WGAL
Stretch of Interstate 81 north reopens after crash involving tractor-trailer
UPDATE: A stretch of Interstate 81 has reopened after a crash in Lebanon County involving a tractor-trailer. Troopers said the tractor-trailer went down an embankment in East Hanover Township. There's no word on the condition of the driver. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app...
Cumberland County man killed in I-83 crash ID’d
A 67-year-old man who died after crashing into a tree along Interstate 83 in York County has been publicly identified. Brad Heckelman, of Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the scene of the crash, on I-83 south in Conewago Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said...
WGAL
Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash involving tractor-trailer
LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash. The eastbound lanes of Route 30 were shut down near Greenfield Road, creating major backups. Dispatchers said there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened shortly before noon Thursday. There is no...
WGAL
Hazmat tanker leaks after crash in Chester County
ATGLEN, Pa. — A Hazmat tanker crashed after colliding with another vehicle in Chester County on Thursday night. According to emergency services, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 41 and Lower Valley Road in the Atglen Borough at 8:42 p.m. A Hazmat tanker carrying liquid nitrogen and...
abc27.com
One dead after Interstate 83 crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.
WGAL
Lane restrictions next week on Route 30 at Centerville Road Interchange
Work is set to begin next week on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange in E. Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require lane restrictions which could cause major delays. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, through Thursday,...
abc27.com
Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June […]
WGAL
Man killed in crash on Interstate 83 in Conewago Township
A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 Wednesday afternoon, according to the York County coroner. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near the Strinestown Exit in Conewago Township. The coroner said the victim, identified as a 67-year-old man, was traveling south when his car veered across both...
abc27.com
CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
Woman dies in rollover crash along Route 30 in Hellam Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died Tuesday afternoon at WellSpan York Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash along Route 30 in York County. Police say the 31-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason and it began to roll. The woman was thrown from the vehicle.
Central Pa. driver to pay fine, lose license for crash that killed motorcyclist
Family members of Willie Barnes believe his life was worth more than $741.50, and a six-month suspension of driving privileges. But that was the sentence handed out Thursday in a Silver Spring Township magisterial district judge’s courtroom for Jack Witter, 68, who turned his truck left in front of Barnes’ motorcycle earlier this year, causing a fatal crash.
abc27.com
Small aircraft crashes in York County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A small aircraft crashed in York County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near an airfield along Ebaugh Road in Hopewell Township. It’s not believed that the pilot suffered any serious injuries. The National Traffic Safety Board says they are not investigating the...
WGAL
Two juveniles critically injured in crash in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two juveniles were critically injured in a crash early Thursday morning in Harrisburg, according to police. Police said the car they were in was speeding on Herr Street around 1:25 a.m. when it crashed into a tractor-trailer at Herr and Cameron streets. The driver of the...
local21news.com
One killed in York County crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in York County. The York County Coroner was dispatched to I-83 southbound around the Exit 28 off-ramp at 4:59 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with an entrapment, according to the coroner's office. Police say, a...
Teen Struck By Car Boarding School Bus In York County Dies
A 16-year-old girl in York County who was struck by a car while boarding a bus to school last month died on Thursday, Nov. 10, district officials announced. Northeastern High School junior Arianna Landis had been in the hospital with serious injuries after the 7 a.m. incident on Oct. 26, on York Haven Road in Newberry Township, according to police and those who knew her.
WGAL
Preparations underway in York County for potential heavy rain
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring rain to the Susquehanna Valley, and preparations are underway in some areas. Crews in York were clearing fallen leaves so storm drains aren't blocked. PennDOT has similar concerns throughout York County. Crews have been clearing inlets that are...
local21news.com
One injured in ultra-light plane crash in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured on Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed in York County. The crash, which happened near Shoestring Airfield in North Hopewell Township, caused severe damage to the ultra-light plane. Emergency crews were able to free the pilot and provide first...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: bridge over untroubled water
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On a quiet early evening, the Veterans Memorial Bridge carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia. Veterans Memorial opened to traffic in 1930 and is the fifth bridge across the river at this location. It replaced a steel pratt truss bridge which was built in 1897.
Coroner identifies 31-year-old woman killed in central Pa. crash
The York County Coroner has identified a Hanover woman who died after being thrown from her vehicle during a crash on Tuesday. 31-year-old Shaela Bolen died at WellSpan York Hospital after rolling her vehicle on Route 30 in Hellam Township, the coroner’s office said. Bolen was driving eastbound around...
