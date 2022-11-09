ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Cumberland County man killed in I-83 crash ID’d

A 67-year-old man who died after crashing into a tree along Interstate 83 in York County has been publicly identified. Brad Heckelman, of Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the scene of the crash, on I-83 south in Conewago Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash involving tractor-trailer

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash. The eastbound lanes of Route 30 were shut down near Greenfield Road, creating major backups. Dispatchers said there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened shortly before noon Thursday. There is no...
WGAL

Hazmat tanker leaks after crash in Chester County

ATGLEN, Pa. — A Hazmat tanker crashed after colliding with another vehicle in Chester County on Thursday night. According to emergency services, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 41 and Lower Valley Road in the Atglen Borough at 8:42 p.m. A Hazmat tanker carrying liquid nitrogen and...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Interstate 83 crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck

Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June […]
AUBURN, PA
WGAL

Man killed in crash on Interstate 83 in Conewago Township

A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 Wednesday afternoon, according to the York County coroner. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near the Strinestown Exit in Conewago Township. The coroner said the victim, identified as a 67-year-old man, was traveling south when his car veered across both...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
PennLive.com

Central Pa. driver to pay fine, lose license for crash that killed motorcyclist

Family members of Willie Barnes believe his life was worth more than $741.50, and a six-month suspension of driving privileges. But that was the sentence handed out Thursday in a Silver Spring Township magisterial district judge’s courtroom for Jack Witter, 68, who turned his truck left in front of Barnes’ motorcycle earlier this year, causing a fatal crash.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Small aircraft crashes in York County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A small aircraft crashed in York County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near an airfield along Ebaugh Road in Hopewell Township. It’s not believed that the pilot suffered any serious injuries. The National Traffic Safety Board says they are not investigating the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two juveniles critically injured in crash in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two juveniles were critically injured in a crash early Thursday morning in Harrisburg, according to police. Police said the car they were in was speeding on Herr Street around 1:25 a.m. when it crashed into a tractor-trailer at Herr and Cameron streets. The driver of the...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in York County. The York County Coroner was dispatched to I-83 southbound around the Exit 28 off-ramp at 4:59 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with an entrapment, according to the coroner's office. Police say, a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Teen Struck By Car Boarding School Bus In York County Dies

A 16-year-old girl in York County who was struck by a car while boarding a bus to school last month died on Thursday, Nov. 10, district officials announced. Northeastern High School junior Arianna Landis had been in the hospital with serious injuries after the 7 a.m. incident on Oct. 26, on York Haven Road in Newberry Township, according to police and those who knew her.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Preparations underway in York County for potential heavy rain

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring rain to the Susquehanna Valley, and preparations are underway in some areas. Crews in York were clearing fallen leaves so storm drains aren't blocked. PennDOT has similar concerns throughout York County. Crews have been clearing inlets that are...
local21news.com

One injured in ultra-light plane crash in York County, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured on Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed in York County. The crash, which happened near Shoestring Airfield in North Hopewell Township, caused severe damage to the ultra-light plane. Emergency crews were able to free the pilot and provide first...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: bridge over untroubled water

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On a quiet early evening, the Veterans Memorial Bridge carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia. Veterans Memorial opened to traffic in 1930 and is the fifth bridge across the river at this location. It replaced a steel pratt truss bridge which was built in 1897.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy