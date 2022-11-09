The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is coming off one of their more successful seasons in quite a while going 15-9-1 last season losing in the Section 8A Title game 7-0 to Warroad. The Warriors would go on to win the Minnesota State Class A Championship. The Pirates will have most of their team back with the addition of a couple more to start the 2022-2023 season when they travel to Thief River Falls to meet the Prowlers at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Prowlers were 6-17-2 last year and lost to Warroad 9-1 in a Section semi-final last year. The Pirates beat Thief River Falls twice last year, 7-1 early in Crookston and about mid-season they won 4-2 in a game played in Red Lake Falls. Game time is 7:30 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 7:00 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show and it can also be heard across the nation by going to the KROX RADIO LIVE Stream link at the top of this page.

