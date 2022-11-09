Read full article on original website
KCBD
METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
KCBD
Texas South Plains Honor Flight helping send veterans to DC
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time since 2019, KCBD hosted the South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on Friday. Donations help send veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor. The goal for the telethon, raising $150,000 - a large chunk of the estimated quarter...
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Texas Juvenile Justice Department reports 71% turnover rate putting strain on county resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is in turmoil, according to the latest report on the agency. Right now, there is a waitlist to get into those state facilities. That means violent juvenile offenders are sitting at county detention centers, including the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, until they can be transferred.
KCBD
Brownfield ISD: Juvenile detained after making terroristic threat
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Administration at Brownfield Independent School District reported a juvenile has been detained by law enforcement after making a terroristic threat on Wednesday. The district shared this information on its Facebook page early Thursday morning. In the post, the district said investigators found no one had any...
KCBD
VAC, Lubbock VA Clinic seek 10,000 veterans to increase health options, resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Veterans Advisory Committee (VAC), along with the Lubbock VA Clinic encourage area veterans to register for VA benefits by Memorial Day, May 29, 2023. If 10,000 veterans register, the Lubbock VA Clinic will be eligible for ‘Health Care Center’ status. This designation would increase available...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Truck hits parked car, house before driving off
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A family was awoken by the sounds of crash out their front door early Friday morning. A white truck crashed into a car and the home of Brenna Wiles. No one was harmed, but it did cause extensive damage to one of...
KCBD
House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
KCBD
Lubbock Police Department launching new phone system for non-emergency calls
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police will soon have a new way to free up dispatchers and improve response times for emergency calls. LPD will launch a new “phone tree” on Nov. 14 to help direct non-emergency calls to the correct unit. Captain Leath McClure says the new...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Hobbs City Commission approved an ordinance restricting abortion. The move will block clinics from opening in Hobbs, although abortion is legal in New Mexico. Details here: Abortion clinic restrictions in Hobbs. Battle for Congress undecided. Republicans are within 12 seats of a...
KCBD
Police identify man found dead in home, ask for public’s help
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help after a man was found dead in his east Lubbock home. Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a house in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Upon arrival, police found 66-year-old...
KCBD
Veterans Day surprise: Lubbock veteran receives mortgage-free home from Habitat for Humanity
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Lubbock veteran got a big surprise for Veterans day. Habitat for Humanity has been working on this new mortgage-free home for the last week. Today it was gifted to Matthew Benishek. Christy Reeves, Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity says, “We wanted to plan...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 4 displaced after overnight house fire in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. South Plains residents are being urged to winterize their homes ahead of tonight’s freeze. That includes dripping your faucets, leaving cabinets open beneath your sinks and sealing holes in exterior walls. Find more tips here: City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes...
KCBD
Lubbock man dies days after crash near Denver City
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kyle Ryan Strube, 34, died at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, November 11 from injuries he sustained in a crash on Monday, November 7. At 2:14 p.m., troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 214, three miles north of Denver City. Strube was driving southbound in his Ford F-150 when Martha Madero Trejo, 39, of Denver City, was driving north.
KCBD
1 hurt in crash involving pedestrian
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a black Chevy Equinox on 66th Street near Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call at 9:28 p.m. Our KCBD photographer confirms that the pedestrian has been taken to the hospital. Motorists are advised to avoid the area...
KCBD
Lubbock Community Outreach Forum focuses on substance abuse prevention
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-time law enforcement officer and instructor for substance abuse prevention was in the Hub City Wednesday evening for the Lubbock Community Outreach Forum. Officer Jermaine Galloway spoke at the forum hosted by the City of Lubbock Municipal Court, the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and...
KCBD
Four Hub City artists inducted into West Texas Walk of Fame
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four artist were honored for their contributions to West Texas and their accomplishments beyond on Thursday. Jody Nix, Hoyle Nix, Amanda Shires, and Bess Hubbard will have their names on the wall at 18th and Crickets Avenue for years to come. Shires graduated from Lubbock High...
KCBD
Xcel Energy repairs to interrupt service in Amherst
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Xcel Energy will upgrade and reroute the electricity transmission line that supplies power to Amherst on Saturday, resulting in a power outage to 368 customers within the city limits between 8 a.m. and noon. Xcel Energy is notifying customers ahead of time through an...
KCBD
New additions to honor veterans at TTU Memorial Circle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University broke ground Friday on two new additions to honor Red Raiders who have fought for our country. The former Dean of the School of Law, Vietnam veteran, Walt Huffman, says these men and women were willing to answer our nation’s call, no matter what happened.
KCBD
1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289. LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.
