Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
College Football News
Liberty vs UConn Prediction Game Preview
Liberty vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Liberty (8-1), UConn (5-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble.
UConn announces star-studded 2023-24 recruiting class for men's basketball
STORRS, Connecticut — UConn men's basketball has announced its recruiting class for 2023-24 and it is loaded with top talent. The group of players has received so much attention that it's earned a consensus rank as a Top Five recruiting class. The players include Stephon Castle, Jayden Ross, Solomon...
CBS Sports
How to watch Alabama vs. Liberty: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
The #20 Alabama Crimson Tide will play host again and welcome the Liberty Flames to Coleman Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Friday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
CBS Sports
Connecticut vs. Liberty: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Connecticut Huskies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Liberty Flames at noon ET Nov. 12 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Huskies didn't have too much trouble with the Massachusetts Minutemen...
sheltonherald.com
Former CT quarterbacks meet Saturday: Dan Orlovsky in TV booth, Drew Pyne on field for Notre Dame
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Notre Dame-Navy football game Saturday will bring together two former Connecticut high school quarterbacks: Shelton's Dan Orlovsky and New Canaan's Drew Pyne. Orlovsky will call the game for ABC while Pyne will be Notre Dame's starting quarterback. The...
VA Playoffs: Region first round highlights
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — First round of region playoffs in Virginia, as team’s continue their quest for a state title. Robinson at No. 18 Lake Braddock After being down 13-3 at the half, the Bruins outscored the Rams 21-0 in the second half. Lake Braddock moves on to the 6C Region semis, defeating […]
St. John’s basketball relies on veterans in big second half against Lafayette
The veterans led the way for the St. John’s basketball team in the second half against Lafayette. There was improvement from the St. John’s basketball team in its second game of the season against Lafayette in Carnesecca Arena. The Johnnies cut down from its 29 turnovers against Merrimack...
Late addition gives UConn women four-player recruiting class
STORRS — Geno Auriemma spent about 90 seconds Wednesday answering a question about the three high school seniors who had earlier publicly committed to play for his UConn women’s basketball team. Then he smiled and added, “And we’re not done yet.”. About an hour later, that...
Rewinding No. 20 Alabama’s blowout win over Liberty
The Alabama men’s basketball team is back in Coleman Coliseum for a Friday night game with Liberty. The Crimson Tide will tip off at 7 p.m. CT with the team picked to win the Atlantic Sun Conference. Keep it here for the latest from Tuscaloosa. Second half. -- Alabama...
Final Scores & Highlights: Week 13 high school football games
Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Part 1 Top tackle, Knox Central vs. Daniel Boone, Monterey vs. Hampton, Morristown West vs. Knox West, Farragut vs. Science Hill, Gibbs vs. Greeneville, and the Hampton cheerleaders. Part 2 Elizabethton vs. Anderson County, Unaka vs. Coalfield, Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Chuckey-Doak, […]
Final Score Friday Week 12 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
UV Cavalier Daily
Sam Brunelle’s unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era
Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women’s basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan’s tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
firstsportz.com
“Can’t let this opportunity pass,” Former NASCAR driver set to ‘race’ for senate
Former NASCAR driver and wrestling promoter Hermie Sadler is set to run for the Virginia state Senate. The sports entertainer turned entrepreneur will be the Republican party candidate for the 17th state Senate District, Virginia. Hermie Sadler has officially kick-started his campaign and raised more than $125,000. Hermie Sadler entered...
cardinalnews.org
Former NASCAR driver kicks off state Senate race
Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver and wrestling promoter and entrepreneur from Emporia, has made his entrance into politics by seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia’s newly created 17th state Senate District. Sadler, 53, whose family has owned businesses in Emporia for decades, currently operates two convenience stores in...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
First state record saugeye certified in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A first-ever Virginia state record saugeye has been caught. The fish weighed six pounds and measured 26 1/4 inches long with a girth of 14 inches. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) reports the fish was caught in the Staunton River by Michael Miller of Nathalie, Virginia. He was using […]
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
NBC 29 News
Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
Rhode Island's Most Dangerous Cities
Rhode Island has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The seal of Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Scalding water, falls and sloppy records: New violations stack up for Virginia assisted living facilities
This is the largest number of provisionally licensed facilities since 8News began tracking the issue in April, with five more facilities being added to the list over the last few months.
