reports
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has reported that the two victims from the Nov 9. house fire in Toledo died from gunshot wounds. On Nov. 10, an autopsy was performed on the bodies of Angela Baldwin, 47, and Scott Baldwin, 47, of Toledo, by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy revealed the causes of death were determined to be multiple gunshot wounds for Angela Baldwin and a gunshot wound to the head for Scott Baldwin.
nbc24.com
Man suspected of killing 2 in East Toledo shot dead by officers after failed negotiations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people have died in events related to a Thursday homicide in Toledo. According to a press release from the Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a possible person shot at 11:18 p.m. on the 2700 block of Albion Street. On scene they found two...
Police respond after 10-year-old allegedly threatened to 'shoot up' OLPH Catholic School 'with an AK-47'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 15, 2022. Police responded to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, a parochial school in south Toledo, on Wednesday after a 10-year-old allegedly made shooting threats against the school. According to...
One person shot after at least 26 rounds fired in north Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a Shot Spotter Alert detected 26 shots fired at Mulberry Street and E. Oakland Street in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured. According to a Toledo police report, the Shot Spotter detected gunfire in two locations, both in the 3300...
13abc.com
Hittin' the Town at a Fulton County winery
A law enforcement expert discusses the Toledo police shooting of a double-homicide suspect overnight with Josh Croup on Action News Now. 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Updated: 4 hours ago. A wet Veterans Day east, and a cold weekend for...
Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
13abc.com
Autopsy reveals victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head in Erie and Locust St. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Coroner’s Officer on Thursday released the autopsy of one man who was killed in a shooting on Erie and Locust St., Wednesday. According to the autopsy, Erek Evans, 32, died of three gunshot wounds to the head. The coroner’s office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors want crumbling Moss Street home demolished
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors on Moss Street in Toledo are concerned about a burned-down house. After witnessing the house erupt in flames, having strangers go in and out of the house, and seeing all types of cats and bats around the property, neighbors want the city to take action.
Chief moves to fire Detroit cop who engaged in fatal chase, violated rules
Nearly three years after two Detroit Police officers engaged in an improper vehicle chase that claimed the life of a woman, Detroit’s police chief has moved to fire the officer behind the wheel.
Expert gives advice on domestic violence after west Toledo investigated as murder-suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in west Toledo, where firefighters found a man and a woman dead in a burning house on Leybourn Avenue. The Lucas County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 47-year-old Angela Baldwin was shot several times and her death was been ruled a homicide. Her husband, Scott Baldwin, was shot once in the head and his death was ruled a suicide.
sent-trib.com
Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted
A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
52-year-old shot in south Toledo, hospitalized early Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 28, 2022. Toledo police responded to a report of a person shot early Saturday at the Norwich apartment complex in south Toledo. According to a police report, crews arrived at the apartment...
Toledo coalition works to end city's string of violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — Reverend Stephen Swisher is a founding member of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, which works to curb gun violence in Toledo so the 58 homicides this year don't continue climbing. Swisher said the main goal of the coalition is engagement through not just talking about...
