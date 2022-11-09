ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarins Just Opened a New Spa in JFK’s Air France Lounge

By Demetrius Simms
Clarins and Air France want to help you board your next flight fully relaxed.

This month, the French cosmetics company and airliner teamed up to a new spa in the Air France Lounge at New York’s JFK Airport . It includes two treatment rooms where La Première, Business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers can receive three complimentary face treatments. If you can’t stop by for a refresher, don’t fret. Clarins will continue to provide Air France Business travelers, and up, with in-flight comfort kits featuring two moisturizers for a radiant glow on arrival to your destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJtHy_0j52Xnkp00
Inside the new Clarins spa in JFK’s Air France Lounge.

The three 20-minute facial treatments available in the spa are named “Detox Time,” “Jet-Lag Relief” and “Eye Must.” Each is available in a 30-minute format for La Première travelers, who can also pick a “relax and reset” treatment that is offered exclusively through Air France. (Other levels of service only get 20 minutes of treatment time.)

Clarins also greatly factors the “science of touch” into its spa services. For its classic anti-aging treatments, experts are known to use a pressure point application method that drains toxins and boosts the skin’s microcirculation for all skin types, of all ages. We’d wager that “Detox Time” or “Jet-Lag Relief” uses a similar method to keep you at your best before or after a flight. A similar rejuvenating effect is possible with the Hydra-Essential Cooling Gel (for your face) provided to Air France Business travelers, as well as the Hand and Nail Treatment Cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKTlo_0j52Xnkp00
Clarins’s plant-enriched products used for pre- or post-flight facials

For years, travel has been known to induce a variety of skincare issues for many that include dehydration from recirculated air on planes, breakouts from changes in climate and even sunburns—so the services are an especially timely offering with increasing numbers of people traveling. And if nothing else, the services on offer are perhaps the most luxurious way to spend a portion of any flight delays that might occur.

