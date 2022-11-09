Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo
“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Warns Fans That Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Bloody’
In a new clip promoting season 5 of ‘Yellowstone,’ Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) warns fans that the new season is going to be ‘bloody.'
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) Confirms That He Isn’t Going To Die In Season 5: “I Do The Killing”
With the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere less than a week away, there has been one thing on everybody’s mind… who is gonna die?. So goes it when you have an action-packed cowboy drama like Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone… people just tend to die. However, is it just fans being paranoid?
‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive
Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & Taylor Sheridan Discuss ‘Enormous Responsibility’ on the Duttons in Season 5
We are less than two weeks away from the long-awaited fifth season premiere of the wildly popular modern-western drama series, Yellowstone. Fans of the Paramount + series know well that the intense drama series created by Taylor Sheridan always brings on the heat with each episode. Yellowstone has remained a fan-favorite for years, since its premiere in the summer of 2018.
SheKnows
Yellowstone Season 5 Secrets Revealed: The Twist That Will Turn the Whole Show On Its Head
You might not think that horse opera Yellowstone and reality show Big Brother have much in common, but one phrase is often uttered in conjunction with both: “Expect the unexpected.” Perhaps if blacksheep son Jamie Dutton had kept that in mind, he wouldn’t have been so thunderstruck when dad John ripped the gubernatorial rug out from under him. But that move promises to change the lives of just about every character on the canvas of the Paramount Network series when it returns with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, November 13 at 8/7c.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares Badass Vintage Photos From Upcoming Western Movie
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser will be part of a new western movie, and he shared a couple of vintage-style photos from the set. Hauser posted the photos on Instagram, and they feature him dressed up in an “1883”-style outfit, aiming a pistol at the camera. The next slide is the aftermath of the first: a plume of smoke obscured Hauser’s face, implying that he fired the pistol.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Reveals He’ll Appear in ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’
TV star Cole Hauser shared during a recent interview that while he’s spent 30 years… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Reveals He’ll Appear in ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ appeared first on Outsider.
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast Updates, and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
Law & Order's Jill Hennessy Once Appeared In An Episode Of Yellowstone
Canadian actress Jill Hennessy has been active in film and television for decades. For six years she starred in NBC's procedural "Crossing Jordan" as Dr. Jordan Cavanaugh, a forensic pathologist who went to extraneous lengths to solve crimes. Yet, despite her leading role in "Crossing Jordan," Hennessy might still be...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Confirms Things Are Only Going to Get Worse for Beth and Jamie in Season 5
Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ will show the aftermath of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Says Series Is 'Nearing the End'
Yellowstone is about to launch a brand new season, but one of the show's stars thinks there might not be too many more. While speaking to ET at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City, actress Kelsey Asbille said she thinks the series is "nearing the end" of its run. "You know, they haven't given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end," Asbille said. "We've got a story to tell and we don't want to drag it on too long," she added. "We want to do a good job for y'all."
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Speak Out on Hollywood Awards Snubs
As Yellowstone continues to gain millions of fans, the cast reflects on how the hit TV series continues to be snubbed by award shows. While promoting season five of Yellowstone, Wes Bentley reflects on the snubs. “I personally don’t think awards validate anything,” Bentley explained to the DailyMail. “It’s an honor, as they say, but as far as it saying whether we are doing something good or not, that’s not what that is.”
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Tells Wild Story About When He Realized He Was a Heartthrob
For Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser, Yellowstone is far from a Hollywood debut. In fact,… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Tells Wild Story About When He Realized He Was a Heartthrob appeared first on Outsider.
What TV channel is Paramount Network? What it is, how to watch Yellowstone Season 5 premiere
Paramount Network’s hit show Yellowstone premieres Season 5 this Sunday, November 13 at 8 p.m. Whether you’re a long-time fan or tuning in for the first time, make sure you don’t miss the premiere, which will take place exclusively on Paramount Network. Wondering how you can tune in? Take a look at our complete guide below to find out what channel Paramount Network is on with your local provider, or how to stream Yellowstone and more TV shows on the network.
Yellowstone Season 4 recap: What happened, video highlights, what to know before Season 5 premiere on Sunday
Yellowstone, the popular western whose cast is led by Kevin Costner, and one of the most popular TV shows regardless, is back!. With season 5 premiering on Sunday, November 13, you may find yourself wanting to catch up on any parts of the last season that you missed. In season 4, Josh Dutton is constantly trying to maintain control of his family’s land around their Montana ranch as violence sweeps the region. Later on in the season, a gruesome murder involving the character Beth Dutton rocks the town and leaves it reeling. Want to see all of the action for yourself? You can watch all of Yellowstone, including Season 4 on Peacock ($4.99/month, or $9.99/month without ads) and binge the whole thing before the new season premieres this Sunday. If you just need a refresher, check out this 15-minute Season 4 recap in the video provided below.
‘Yellowstone’ Brings on ‘1883’ Actor to Play Beth’s New Adversary in Season 5
Dawn Olivieri joins the cast of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 as Beth's new adversary Sarah Atwood.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals Glimpse of ‘Governor Dutton’ in Season 5
You’ve met John Dutton the rancher. Now, be prepared to meet John Dutton as the… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals Glimpse of ‘Governor Dutton’ in Season 5 appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Defends the Series Against ‘Anti-Woke’ Claims
Taylor Sheridan’s Western drama series Yellowstone is beloved by millions of devoted fans across the… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Defends the Series Against ‘Anti-Woke’ Claims appeared first on Outsider.
