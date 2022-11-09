Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Johnson City Press
Moon orbits Farragut for six touchdowns in 40-19 win
When you get caught between the Moon and Johnson City, the best that you can do — is, perhaps, wave goodbye. Tyler Moon put on a playoff performance seen only once before in Science Hill football history, rushing for 303 yards and scoring six touchdowns in a 40-19 victory over Farragut in the second round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs at a nearly empty Tipton Stadium on a rainy Friday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport schools to put another $405,000 in the former Sullivan North High
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City School officials have decided to move ahead with a more than $400,000 heating and air conditioning project at the gym of the former Sullivan North High School. The greater gym area is to be known as the Tribe Athletic Complex, or TAC.
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
Duffield, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Indian Springs Elementary holds Fall Festival
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Indian Springs Elementary School held its Fall Festival on Saturday. The festival marked the chance for students, parents and teachers to enjoy a cool fall day with inflatables, band performances, food trucks and a cake walk. The school’s principal, Mark Pendleton, said it’s special to hold the festival after pandemic […]
wjhl.com
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: The Black Olive
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside The Black Olive downtown Johnson City to show us some of the brunch menu items and learn about their specials for downtown Restaurant Week!
Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders disciplined multiple Daniel Boone High School football players in connection to alleged harassment of other team members. A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration. Boyd released the following statement surrounding the incident: […]
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad closes Norton clinic, moves residency to Norton Community Hospital
NORTON — Two Ballad Health residency programs are being brought to one site in Norton. According to Ballad spokesperson Ashley Ramey, the Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Clinic at Wharton Lane will move to Norton Community Hospital’s Medical Arts Building 1.
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
993thex.com
Daniel Boone football players under investigation amid reports of harassment
Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent, Jerry Boyd, confirmed on Friday a formal investigation is ongoing after a number of specific Daniel Boone High School Football players were accused of harassment. Boyd says the school got reports on November 6th, alleging specific members of the Boone football team engaged in harassment of other players.
Free winter clothing giveaway held in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather expected this week, a Kingsport church held a coat drive Saturday morning to help homeless and impoverished residents stay warm this winter. Abundant Life Fellowship held its Share the Warmth event, giving out free gloves, hats and coats to those in need. Danny Walker, Pastor of Abundant Life […]
wjhl.com
Johnson City restaurant Week: Spring Street Sandwich Company
Ashton Kyker with Spring Street Sandwich Company, gives us all the details about their Restaurant Week Special, and tells us all about this brand new restaurant in downtown.
wcyb.com
Multiple Daniel Boone High School football players facing harassment allegations
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple football players at Daniel Boone High School are facing allegations of harassment against other members of the football team, according to Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. News 5 spoke with Boyd and he released the following statement:. A formal administrative investigation...
Kingsport Times-News
Documentary on Southwest Virginia 'change-makers' premieres in Norton on Nov. 19
NORTON — A documentary looking at how Southwest Virginia can adapt to changing times will premiere in Norton this month. “Change-makers of the SWVA Coalfields,” produced and directed by Jan Canterbury, will be shown Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Park Avenue Theater.
11’s abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sabra Scism’s birth was met with fanfare in Johnson City 11 years ago — and now the North Side Elementary fifth grader is back in the news on a very special 11/11. Scism turned 11 on Friday, 11/11/22, but the significance of 11’s in her life doesn’t end there. After […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Family Resource Center helps families in need
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Family Resource Center provides services to families and children in need in the Hawkins County School District. Program Director April Couch gave a presentation about what the Family Resource Center does to the Hawkins County Board of Education at its last meeting on Nov. 3.
wjhl.com
Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers
The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks. Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers. The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power's (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1%...
Food Truck Friday: Allen’s Sweet Paradise
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For Allen White, the co-owner of ‘Allen’s Sweet Paradise’, his paradise is serving up the food he loves in his food truck. “We do some of the best lemonade, frozen and fresh squeezed. We do a lot of desserts, there’s banana pudding, and chocolate-dipped cheesecake is out of this world. Mostly […]
BTES explains network attack that knocked out service for some
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a network attack knocked out internet for several Bristol, Tennessee Essential Service (BTES) customers, representatives for the utility provider told News Channel 11 that they’ve recovered from the incident and are more prepared for next time. According to officials with the service, Wednesday’s attack was likely a wider assault against […]
wjhl.com
Johnson City Restaurant Week: Freiberg’s
Freiberg’s owner Andreas Herholz, shares with us some of the great dishes that make this downtown Johnson City restaurant a favorite among diners all across the Tri-Cities!. For more information call 423-928-4106 or go to @FriebergsJC.
