Liberty, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Weekend events include walking fun, fundraising

CLAY COUNTY — Winter temperatures are not going to hold back the brave this weekend and there is plenty of fun things to do. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Liberty historian Chris Harris will offer a walking tour of the Jewell-Lightburne Historic District in Liberty. The tour begins in the parking lot south of Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St. Harris said this tour will take participants on East Kansas Street, East Franklin Street, North Missouri and North Water Street. This tour was rescheduled from last Saturday. Participants should wear coats and comfortable shoes.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty holds 2 meetings to explore future growth

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty will hold two meetings to explore growth citywide and offer the public a chance to learn more and provide input. First up is the “Imagine Liberty 2032” parks master plan community open house. It start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
LIBERTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Enjoy A Holiday Cocktail High Above Kansas City This Christmas

There was a time when rotating restaurants high atop downtown hotels were a thing. In Kansas City, it was Skies, the rotating restaurant at the top of the then-Hyatt Regency Kansas City. The iconic hotel in the Crown Center Complex. It closed ten years ago, but this holiday season you can experience the view from Skies once again as a winter wonderland-themed pop-up bar.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon

Adam Worrel’s vision for a fabric-to-finish apparel and screen printing business is finally sewing itself together — nearly 4,000 miles from where it began — with a label made in KC.  First formulating the idea in 2010, he imagined creating a line with production and printing in-house and as much control over the supply chain as The post Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon appeared first on Startland News.
OLATHE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living

Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!. Active Living Retirement Community. Winner: Tallgrass Creek. Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS

The Midwest has always been known for its friendly, small-town hospitality, and Overland Park is no exception. Listed by Money as one of the best places to live, it has grown into a city providing diversity in cultural, entertainment, and dining options. Eating out may sound like the best way...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880s

Manheim Road in Squier Park (1920).Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The image above was taken in 1920. It was captured as part of Squier Park in midtown Kansas City Missouri. It's part of a historic neighborhood that includes 16 blocks inside Armour Boulevard to the north, Paseo Boulevard to the east, 39th Street to the south, and Troost Avenue to the west. In 2012, this area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO

