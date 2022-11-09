Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Cozad man pleads not guilty for charges connected to gentlemen’s club shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man said he’s not guilty on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 25-year-old Corey Brestel pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a defaced firearm...
KSNB Local4
Charges dropped against former Kearney probation officer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Kearney probation officer accused of having a relationship with a client and then lying about it. According to officials, 32-year-old Mara Stamp had been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor false reporting in a criminal matter. The charges against her were dropped Monday, but court records did not make clear why.
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced on charges related to trailer court shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man charged in connection to a shooting at a Kearney trailer court last year will spend years in prison. Tyler Divan, 23, was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 11 to 35 years in prison on charges of attempted distribution of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first-degree assault. He was given credit for 447 days served.
KSNB Local4
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was also assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Cozad
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two were arrested after a high-speed pursuit near Cozad, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Wednesday, a Lexington Police officer tried pulling over a Chevrolet Impala as part of a multi-agency investigation. But the suspect left Lexington westbound on Highway 30, the patrol said. Around...
News Channel Nebraska
Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
Woman arrested for having ‘extremely hazardous substance’ in Nebraska
Law enforcement officials found nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs during a traffic stop in Siouxland on Monday.
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
unkantelope.com
Students report two attempted robberies to UNK PD
Two attempted robberies took place the weekend before Halloween. One attempt happened outside of Antelope Hall and the other occurred off campus. Both victims were female students from UNK. According to the Kearney Police Department incident report, Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, is a suspect for both attempts. Todd...
KSNB Local4
Roseland man says he’s not guilty in July shooting case
ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Roseland man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges connected to a July 2 incident. Brock Grabill, 31, is charged with terroristic threats, attempted assault in the first degree and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was arrested following an incident on July...
KSNB Local4
Hall County honors veterans in front of courthouse
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Freezing temperatures couldn’t stop locals from showing their support for those who fought for our country on this Veteran’s Day. City officials held the Grand Island Veterans Day Program in front of the Hall County Courthouse. Locals gathered around to hear city and...
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court celebrates its first graduation
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - After more than a year of hard work, David Noe reached a milestone on Wednesday. But his accomplishment wasn’t just a personal breakthrough, it was a landmark achievement in the region. The Buffalo County resident became the first person to graduate from the Central Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
KSNB Local4
Two men arrested in Grand Island vape shop burglaries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two men have been charged in burglaries at two Grand Island vape shops last month. Grand Island Police arrested 20-year-olds Malachi Jones, of Grand Island, and Layne Paczosa, of St. Paul for the burglaries at Chasing Clouds Vape Collective and Gorilla Glass on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.
KSNB Local4
Veterans honored with free breakfast in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans got up bright and early for an annual tradition in Grand Island. The United Veterans club held the 19th annual veterans appreciation breakfast. Servers started preparing the food at 3 a.m. for more than 700 veterans. The breakfast offered scrambled eggs, two kinds of...
KSNB Local4
Packers Sanitation Services in Grand Island accused of ‘Oppressive Child Labor’ violations
Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. District Court in Lincoln has issued a nationwide temporary restraining order against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD after the Department of Labor said the company had at least 31 children between 13 and 17 years old working in “hazardous occupations”. This allegedly included illegally working overnight shifts in multiple plants including the JBS facility in Grand Island, according to a news release and court filing by the Department of Labor.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Veterans Affairs holds annual ‘Quilt of Valor’ Ceremony
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans were honored with a gift that will come in handy with the chilly temperatures we’re about to see. Grand Island Veterans Affairs has been holding a ‘Quilt of Valor’ ceremony since 2011. It exists to thank veterans for their service. They have a sewing circle that creates the quilts, and all of them have their own theme. The team of sewers are passionate about their work and they got to present them to the veterans.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted for misuse of social security number
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man has been sentenced for misuse of a social security number. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jose Bahena Sanchez, 63, to 10 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. Bahena Sanchez was additionally ordered to pay $48,074.90 in restitution.
KSNB Local4
New developments coming to Railside
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - More growth is coming to downtown Grand Island in effort to attract more people to the area. The latest upgrades will be around the local coffee shop, Daily Dose. Next door will be a newly renovated suite for Silo’s skate shop. Then above the coffee shop will be three apartments, with one of them having two bedrooms. Lastly an underground bar will come to life out of an old boiler room, giving Grand Islanders even more to do. The building housing all of these new developments is more than just a building for owner Tyler Goosic.
Comments / 3