Lynchburg, VA

College Football News

Liberty vs UConn Prediction Game Preview

Liberty vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Liberty (8-1), UConn (5-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble.
LYNCHBURG, VA
DC News Now

VA Playoffs: Region first round highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — First round of region playoffs in Virginia, as team’s continue their quest for a state title. Robinson at No. 18 Lake Braddock After being down 13-3 at the half, the Bruins outscored the Rams 21-0 in the second half. Lake Braddock moves on to the 6C Region semis, defeating […]
VIRGINIA STATE
AL.com

Rewinding No. 20 Alabama’s blowout win over Liberty

The Alabama men’s basketball team is back in Coleman Coliseum for a Friday night game with Liberty. The Crimson Tide will tip off at 7 p.m. CT with the team picked to win the Atlantic Sun Conference. Keep it here for the latest from Tuscaloosa. Second half. -- Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WJHL

Final Scores & Highlights: Week 13 high school football games

Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Part 1 Top tackle, Knox Central vs. Daniel Boone, Monterey vs. Hampton, Morristown West vs. Knox West, Farragut vs. Science Hill, Gibbs vs. Greeneville, and the Hampton cheerleaders. Part 2 Elizabethton vs. Anderson County, Unaka vs. Coalfield, Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Chuckey-Doak, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

Sam Brunelle’s unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era

Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women’s basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan’s tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former NASCAR driver kicks off state Senate race

Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver and wrestling promoter and entrepreneur from Emporia, has made his entrance into politics by seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia’s newly created 17th state Senate District. Sadler, 53, whose family has owned businesses in Emporia for decades, currently operates two convenience stores in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

First state record saugeye certified in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A first-ever Virginia state record saugeye has been caught. The fish weighed six pounds and measured 26 1/4 inches long with a girth of 14 inches. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) reports the fish was caught in the Staunton River by Michael Miller of Nathalie, Virginia. He was using […]
VIRGINIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
