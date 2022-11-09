Read full article on original website
Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly...
Herald & Review
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
Democrats differ on whether changes are needed to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – While Republican lawmakers and the Illinois law enforcement are nearly unanimously opposed to the cashless bail provision set to go into effect Jan. 1 as part of the SAFE T Act, there are different opinions among Democrats on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability,...
SAFE-T Act Will Soon Take Effect, But Changes Could Come First. What to Expect
The SAFE-T Act is set to take effect in Illinois next year, but before it does, some changes could be made. Facing mounting criticism from a variety of groups and officials over provisions that will ban cash bail in the state beginning on Jan. 1, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted after his election that discussions will soon center on the law.
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
‘Ok Then': Pritzker Details What Was Said in Hi Election Night Call With Bailey
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his election night phone call with his opponent Darren Bailey was a short one. "He said very few words," Pritzker told reporters Wednesday, one day after securing his second term in office. Bailey, who conceded to Pritzker Tuesday evening following his projected loss, confirmed that...
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois amendment still too close to call
Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
videtteonline.com
Updates on Worker's Rights Amendment, Unit 5 tax proposition
The Worker's Rights Amendment requires 60% approval, or half of all ballots cast to vote "yes" to pass and amend the Illinois state constitution. Currently, it has 58.18% approval with 2,091,106 "yes" votes as of 3:28 p.m. Friday. 99% of votes have been counted. NBC has reported that a final...
Illinois passes ‘workers’ rights’ amendment
When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss.
Tax credits for Illinois’ 'agritourism' businesses available
(The Center Square) – Farmers take in liability risks with agritourism. A new tax incentive program in Illinois may help mitigate those risks. From Christmas tree farms to zip lines to goat yoga, it’s all agritourism. Alas, there are inherent risks when members of the public set foot on working farms, said Raghela Scavuzza, executive director of the Illinois Specialty Growers Association. Farmers need liability protection specifically for agritourism customers.
Ohio bill would simplify the process of overturning wrongful convictions
(The Center Square) – If legislation introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives becomes law, the state would simplify the process of overturning wrongful convictions. Twenty-one House members co-sponsored House Bill 738, introduced by State Reps. David Leland, D-Columbus, and Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo. The legislation was born from a...
Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election
CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
Election 2022 results: Illinois voters weigh in on Worker's Rights Amendment to state constitution
Illinois voters decided issues in referendums on Election Day.
Central Illinois Proud
IL Republican leaders ‘disappointed,’ call voting ‘rigged’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican leaders in the Illinois General Assembly are reacting to Tuesday’s midterm elections in a variety of ways, including accusations of rigged systems and an announcement of changing leadership. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods)...
Airlines seek tax credit from Illinois for sustainable aviation fuel
(The Center Square) – The major airlines are aligned in pushing for tax incentives in Illinois when purchasing sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF. House Bill 5749 from state Rep. Mike Zalewski, D-Riverside, was discussed last month during a House Revenue and Finance Committee hearing. The measure promotes more use of sustainable aviation fuel by giving a $2 a gallon credit for the use of SAF.
Most Dangerous Cities in Illinois
Illinois has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Seal of Illinois, USA.By Illinois Secretary of State - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
1470 WMBD
Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
