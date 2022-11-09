Yellowstone, the popular western whose cast is led by Kevin Costner, and one of the most popular TV shows regardless, is back!. With season 5 premiering on Sunday, November 13, you may find yourself wanting to catch up on any parts of the last season that you missed. In season 4, Josh Dutton is constantly trying to maintain control of his family’s land around their Montana ranch as violence sweeps the region. Later on in the season, a gruesome murder involving the character Beth Dutton rocks the town and leaves it reeling. Want to see all of the action for yourself? You can watch all of Yellowstone, including Season 4 on Peacock ($4.99/month, or $9.99/month without ads) and binge the whole thing before the new season premieres this Sunday. If you just need a refresher, check out this 15-minute Season 4 recap in the video provided below.

