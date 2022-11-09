Hopkins Academy students visit Western Mass News for Future Media Leaders tour

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: November 11
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a Veteran’s Day parade was held. There was a placing of wreaths and Military Honors at the East Longmeadow Town Hall Friday morning. Following a short parade to honor the brave men and women who proudly served.
westernmassnews.com
5K planned in honor of Longmeadow teen who dies in car crash
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In the wake of that tragedy, a 5k run is being planned in honor of Boskovic. The race is set to benefit a memorial fund in the teen’s name. Organizers said they wanted to do something special to bring the community together and they thought what better way to honor the runner than a race?
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Elks Lodge names their 2022 Veteran of the Year
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Elks Lodge in Springfield hosted their Veteran of the Year event Wednesday evening. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance, as well as State Representative Angelo Puppolo and dozens of veterans. Western Mass News stopped by the event and chatted with this year’s winner, veteran...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield museums host fundraiser, glass art exhibit
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Museums hosted a fundraiser, along with an exhibit from Josh Simpson titled “Visionary Explorations In Glass.”. Both a silent and a live auction will gave guests opportunities to bid on unique Josh Simpson pieces. It ran from 5:30 to 8:30 which gave Western Mass News a chance to stop by and talk with Josh Simpson, who told Western Mass News what it means to have his art in Springfield.
businesswest.com
Pittsfield Is Transforming Its Economy
This is a 16-acre parcel within the William Stanley Business Park, created at the site of the massive General Electric transformer manufacturing complex in Pittsfield, which closed nearly 30 years ago. The site has been available for development for more than two decades now, said Linda Tyer, Pittsfield’s mayor for...
westernmassnews.com
Governor-Elect Maura Healey visits The Berkshires
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Governor-Elect Maura Healey visited the Berkshires Thursday to meet with local officials and quote “spread the love” to the western part of the state. Govenor- Elect Healey spoke on several important issues that she plans to tackle during her time in office. such as economic...
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
westernmassnews.com
DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility
Getting Answers: listeria outbreak tied to deli meats, cheese. Chris Isaak bringing Christmas tour to MGM Springfield. Chris Isaak bringing Christmas tour to MGM Springfield. Preparations underway for heavy rain expected across western Mass. Friday. Updated: 11 minutes ago. Preparations underway for heavy rain expected across western Mass. Friday.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield holds annual Veterans Day parade
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked Veterans Day, a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces. “Shows that people care about us when we march in a parade like this, cares for what we did for this country, for making this country stay free, the way it’s been, and it makes us proud that we have served,” said Navy veteran Bob Pomeroy.
Teen from Worcester, Massachusetts Finds Diamonds in Donated Jacket – Hunts to Find Widowed Husband
What would you do if you found two diamonds, a tennis bracelet, and two Gucci watches in a jacket at a donation based clothing drive?. Would you take the jacket and all of its worthy jewelry inside? Would you pawn the goods and turn a profit or try and hunt down the rightful owner?
fallriverreporter.com
State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York
Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
House fire on Leitch Street in Springfield
Springfield firefighters put out a house fire on Leitch Street Thursday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield business offering variety of powersports gear and equipment
Getting Answers: listeria outbreak tied to deli meats, cheese. Getting Answers: listeria outbreak tied to deli meats, cheese. Chris Isaak bringing Christmas tour to MGM Springfield. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Chris Isaak bringing Christmas tour to MGM Springfield. Thursday afternoon news update. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Thursday afternoon news update.
westernmassnews.com
Friday morning news update
In this update, big changes are coming to an East Springfield neighborhood, a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday, and Bright Nights at Forest Park has been nominated for the fourth year for USA Today’s Top 10 Readers’ Choice “Best Public Holiday Lights Display." Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Seven Longmeadow seniors receive college scholarships for lacrosse
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Seven seniors from Longmeadow High School received scholarships to play lacrosse in college. Boys head coach, Keith Campbell told Western Mass News that some of those college include Merrimack College, Johnson and Wales University, and Clarkson University. Campbell said this is the most players that he’s coached...
Some Berkshire County Residents Could be in for a Tough Winter; There is Hope
As mentioned in the past, the rise in food prices is making it difficult for some Berkshire County residents to make ends meet. When you combine this issue with fuel/heating costs, rent, mortgage payments, etc. this winter could be a very trying one for many folks throughout Berkshire County. A...
westernmassnews.com
Local veteran receives home renovations
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday is Veterans Day, a time to thank and honor those who have served our country. On Thursday, one veteran in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield was “showered” with gratitude thanks to a home improvement company and volunteers. Edward Demars is a veteran...
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
