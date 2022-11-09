Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
City of East Grand Forks Declaring a Snow Emergency
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of East Grand Forks says it is declaring a Snow Emergency. The city says the emergency will take effect at midnight on Friday, November 11th and will remain in effect until all streets have been cleared. During a snow emergency...
valleynewslive.com
Thief River Falls declares snow emergency
THIEF RIVER FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The mayor of Thief River Falls has declared a snow emergency. Police say this means calendar parking will take effect immediately. Do not park on North and South Avenues or Red Lake Blvd. between 6 am and 9 am tomorrow, October 11th.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
I-29 closed between Grand Forks, Fargo due to Winter Weather
(Fargo, ND) -- It didn't take long for I-29 to get bad enough for officials to shut it down. The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the highway from Grand Forks to Fargo is closed as blowing snow, freezing rain, and more severe winter weather rolls through the area. The...
KNOX News Radio
Storm dumps heavy snow over RRV
The “Colorado Low” that brought lots of snow to the region is now existing the state. Now comes the clean-up. The National Weather Service says it appears the Bismarck-Mandan area received the largest snowfall amounts. Meteorologist John Paul Martin at the Bismarck NWS office says Bismarck reported a record 17 inches of snow – and Mandan received over 20.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
valleynewslive.com
Winter storm rocks the Northern Valley
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Conditions deteriorated fast Thursday across the Valley, as the season’s first winter storm rolled through. All across the area, wind ripped, snow and rain came down, flights were canceled, roads closed and many students spent the day at home. Grand Forks was...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL START WINTER HAZARD AWARENESS WEEK ON MONDAY
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Management Division is participating in the state-wide Winter Hazard Awareness Week campaign, which will take place November 14th – 18th, 2022. Winter Hazard Awareness Week is promoted by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Division of Homeland Security Emergency Management. This week allows Minnesotan’s an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the hazards we face each winter season. These hazards include dangers from winter weather, dangers from heating sources, and ventilation issues, just to name a few.
DETOUR: Amtrak prepares for winter weather in North Dakota
They will be skipping stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Rugby on Friday and Saturday.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 11, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by RiverView Auxiliary & Employees on the week of November 7-11. Polk County is honoring Veterans Day on the week of November 7-13 by taking part in ‘Operation Green Light’, a new national collaborative initiative to support military veterans by shining green lights at the county buildings’ flag poles. Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.
trfradio.com
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
valleynewslive.com
All flights to and from Grand Forks International Airport canceled
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flights that were scheduled to arrive and depart from Grand Forks International Airport are canceled for Thursday, November 10. All flights were scheduled to come in from Minneapolis and arrive there as well. As of right now, only one flight has been canceled...
trfradio.com
Deer Involved Collision Reported on HWY 32
One person cited following a two vehicle accident involving wildlife on Wednesday in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Daniel Carpenter of Thief River Falls stopped for a deer on Highway 32 when the 2001 Ford he was driving was struck from the rear by a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Andrew J. Wollin of Red Lake Falls.
valleynewslive.com
Polk Co. home engulfed in flames
WARREN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One house in Polk County has been destroyed after a fire broke out just before 7 am. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in rural Warren. Officials say the single-story house was engulfed in flames. There was nobody was...
lptv.org
Fosston Doctor Recognized by MN Department of Health for Lifetime Work
The Minnesota Department of Health and its partners recently announced the 2022 Rural Health Awards winners, and a local Fosston doctor is one of the recipients. Dr. Wesley Ofstedal is one of three honorees for this year’s Rural Health Awards. He will receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the MN Department of Health. According to the Department of Health, the Rural Health Awards recognize “dedicated health care professionals who have made significant contributions to the health and well-being of their rural communities.” The announcement of this year’s winners was made this morning in time for National Rural Health Day, which is November 17.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner cites campaign exhaustion while thanking supporters for convincing election night win
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner is thanking his supporters after his convincing win in Tuesday's election. He says the campaign was long and demanding. "Yeah we're pretty exhausted. So I announced back on right around January 4th January 5th that I was seeking re-election and so by the time that last night came around, you know it's 10 months of campaigning and so certainly, like I said we're exhausted. When I say we, my wife, myself and our committee," said Jahner.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY OPENS THE SEASON AT THE RALPH AGAINST THIEF RIVER FALLS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is coming off one of their more successful seasons in quite a while going 15-9-1 last season losing in the Section 8A Title game 7-0 to Warroad. The Warriors would go on to win the Minnesota State Class A Championship. The Pirates will have most of their team back with the addition of a couple more to start the 2022-2023 season when they travel to Thief River Falls to meet the Prowlers at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Prowlers were 6-17-2 last year and lost to Warroad 9-1 in a Section semi-final last year. The Pirates beat Thief River Falls twice last year, 7-1 early in Crookston and about mid-season they won 4-2 in a game played in Red Lake Falls. Game time is 7:30 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 7:00 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show and it can also be heard across the nation by going to the KROX RADIO LIVE Stream link at the top of this page.
kroxam.com
CITZEN ARCHIVIST TOM ASKJEM WILL GIVE A PRESENTATION AT CLIMAX LIBRARY PROGRAM ON MONDAY
Join the Climax Public Library for a presentation and exhibit by citizen archivist Tom Askjem featuring the many historical relics he’s uncovered while excavating antique outhouse pits. His presentation and exhibit will be held at the Climax Community Center and are offered as part of the Climax Community Club’s November meeting on Monday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. This program is offered free of charge and all are welcome.
kroxam.com
SPORTS FEEVER – November 10, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) At least mother nature is getting the terrible weather out of the way early…..right?? Let’s hope so. The first round of the state tournament football tournament has had some changes because of the weather. Kittson County Central vs Mountain...
valleynewslive.com
Police: Man arrested after crime spree in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cops on both sides of the river put a stop to a crime spree Tuesday. Grand Forks Police says officers were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot on 32nd Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle that had been driving on the sidewalk. As officers were on the way, GFPD learned the vehicle and the man driving it were now at the 3000 block of Queens Ct. where police say he threatened to shoot a woman. Police say the suspect then left the scene. The victim was uninjured.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CIVIC MUSIC LEAGUE TO WELCOME JEEYOON KIM OF 2022-23 ENTERTAINMENT SERIES
Crookston Civic Music League members can look forward to the second concert offered for the 2022-2023 Entertainment Series. Classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim will be coming to Crookston Monday, November 14, 2022. The show will be held at the Crookston High School Auditorium, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Jeeyoon Kim will delight her audience with a sparkling combination of sensitive artistry, broad emotional range, and impeccable technique.
Comments / 1