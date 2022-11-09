Read full article on original website
FTX Faces 1M Creditors as Investigators Close In
The downfall of crypto trading platform FTX has triggered a worldwide regulatory investigation and could leave the company dealing with more than one million creditors. That's according to a court filing Monday (Nov. 14) in the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy case before a federal court in Delaware. It says that...
FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mike Novogratz Warns of More Failures
Billionaire Michael Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said the downfall of FTX and several major cryptocurrency companies could lead to more meltdowns. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues. Crypto companies such as Genesis and BlockFi are facing their own...
Competitors Hope Rapid FTX Collapse Isn’t Rabid, Too
The knock-on effects of Sam Bankman-Fried’s abrupt heel-turn from evangelist darling to canary in the crypto coalmine are starting to show, as industry actors rush to distance themselves -- and their business fundamentals — from the rug-pull implosion of FTX. With the help of a marquee investor roster,...
Binance CEO Vows to Start Crypto Rescue Fund
With his industry still reeling from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the CEO of Binance is pledging to set up a crypto recovery fund. Writing on Twitter Monday (Nov. 14), Changpeng Zhao said the purpose of the fund is “to help projects who are otherwise strong but in a liquidity crisis.”
Japan’s Financial Regulator: Local Impact From FTX Collapse ‘Minimal’
Aiming to determine Japan’s exposure to FTX, the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has reportedly asked local cryptocurrency exchanges if the collapse of FTX and its affiliated companies has affected their businesses. The financial regulator has found “minimal impact” upon the local exchanges, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 16),...
Report: DOJ Investigates FTX Collapse and Handling of Customer Funds
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is reportedly investigating the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX as well as the firm’s handling of its customers’ funds. The prosecutors at this office of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have joined officials from the...
Fiverr’s 41% Leap Leads CE 100 Rally as Gig Economy Proves Resilient
Last week was a stellar one for tech stocks — if you weren’t in cryptos — and especially for names driving the digital transformation of everyday life. The CE 100 Stock Index roared ahead 9.7%, outpacing even the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 8.8% rally. And with that rising...
Crypto Exchanges Promise to Publish Proof of Reserves
Cryptocurrency companies are rushing to reassure users and put as much distance as possible between themselves and crypto exchange firm FTX in the wake of that firm’s multi-billion dollar collapse. Firms including Binance, Crypto.com, OKX and Derebit have promised to provide evidence that they have enough reserves to match...
Fed Vice Chair Brainard: Crypto Needs ‘Strong Regulatory Guardrails’
Noting the losses that retail investors have suffered in the cryptocurrency market, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard has reportedly reiterated her view that the market should be regulated like traditional finance, with “strong regulatory guardrails.”. The same rules should apply to the crypto market because events have shown...
Report: Bahamian Authorities Investigating FTX
Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX’s troubles continued this weekend with reports that police and regulators in the Caribbean nation had interviewed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The exchange’s founder and ex-chief executive was questioned by the island’s police force and its Securities Commission to determine whether there was criminal conduct involved...
Report: FTX Founder Tries to Raise Cash Amid Bankruptcy
The cryptocurrency exchange he launched may be broke and under investigation, but FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is still hoping to raise enough cash to cover the firm’s users. That’s according to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which cited unnamed sources. Bankman-Fried and a...
Secured Credit Cards Help FinTechs and Consumers Weather Macro Storms
For neobanks, the debit card is no longer going to be enough — not to brave the storm clouds gathering at this moment, and which will last a few years. Bond Financial Technologies Co-Founder and CEO Roy Ng told Karen Webster the reckoning will be tough — winnowing down the ranks of the hundreds of FinTechs and neobanks that span the globe. The business models that underpin so many of them, dependent on interchange fees, are being threatened by regulatory challenges.
Indian FinTech Lentra Nets $60M on $400M Valuation
India-based lending software provider Lentra has raised $60 million in a Series B funding round and said it will use the new capital to expand into international markets, make acquisitions and enhance its products. The firm is now valued at $400 million, according to a FinTech Global report. With the...
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX and the Demise of the Cool Kids
Investors with money sitting on the sidelines, listen up. I’m on to the next big thing and need capital. The total addressable market is every single human on the planet. The vision is to change the future of money by creating the real super app, using a new form of currency that allows every single person to do anything they want inside of it: send money, trade, buy things, invest, borrow — you name it.
BaFin Head: Crypto Regulation Needs to Be Global
If crypto assets want to be embraced by the mainstream finance world, they need to be regulated the same way as mainstream financial products, Germany’s chief regulator said Monday (Nov. 14). Speaking at an event in Frankfurt — as reported by Bloomberg News — BaFin President Mark Branson said...
Visa Ends FTX Debit Card Deal After ‘Unfortunate’ Developments
The ongoing fallout from cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s failure now reportedly includes the end of the company’s month-old debit card partnership with Visa. “The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely,” a spokesperson for Visa told PYMNTS Monday (Nov. 14). “We have terminated our global agreements with FTX, and their U.S. debit card program is being wound down by their issuer.”
Just Eat Takeaway: Digital Natives Use Bitcoin to Pay for Food Delivery
To say bitcoin has been volatile would be an understatement. After slumping more than 70% from its peak a year ago, it has most recently been whipsawed amid FTX’s high-profile plummet toward bankruptcy. And yet, for an intrepid and growing base of consumers, the marquee name in cryptocurrency is...
Unstable Stablecoins Clear Path for Banks to Step In
The cryptocurrency-flameouts this week have revealed hard truths about privately-issued stablecoins: They’re anything but stable. They’re no safe haven from turmoil. They may not be all that useful for payments, either. The premise of the stablecoin is a simple one. The digital offerings are pegged to another asset...
Report: EU May Ban Privacy Coins
A leaked draft of an EU anti-money laundering (AML) bill suggests the organization could prohibit regulated financial institutions from dealing in privacy-enhancing cryptocurrencies such as Monero and Dash. According to a CoinDesk report on Tuesday (Nov. 15), a draft document seen by the publication stated that “credit institutions, financial institutions...
Real-Time Realities Set to Shape Cash Management for Next Three Years
It’s easy to get carried away by dazzling innovations and futuristic concepts in finance, but what companies usually crave more is a dose of reality to make planning pay off sooner, not later. Speaking with PYMNTS for our “Executive Insights Series – The Next Three Years,” Doug Houser, managing...
