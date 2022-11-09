For neobanks, the debit card is no longer going to be enough — not to brave the storm clouds gathering at this moment, and which will last a few years. Bond Financial Technologies Co-Founder and CEO Roy Ng told Karen Webster the reckoning will be tough — winnowing down the ranks of the hundreds of FinTechs and neobanks that span the globe. The business models that underpin so many of them, dependent on interchange fees, are being threatened by regulatory challenges.

