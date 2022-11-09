Read full article on original website
‘I throw myself at the mercy of the court’: Man arrested in Delphi murders asks for public defender
The man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case has asked for a public defender. According to court documents filed this week, Richard Allen asked the court to provide him with a defense attorney. Prior to the request, Allen had signaled his intention to hire private counsel. Indiana State Police announced Allen’s arrest on […]
Spurned girlfriend accused of angry rampage with knife
A 19-year-old Lafayette woman was allegedly angry about an ended relationship when she chased down a car near Franciscan Hospital on Creasy Lane on Wednesday afternoon and terrorized two women with a knife in front of witnesses, police say. Brynna Simone Ferguson, of the 1400 block of North 16th Street,...
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles […]
95.3 MNC
Mother of Delphi murder victim speaks out
The parents of Abby Williams and Libby German have never spoken publicly about the girls’ murders until now. On Inside Edition this week Carrie Timmons, Libby’s mom, spoke for the first time about the murders and her reaction to the arrested of Richard Allen in the case. Allen is charged with their murders and is being held in a state prison somewhere in Indiana for his own protection.
Lafayette man charged in OWI crash that sent passenger to hospital
A 29-year-old Lafayette man allegedly crashed into a tree Saturday night and then ran away from the scene, leaving behind a seriously injured man in the front passenger seat. Ivan Evaristo Hernandez Africano, of the 2100 block of Monon Avenue, was charged Thursday with five felonies and a misdemeanor, including four charges related to causing serious bodily injury while operating while intoxicated.
WISH-TV
Cause of fire that killed Twin Lakes high schooler & mother, ruled ‘undetermined’
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — The official cause of a house fire that killed a high school junior and her mother has officially been ruled “undetermined.”. The house fire happened in February and took the lives of a Twin Lakes High School junior, 17-year-old Mya Thompson, and her mother, Stephanie Thompson.
WISH-TV
Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
WTHR
Delphi Murders Investigation | Arrest Special
Six years after two girls went missing, a man has been arrested for their murders. A closer look at the timeline, as well as more on Richard Allen's back story.
Kokomo police arrest 25 suspected drug dealers in operation ‘Cracked Ice’
Officers and detectives with the KPD Drug Task Force initiation the operation in January of 2022.
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
Paramedic with White River Twp Fire Dept charged with 7 counts of child molestation
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A central Indiana first responder was arrested and charged for molesting a child on multiple occasions. Anthony "Tony" Henson was a paramedic with the White River Township Fire Department. The department's chief said Henson was fired last week, after he was arrested. Henson has...
73-year-old Lafayette man dies days after ‘physical altercation’ on Halloween
The man — identified as Mark Belange — was injured during the altercation and died of those injuries on Nov. 5, per LPD.
suggest.com
Latest Delphi Murders Development Should Have True Crime Fans Asking Themselves What They’re After
In February of 2017, two girls went missing from a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana. The following day, a search party found their remains on that same trail. Since making that gruesome discovery, the details of their case have been shrouded in mystery, yet highly speculated upon. Now that a...
WLFI.com
Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
95.3 MNC
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
5 arrested on alcohol- and drug-related charges over weekend
West Lafayette police made five arrests on preliminary OWI charges Saturday morning. Mitchell Clemons, a 64-year-old resident of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested about 1 a.m. Saturday on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person. Capt. Adam Ferguson said an officer pulled Clemons over for a...
wrtv.com
Employee dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo
KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo. Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead. According to its website, Haynes International develops,...
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
