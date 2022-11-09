Read full article on original website
blavity.com
Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah
On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
ETOnline.com
Gisele Bündchen Is 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce and Working With Her Healer, Source Says
Gisele Bündchen's split from Tom Brady hasn't been easy. The same day that the one-time couple announced that they've finalized their divorce, a source tells ET that the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things with Tom." The pair, who tied the knot in 2009, are parents to Vivian,...
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Cherelle Griner Asks People to Write Letters to Wife Brittney in Russia: 'She Is 100% Not Okay'
Cherelle Griner is asking fans to show their support for wife Brittney Griner through letter writing. At Glamour's Women of the Year Awards Tuesday night, Cherelle read an emotional letter she'd written to her wife to share how difficult things have been since Brittney was arrested in February. "I've spent...
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
Shakira left some angry parents behind after reportedly skipping the line at a Halloween attraction with her kids
Would you get mad if Shakira cut you in line? The Colombian singer has reportedly skipped a 90-minute-long line for a Halloween attraction with her kids, leaving angry parents waiting for their turn behind. Spanish media, including 20 Minutos, claimed the 45-year-old “Monotonia” singer walked straight to the front of...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Lindsay Lohan Says Married Life with Husband Bader Shammas Is 'Amazing': 'We're a Great Team'
Lindsay Lohan is reveling in her newlywed life with husband Bader Shammas. At the top of the Mean Girls star's appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, Lohan, 36, called being married to financier Shammas "amazing." "I'm really lucky," Lohan told GMA. "I found my partner and he's an amazing man...
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Vogue
Kylie Jenner Dares To Wear Puddle Pants In New York
New York City is a lot of things – a fashion capital, a multicultural hub, the birthplace of the cronut – but one thing it’s not is squeaky clean. That’s part of the appeal: It’s fast-paced, and therefore, a little rough around the edges. All that to say, the grimy New York streets make Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit a bold choice: The star was spotted walking around the city wearing a pair of floor-grazing puddle pants.
Gerard Piqué might make his dreams of having three children come true with Clara Chía
Things are apparently going great for Gerard Piqué, despite the public backlash he has faced since his split from Shakira and his romance with Clara Chía . While the soccer player is already a father of two, he has reportedly shared his desire to procreate again- this time with...
The Blind Side Subject Michael Oher Marries Girlfriend Tiffany Roy
Watch: How to Get Celebrity-Inspired Wedding Table Settings. Former NFL star Michael Oher—whose life inspired the 2009 movie The Blind Side starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron—is officially a married man after tying the knot with girlfriend Tiffany Roy in a romantic ceremony on Nov. 6. The 36-year-old announced the union alongside a photo from the wedding on Instagram.
90 Day Fiancé: HEA? Teases a Dinner From Hell for Bilal in New Sneak Peek
Watch: 90 Day Fiance EXCLUSIVE: Bilal Calls OUT Shaeeda BFF. Winning over a BFF is never easy. In this exclusive sneak peek of the Nov. 13 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda grab dinner with her best friend Eutris, who is immediately inquisitive about cracks she sees in their relationship.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Turned Down an Invitation to the Met Gala Before
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Admits She Was FOOLED by Kim's Photoshop of True. There's a reason Khloe Kardashian never met the Met Gala until this year. While Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are no stranger to walking the Met Gala red carpet, the 2022 gala was Khloe's first time attending. But, as she made clear on the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians, skipping the event before was entirely her choice.
Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’
Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
Why Nicki Minaj Has "Less Fear" Standing Up for Herself After "Years" of Suppressing Opinions
Watch: Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs. Do we have a problem? If so, Nicki Minaj will speak up. The "Chun Swae" rapper recently revealed why she has less reservations about saying what's on her mind. It's partially thanks to Nicki's realization that standing up for herself won't cost her career.
Clara Chía and Shakira’s children make an appearance during Gerard Piqué’s farewell tribute
Gerard Piqué played professionally for the last time on Saturday, November 5, 2020, after announcing he was retiring from soccer. The Spanish atlethe, who had almost twenty years of career, farewelled his Barcelona team and received a tribute at the Camp Nou stadium surrounded by his teammates, fans, the sons he shares with Shakira, and his girlfriend, Clara Chía.
The Hollywood Gossip
David & Annie After The 90 Days Season 2 Trailer Teases a SURPRISE PREGNANCY?!?!
Earlier this year, we reported on the renewal of David & Annie: After The 90 Days. Both After The 90 Days spinoffs outperformed expectations despite starring “boring” fan favorite couples in established, stable relationships. That said … loving each other doesn’t mean that they don’t face challenges or...
Hypebae
Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update
We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
