Western Mass. led on ‘millionaires tax,’ but less so for immigrant licenses
An alliance of the state’s largest cities, rural Western Massachusetts communities and some — though far from all — affluent Boston suburbs formed the backbone of a coalition that drove a new tax on high earners across the finish line on Election Day. At the same time,...
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities
We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
What the Massachusetts ballot question results mean
Tuesday's ballot were some questions about the policy for the state, 22News is working for you with the details of the results.
This was Maura Healey’s message for the country in her first post-election CNN interview
“Representation matters and seeing is believing, and I hope that my election will affirm in those young people this idea, so important, that they can be anything they want to be.”. The day after her historic win in the gubernatorial race, Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healy spoke about the significance of...
Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election
Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
WBUR
The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
Massachusetts merchants welcome end of 'premium' holiday pay
(The Center Square) – With the end of the year nearing, so will “premium pay” for employees working Sundays and holidays in Massachusetts. A “grand bargain” piece of legislation signed in 2018 by Gov. Charlie Baker will kick the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to providing a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. Pay goes up at holidays, per the recently enacted state law.
Here’s where the MassGOP stands after Tuesday’s election
"I think the Republican Party is underwater and will be for years to come right now," one longtime consultant said. When state lawmakers convene for a new legislative session next year, there will be approximately 26 Republicans out of the 200 total seats in both chambers of the State House.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Voters approve millionaires tax, retain driver’s license law for immigrants
MASSACHUSETTS VOTERS DELIVERED a double victory to two progressive causes on Tuesday, approving by narrow margins ballot questions to impose a new income tax surcharge on high earners and to retain a recently passed law that will allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. The two high-profile ballot questions,...
How to apply for REAL ID in Massachusetts
Beginning May 3rd of next year, Americans over the age of 18 will need a REAL ID-compliant license to fly domestically.
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
WCVB
Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers
BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Massachusetts
Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain,...
fallriverreporter.com
Suspected thief wanted by police in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
Police say that a Massachusetts man is wanted in both his state of residence and Rhode Island for multiple thefts. According to Uxbridge Police, their department, along with multiple other jurisdictions in the area, including in Rhode Island, have active arrest warrants for Peter Reynolds. Reynolds may also go by...
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Massachusetts
Mass. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Massachusetts. According to a report from The Zebra, I-95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. I-95 spans approximately 92 miles through Massachusetts. The Zebra used 2019 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine...
FireRescue1
After discrimination case ruling, Mass. cancels upcoming fire civil-service exam
BOSTON — The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire...
