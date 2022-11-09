ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities

We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election

Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
WBUR

The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
The Center Square

Massachusetts merchants welcome end of 'premium' holiday pay

(The Center Square) – With the end of the year nearing, so will “premium pay” for employees working Sundays and holidays in Massachusetts. A “grand bargain” piece of legislation signed in 2018 by Gov. Charlie Baker will kick the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to providing a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. Pay goes up at holidays, per the recently enacted state law.
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
WCVB

Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers

BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
fallriverreporter.com

Suspected thief wanted by police in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

Police say that a Massachusetts man is wanted in both his state of residence and Rhode Island for multiple thefts. According to Uxbridge Police, their department, along with multiple other jurisdictions in the area, including in Rhode Island, have active arrest warrants for Peter Reynolds. Reynolds may also go by...
