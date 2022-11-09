You’re welcome, Kathy: Progressive lefties say they won NY for Hochul

The Working Families Party and its progressive allies took credit Wednesday for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s election to a full term, claiming their support made the difference in the Democrat’s close win over GOP challenger Lee Zeldin.

Hochul, a 64-year-old Buffalo native, also became the first Upstate candidate to win the high office in more than a century, beating the Long Island congressman by a 5.6 percent margin with 94% of precincts reporting Wednesday.

“We’re proud that the work we put in on the ground is reflected in the gubernatorial results,” Working Families Party spokesman Ravi Mangla said Wednesday, citing the party’s 2 million text messages and over 250,000 calls made to voters on Hochul’s behalf.

The party credited its field outreach work with more than one thousand volunteers and 50 candidates at some 100 polling sites for engaging voters with the campaign.

Mangla said the WFP more than doubled the 114,000 votes it garnered on its line in the 2018 gubernatorial election, and was responsible for delivering more than 38,000 votes for the candidate in Brooklyn alone.

Make the Road New York, a progressive, immigrant-led organization that partners with the WFP, said Hochul’s appearance on the minor political party’s line was the key factor in her victory in the unexpectedly tight race.

Hochul at a campaign event with the director of the Working Families Party, Sochie Nnaemeka, in Sunnyside, Queens on Nov. 5. Steve Sanchez/Sipa USA

“With a HUGE organizing effort led by @NYWFP and affiliates like us, @KathyHochul has won her election,” the group tweeted Wednesday.

“We hope she sees the very large number of NYers who chose to #VoteWFP & seriously engages w/ the progressive vision at the heart of that effort. And GOOD RIDDANCE, Lee Zeldin.”

Meanwhile, progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bashed state Democrats for taking their eye off the ball and letting the contest get as close as it was.

“NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under Cuomo, stuffed with lobbyists, works to boost GOP, and failed to pass a basic state ballot measure to protect NY redistricting, must be accountable,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Wednesday.

The minor party attributed the governor’s victory to its involvement in her campaign on Election Day.

“I called for Jay Jacob’s resignation a year ago and I still hold that position,” said the Democrat, who was reelected to her third term representing parts of the Bronx and Queens Tuesday.

The WFP touted its emboldened strength in a midnight statement, after it easily secured the more than 130,000 votes or 2% of the total votes needed to maintain its ballot line.

Against enormous obstacles—including an onslaught of spending from billionaires and dark money PACs—we once again beat the odds and showed the strength of our progressive movement,” the statement read .

“Now Governor Hochul and our statewide leaders must act—and act swiftly—to deliver for the working New Yorkers and communities of color who carried them to victory,” it continued, demanding deep investments in affordable housing, public education and health and child care.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, seen with ally Nnaemeka in October, said the Democratic establishment had failed Hochul’s campaign. AP

The governor’s campaign was furious that WFP took credit for Hochul’s victory, as she has positioned herself as a moderate — despite refusing to call a special session of the legislature to make changes to what critics have decried as soft-on-crime bail reform laws.

“They didn’t help us in any way. The last two weeks had nothing to do with the WFP,” a source told The Post.

Hochul’s campaign, however, refuted the notion that the WFP helped her become the first woman ever elected governor of New York, claiming that the activists were only promoting her out of self preservation.

“They are trying to claim credit because they’re trying to keep their line. They weren’t doing it for Kathy, they were trying to help themselves keep their ballot line.”

Hochul’s campaign wasn’t pleased with Working Families Party taking credit for her victory. James Keivom

The source also said that Hochul shot down the WFP’s proposal to have Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an avowed socialist, stump for the Democrat.

A source with knowledge of the WFP’s strategy said the party should “undoubtedly” be credited with the governor’s successful bid.

“They saw a three-legged stool that was missing one of its legs and they wanted to fill one of those legs. They had alarm bells going off in early October and saw before the polls came out and knew this was going downhill,” the source said of Zeldin’s late surge.

“Hochul wanted to wage this war over TV and Zeldin was beating them on TV.”