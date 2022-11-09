Read full article on original website
Related
WEKU
Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat
The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt. That gives Democrats 50 seats.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats close in on Senate control with Nevada boost, after Trump candidate loss
The Democrats are closing in on control of the US Senate after receiving a massive boost in Nevada when the latest results batch dropped in Clark County on Saturday night.The newest set of results from the state’s biggest population centre has seen Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto overtake Republican Adam Laxalt by nearly 5,000 votes.On Saturday evening, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez also claimed victory over Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent in Washington state - in a win that would represent a major upset for the Democrats and more humiliation for the former president.Earlier Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won the Arizona Senate race,...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won election to a second term representing Nevada, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party's control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency
Democrats Keep Control of the Senate
There was no shortage of paths to a Republican Senate majority in 2022: They had to defend the seats they had, and then defeat just one incumbent Democrat in the battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, or New Hampshire.Ultimately, Republicans couldn’t do it—and they may be headed toward actually losing seats. By Saturday, enough Democrats had won key races that, for Republicans, all paths lead to another two years in the minority.With John Fetterman’s flip of the Pennsylvania Senate seat, and the re-election wins of Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), the GOP cannot...
Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Senate race
Nevada Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wins the re-election race against Republican Adam Laxalt, the Fox News Decision Desk can project.
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterms election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress. The result in the House of Representatives is also hanging in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday's election.
Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Perez defeats Republican Joe Kent
Perez's win will flip Washington's 3rd Congressional District from Republican to Democrat.
Democrats maintain control of U.S. Senate, NBC News projects
WASHINGTON D.C. — Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate, NBC News reports. The battle for the Senate seems to have ended after Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada won her reelection against her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. Her projection to win that race was announced Saturday.
Cortez Masto Fends Off MAGA Foot Soldier in Nevada Triumph
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) has won another term in office, defeating Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a nail-biter contest that allows Democrats to retain control in the Senate.The AP called the race for Cortez Masto late Saturday. Cortez Masto was considered the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in the Senate while up against Laxalt, whose father and grandfather were U.S. Senators and effectively blessed him with high name-recognition out the gate. Cortez Masto branded herself as a moderate with a focus on economic issues and boosters to the hospitality industry, given Nevada was hit especially hard by the Covid...
Comments / 0