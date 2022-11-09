Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
KSNT
Topeka man arrested after Friday night police chase
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man is in jail after leading police on a car chase Friday night, according to Topeka Police. On Nov. 11, Topeka Police tried to stop a car for reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle did not stop which led to a pursuit. The chase ended around 17th and Wanamaker after the suspect crashed into another car.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers announces capture of suspect wanted for probation revocation
Nearly two weeks after Lyon County Crime Stoppers announced a reward in her case, Anna Titus has been captured by law enforcement. Late last month, Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $1,000 for Titus, who was wanted for probation revocation. Titus had pleaded no contest to drug possession in September, with charges of drug and paraphernalia possession dropped. Court documents indicate Titus changed residence without permission from Lyon County Court Services, used several drugs and then failed to return to Empower House as directed in her probation agreement.
KCTV 5
Victim identified in death investigation at Kaw Point Park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A victim has been identified following a death investigation at Kaw Point Park. Deputies from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of the Kansas River near Kaw Point Park Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. There, they found a deceased body, identified Saturday as 25-year-old Darwin Reyes of Kansas City, Kansas.
Riley County Arrest Report November 12
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DREW ANTHONY BAIRD, 20, Manhattan, Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution; Bond $750. ISIDRO MARTINEZ, 17, Manhattan, Distribute marijuana; <25...
Police: Kan. teen accused of domestic battery jailed for bond violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas teen accused of domestic battery is back in jail. On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Trent A. Thompson of Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On September 19, police arrested Trent A. Thompson on a requested charge of domestic battery...
1 dead in Southwest Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Southwest Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. on Friday a shooting had taken place near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Villa West Drive around 5:45 p.m. The shooting was the result of a […]
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
KCTV 5
Rollover crash injures 2 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in Franklin County injured two people on Friday night. According to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaylee Huddleston was traveling northbound on I-35 Highway in the 4300 block when she left the roadway for an unknown reason. Her 2003 Honda Pilot crashed, overturning “several times” before coming to a rest upright.
KMBC.com
Shawnee police standoff ends with 1 in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Shawnee, Kansas, said one person was taken into custody after a standoff Friday. Authorities said officers were called at 9:13 a.m. Friday to the 12100 block of 70th Terrace on a person threatening to harm themselves and any responding officers. Police said officers...
Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
WIBW
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. officials are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Brandon Michael Helm, 29, of Lawrence as he is wanted on several outstanding warrants for failure to appear. The...
KCTV 5
Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
KVOE
Two men charged in Lyon County with identity theft involving over 100 victims
Two men have preliminary hearings coming next month as part of a significant identity theft case in Lyon County. James Jones, age 37, faces one count of identity theft for allegedly stealing tax documentation and information about Social Security numbers, credit cards or banking accounts from over 100 different individuals earlier this month.
krcgtv.com
Sheriff's deputy loses license over $400 worth of Pokémon cards
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (TND) — A sheriff's deputy in Kansas reportedly lost his law enforcement license after he was caught fraudulently trying to purchase hundreds of dollars in Pokémon cards. William Knight, 32, had his license revoked by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST)...
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
WIBW
Merriam man killed after striking a pole in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed Thursday night after driving off of the road and striking a pole on an overhead sign. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, two vehicles were travelling southbound on I35 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. A 2004 Acura was one in lane 1, and a 2015 Honda CR-V was in lane 3. The driver of the Acura, Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, of Merriam, lost control, crossed to the right, and struck the Honda. The Acura continued to drive off the of the road to the right and struck the pole for the overhead sign. The Honda also ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.
WIBW
Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 0