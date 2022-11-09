ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

The Exponent

Spurned girlfriend accused of angry rampage with knife

A 19-year-old Lafayette woman was allegedly angry about an ended relationship when she chased down a car near Franciscan Hospital on Creasy Lane on Wednesday afternoon and terrorized two women with a knife in front of witnesses, police say. Brynna Simone Ferguson, of the 1400 block of North 16th Street,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Mother of Delphi murder victim speaks out

The parents of Abby Williams and Libby German have never spoken publicly about the girls’ murders until now. On Inside Edition this week Carrie Timmons, Libby’s mom, spoke for the first time about the murders and her reaction to the arrested of Richard Allen in the case. Allen is charged with their murders and is being held in a state prison somewhere in Indiana for his own protection.
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette man charged in OWI crash that sent passenger to hospital

A 29-year-old Lafayette man allegedly crashed into a tree Saturday night and then ran away from the scene, leaving behind a seriously injured man in the front passenger seat. Ivan Evaristo Hernandez Africano, of the 2100 block of Monon Avenue, was charged Thursday with five felonies and a misdemeanor, including four charges related to causing serious bodily injury while operating while intoxicated.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WLFI.com

Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
KOKOMO, IN
95.3 MNC

Missing man dies in car crash

A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
CASS COUNTY, MI
The Exponent

5 arrested on alcohol- and drug-related charges over weekend

West Lafayette police made five arrests on preliminary OWI charges Saturday morning. Mitchell Clemons, a 64-year-old resident of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested about 1 a.m. Saturday on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person. Capt. Adam Ferguson said an officer pulled Clemons over for a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Employee dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo

KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo. Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead. According to its website, Haynes International develops,...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
KOKOMO, IN

