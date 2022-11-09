Read full article on original website
Democrats hold majority in U.S. Senate
(WWLP) – The battle for the U.S. Senate in Washington has been decided. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt in Nevada, and now the democrats have retained control. The victory makes Mastro the first Latina elected to the senate. “The election is a great win for the American people. With the races now called in […]
'We are Ukraine': Locals joyful over Russian retreat from Kherson
Ukrainians on Saturday celebrated Russia's retreat from Kherson, as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.
