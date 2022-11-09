ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Michigan woman Lexie Gordon, 27, still missing after vanishing without a trace three weeks ago

By Ben Kesslen
 3 days ago

Michigan police are on a desperate hunt to find a 27-year-old woman who vanished three weeks ago and asked for the public’s help Wednesday in tracking her down.

Alexandria “Lexie” Gorman was last seen on Oct. 16 in Sterling Heights, a Detroit suburb, and appears to have vanished without a trace, according to Michigan State Police .

Social media accounts for Gorman, who is originally from Gaylord, have since gone inactive and she left her job, boyfriend and home “suddenly and without notice,” cops in the northern Michigan suburb said.

Alexandria “Lexie” Gorman
Michigan State Police
Gorman was last seen October 16.
Michigan State Police

In early October, Gorman had told her mom that she was in Virginia Beach, Va. but since then, calls to her phone have gone unanswered and straight to voicemail, police said.

“Please keep an eye out for ALEXANDRIA GORMAN and help bring her home,” Michigan State Police’s Six District wrote on Twitter.

On Gorman’s Facebook page , she describes herself as “[too] weird to live [too] rare to die.” Her page says she studied at Kirkland Community College in Grayling, MI and that she worked at a local smoothie shop, although it’s unclear when the page was last updated.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is encouraged to contact the police.

