CLAY COUNTY — Winter temperatures are not going to hold back the brave this weekend and there is plenty of fun things to do. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Liberty historian Chris Harris will offer a walking tour of the Jewell-Lightburne Historic District in Liberty. The tour begins in the parking lot south of Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St. Harris said this tour will take participants on East Kansas Street, East Franklin Street, North Missouri and North Water Street. This tour was rescheduled from last Saturday. Participants should wear coats and comfortable shoes.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO