WVNews
Robert Lee Elliott
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Robert Lee Elliott, 73 years of age of Weston, WV passed a…
WVNews
Garrett Greene, Casey Legg were heroes on Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This wasn't real life, right, this drama that streamed before out eyes on Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field. Two heroes, one named Garrett Greene, the other Casey Legg.
WVNews
Pastor George William Heitman
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Pastor George William Heitman, 61, of Gypsy, went home to be wi…
WVNews
Casey Legg’s walk-off lifts WVU to a 23-20 win over Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — West Virginia’s fate rested on the foot of a placekicker who never played high school football. A soccer player in his days at Cross Lanes (W.Va.) Christian, Casey Legg walked on to the Mountaineer football team in 2018 and has steadily developed into one of the best placekickers in school history. He’s made 39 of 47 field goals (83%) in his career and is a perfect 13-of-13 so far this season.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jasir Cox Oklahoma Postgame 11/12/22
West Virginia defensive back Jasir Cox played with more energy than he had in previous weeks, racking up 12 tackles and helping WVU fend off Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log...
WVNews
Leg day: West Virginia stuns Oklahoma for 1st time as Big 12 member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia presented Oklahoma a going-away present to take with it to the Southeastern Conference on a Saturday afternoon that screamed out November football in Morgantown. It came gift wrapped and tied with bright Greene ribbon. The frustrated Mountaineers finally turned Garrett Greene loose...
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the past decade.
WVNews
Inside the Matchup: West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at noon
When the schedule hits November, roster depth becomes one of the more important aspects of the college game. With injuries and attrition, the play of backups and role performers becomes more important than ever, and that’s one of the key factors to watch in this game. Of course, every...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
