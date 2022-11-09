ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The Toyota Highlander has an excellent gas-powered engine. However, the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is better for multiple reasons. The post You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads?

Here's a look at how electric vehicle (EV) brakes are different from those in internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, and whether or not EVs have brake pads. The post Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
4 Hybrid SUVS That Seat 7 or More Passengers

Hybrids have become more popular than ever as gas becomes more expensive. If you need that extra space here are 4 hybrid SUVs that might hit the spot. The post 4 Hybrid SUVS That Seat 7 or More Passengers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Future Ford EV Will Get Company To 600K Production Run Rate

With a hefty investment of $50 billion, Ford is aiming to quickly ramp up its EV production over the coming years, doubling its current capacity and reaching 600,000 units in 2024 before ballooning to two million by 2026. The automaker previously revealed that this figure will include 270,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers, 150,000 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups, and 150,000 E-Transit vans, but the remaining 30,000 units were a bit of a mystery – until now, that is, because Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine recently tweeted that a future Ford EV will make up that difference.
3 Hybrid Cars That Cost Over $100,000

Beyond affordable hybrid cars, here's a look at three luxury hybrid vehicles that come with price tags listing costs over $100,000. The post 3 Hybrid Cars That Cost Over $100,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

