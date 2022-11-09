New recycling regulations for electronic recyclers taking effect in 2023

New electronic recycling regulations are taking effect on January first, which means there will no longer be a charge to recycle old electronics.

This new change will soon have local electronic recyclers like Sunnking make some changes.

"What we decided to do is that starting November first, we're waiving those fees anyways for the rest of the year," says Robert Burns, Director of Sunnking. "Just so people can get used to it. So they know this is available to them."

Burns tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person Sunnking may do one recycling event or no events next year because of the changes.

Yet, Burns did say the company will add more drop-off sites .

"Well, for us, we're going to change some things around, obviously, for our event schedule, we'd have to wait and see," he says. "We don't know how many we're doing, and we don't know where we're going to do them right now."

Robert Burns advises people to research where their data is going before they recycle their devices.

"Some places do not, some places require you to do that, so do your research," Burns says. "Even though you know it's free just do your research on what happens to your device afterward."

Sunnking will have an electronic recycling event on November 12th in West Seneca, where he says almost two thousand people are already registered.

"This event is going to be busy, it's going to be fun, Robert Burns says. "But hopefully, it's not the last, but we'll see."

Below are details of this weekend's electronic recycling event:

WHEN :

West Seneca , NY – November 12, 2022 - 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

WHERE :

NY DDSO (Western NY Developmental Disabilities Services Office [t.nylas.com] ) [t.nylas.com]

Residents must register online: sunnking.com/events [t.nylas.com] .

WHO : Sunnking Electronics Recycling

WHAT : Local electronics recycler, Sunnking, has limited drop-off time slots available for its FREE November 12th electronics recycling collection in West Seneca.

More than 1,600 guests have registered for this weekend's event.

This will be the final chance for Western New Yorkers to recycle their devices via drive-thru before the holidays.

