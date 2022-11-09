ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 3

Related
KSNB Local4

Charges dropped against former Kearney probation officer

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Kearney probation officer accused of having a relationship with a client and then lying about it. According to officials, 32-year-old Mara Stamp had been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor false reporting in a criminal matter. The charges against her were dropped Monday, but court records did not make clear why.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced on charges related to trailer court shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man charged in connection to a shooting at a Kearney trailer court last year will spend years in prison. Tyler Divan, 23, was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 11 to 35 years in prison on charges of attempted distribution of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first-degree assault. He was given credit for 447 days served.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was also assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the...
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Cozad

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two were arrested after a high-speed pursuit near Cozad, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Wednesday, a Lexington Police officer tried pulling over a Chevrolet Impala as part of a multi-agency investigation. But the suspect left Lexington westbound on Highway 30, the patrol said. Around...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
HASTINGS, NE
unkantelope.com

Students report two attempted robberies to UNK PD

Two attempted robberies took place the weekend before Halloween. One attempt happened outside of Antelope Hall and the other occurred off campus. Both victims were female students from UNK. According to the Kearney Police Department incident report, Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, is a suspect for both attempts. Todd...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Roseland man says he’s not guilty in July shooting case

ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Roseland man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges connected to a July 2 incident. Brock Grabill, 31, is charged with terroristic threats, attempted assault in the first degree and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was arrested following an incident on July...
ROSELAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County honors veterans in front of courthouse

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Freezing temperatures couldn’t stop locals from showing their support for those who fought for our country on this Veteran’s Day. City officials held the Grand Island Veterans Day Program in front of the Hall County Courthouse. Locals gathered around to hear city and...
HALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Two men arrested in Grand Island vape shop burglaries

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two men have been charged in burglaries at two Grand Island vape shops last month. Grand Island Police arrested 20-year-olds Malachi Jones, of Grand Island, and Layne Paczosa, of St. Paul for the burglaries at Chasing Clouds Vape Collective and Gorilla Glass on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Veterans honored with free breakfast in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans got up bright and early for an annual tradition in Grand Island. The United Veterans club held the 19th annual veterans appreciation breakfast. Servers started preparing the food at 3 a.m. for more than 700 veterans. The breakfast offered scrambled eggs, two kinds of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Packers Sanitation Services in Grand Island accused of ‘Oppressive Child Labor’ violations

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. District Court in Lincoln has issued a nationwide temporary restraining order against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD after the Department of Labor said the company had at least 31 children between 13 and 17 years old working in “hazardous occupations”. This allegedly included illegally working overnight shifts in multiple plants including the JBS facility in Grand Island, according to a news release and court filing by the Department of Labor.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Veterans Affairs holds annual ‘Quilt of Valor’ Ceremony

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans were honored with a gift that will come in handy with the chilly temperatures we’re about to see. Grand Island Veterans Affairs has been holding a ‘Quilt of Valor’ ceremony since 2011. It exists to thank veterans for their service. They have a sewing circle that creates the quilts, and all of them have their own theme. The team of sewers are passionate about their work and they got to present them to the veterans.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man convicted for misuse of social security number

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man has been sentenced for misuse of a social security number. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jose Bahena Sanchez, 63, to 10 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. Bahena Sanchez was additionally ordered to pay $48,074.90 in restitution.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

New developments coming to Railside

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - More growth is coming to downtown Grand Island in effort to attract more people to the area. The latest upgrades will be around the local coffee shop, Daily Dose. Next door will be a newly renovated suite for Silo’s skate shop. Then above the coffee shop will be three apartments, with one of them having two bedrooms. Lastly an underground bar will come to life out of an old boiler room, giving Grand Islanders even more to do. The building housing all of these new developments is more than just a building for owner Tyler Goosic.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy