ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

THMO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

CDAK - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.77 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.82. This compares to loss of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

FEMY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

ALHC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

CS Disco (LAW) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

CS Disco (. LAW - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29. This compares to loss of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com

Silica Holdings (SLCA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SLCA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.16%. A...
Zacks.com

KBR Inc. (KBR) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

KBR Inc. (. KBR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

ULCC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 40%. A...
Zacks.com

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LBAI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4%. A...
Zacks.com

Barings BDC (BBDC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

BBDC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A...
Zacks.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

AAWW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Chemung Financial (CHMG) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

CHMG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 37.93%. A...
Zacks.com

SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

SPS Commerce (. SPSC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

PDF Solutions (. PDFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

WRBY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
Zacks.com

Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS View Up

TGI - Free Report) rose 12.7% to reach $12.61 on Nov 10, following the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share in contrast to Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line however declined 30% from 10 cents per share.
Zacks.com

Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat

CRAI - Free Report) , reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Zacks.com

Flowers Foods (FLO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales View Up

FLO - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the former increasing year over year. The top line increased due to growth in Branded retail, Store branded retail, and Non-retail and other sales. Quarterly sales benefited from pricing actions to counter increased inflation.
Zacks.com

Root, Inc. (ROOT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why

ROOT - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the...
Zacks.com

Breaking Down Target (TGT) Stock Before Q3 Earnings

TGT - Free Report) trading 39% off its high, investors are eagerly looking toward its Q3 earnings report on November 16. The better than expected consumer price Index (CPI) numbers for October should boost optimism surrounding the retail giant’s report. TGT’s third quarter report will also give further insight into consumer spending amid an economic downturn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy