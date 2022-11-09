Read full article on original website
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend events include walking fun, fundraising
CLAY COUNTY — Winter temperatures are not going to hold back the brave this weekend and there is plenty of fun things to do. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Liberty historian Chris Harris will offer a walking tour of the Jewell-Lightburne Historic District in Liberty. The tour begins in the parking lot south of Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St. Harris said this tour will take participants on East Kansas Street, East Franklin Street, North Missouri and North Water Street. This tour was rescheduled from last Saturday. Participants should wear coats and comfortable shoes.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty holds 2 meetings to explore future growth
LIBERTY — The city of Liberty will hold two meetings to explore growth citywide and offer the public a chance to learn more and provide input. First up is the “Imagine Liberty 2032” parks master plan community open house. It start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
KMBC.com
Country Club Plaza names special guest to 'flip the switch' on holiday lights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With theEvergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony just a couple of weeks away, we now know who has been invited to flip the switch. The Country Club Plaza announced Thursday morning that Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will turn on the holiday lights Thanksgiving night.
Don’t miss these Christmas pop-up bars in Kansas City in 2022
Pop-up bars are once again popping up all across the Kansas City area, complete with clever cocktails, Christmas lights and holiday cheer.
KMBC.com
Historic Skies restaurant to open for the holidays after an 11-year closure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rotating restaurant on top of the Sheraton at Crown Center is opening back up after 11 years. Unfortunately, it won't be rotating and hasn't been able to since it shut down over a decade ago. However, the iconic Kansas City location still boasts one...
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Sylas and Maddy’s Homemade Ice Cream
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Grab a spoon and bring your sweet tooth for this week’s Going with Grace as she heads to Sylas and Maddy’s Homemade Ice Cream in Olathe.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
Enjoy A Holiday Cocktail High Above Kansas City This Christmas
There was a time when rotating restaurants high atop downtown hotels were a thing. In Kansas City, it was Skies, the rotating restaurant at the top of the then-Hyatt Regency Kansas City. The iconic hotel in the Crown Center Complex. It closed ten years ago, but this holiday season you can experience the view from Skies once again as a winter wonderland-themed pop-up bar.
Zona Rosa’s ice rink in Northland opens for holiday season
The ice rink in Zona Rosa’s shopping center is now open for the holiday season, and the tree lighting and visits from Santa are on the calendar.
One Tank Trips: Popculture Gourmet Popcorn & Ice Cream
Whether you need a good gift idea for the holidays or you're looking for some tasty popcorn and ice cream, Popculture Gourmet Popcorn & Ice Cream has something for everyone.
Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.
KCTV 5
Kansas City to welcome cannabis lounges in new entertainment district
Fort Osage extends winning streak to seven in victory over Oak Park. Oak Park was in the midst of their first winning season in a long time, but Fort Osage was able to knock them off a second time. Miege rolls over Piper 61-20 Updated: 1 hour ago. Teryn Jackson...
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
Westport restaurant Mickey’s Hideaway closes permanently
Mickey’s Hideaway, which took over the former McCoy’s Public House space in Kansas City's Westport, has permanently wrapped up operations.
Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon
Adam Worrel’s vision for a fabric-to-finish apparel and screen printing business is finally sewing itself together — nearly 4,000 miles from where it began — with a label made in KC. First formulating the idea in 2010, he imagined creating a line with production and printing in-house and as much control over the supply chain as The post Triple (stitched) threat: Olathe apparel shop brings design, sewing, printing in-house with shirts hitting store shelves soon appeared first on Startland News.
5 horses killed in barn fire at Sugar Creek Ranch
The owners of a ranch in Sugar Creek are looking into the cause of a deadly fire that killed five horses and one calf.
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living
Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!. Active Living Retirement Community. Winner: Tallgrass Creek. Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS
The Midwest has always been known for its friendly, small-town hospitality, and Overland Park is no exception. Listed by Money as one of the best places to live, it has grown into a city providing diversity in cultural, entertainment, and dining options. Eating out may sound like the best way...
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880s
Manheim Road in Squier Park (1920).Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The image above was taken in 1920. It was captured as part of Squier Park in midtown Kansas City Missouri. It's part of a historic neighborhood that includes 16 blocks inside Armour Boulevard to the north, Paseo Boulevard to the east, 39th Street to the south, and Troost Avenue to the west. In 2012, this area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
