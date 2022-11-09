ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats close in on Senate control with Nevada boost, after Trump candidate loss

The Democrats are closing in on control of the US Senate after receiving a massive boost in Nevada when the latest results batch dropped in Clark County on Saturday night.The newest set of results from the state’s biggest population centre has seen Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto overtake Republican Adam Laxalt by nearly 5,000 votes.On Saturday evening, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez also claimed victory over Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent in Washington state - in a win that would represent a major upset for the Democrats and more humiliation for the former president.Earlier Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won the Arizona Senate race,...
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Keep Control of the Senate

There was no shortage of paths to a Republican Senate majority in 2022: They had to defend the seats they had, and then defeat just one incumbent Democrat in the battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, or New Hampshire.Ultimately, Republicans couldn’t do it—and they may be headed toward actually losing seats. By Saturday, enough Democrats had won key races that, for Republicans, all paths lead to another two years in the minority.With John Fetterman’s flip of the Pennsylvania Senate seat, and the re-election wins of Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), the GOP cannot...
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

US Democrats maintain Senate majority

President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterms election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress. The result in the House of Representatives is also hanging in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday's election.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Cortez Masto Fends Off MAGA Foot Soldier in Nevada Triumph

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) has won another term in office, defeating Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a nail-biter contest that allows Democrats to retain control in the Senate.The AP called the race for Cortez Masto late Saturday. Cortez Masto was considered the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in the Senate while up against Laxalt, whose father and grandfather were U.S. Senators and effectively blessed him with high name-recognition out the gate. Cortez Masto branded herself as a moderate with a focus on economic issues and boosters to the hospitality industry, given Nevada was hit especially hard by the Covid...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy