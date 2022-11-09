GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans were honored with a gift that will come in handy with the chilly temperatures we’re about to see. Grand Island Veterans Affairs has been holding a ‘Quilt of Valor’ ceremony since 2011. It exists to thank veterans for their service. They have a sewing circle that creates the quilts, and all of them have their own theme. The team of sewers are passionate about their work and they got to present them to the veterans.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO