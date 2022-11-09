Read full article on original website
Carly Pearce on the red carpet
Carly Pearce catches up with News 2 on the red carpet prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards.
Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; animal tranquilizer drugs on the rise
There are two trends emerging from the latest suspected overdose death data from the Metro Public Health Department: a slight decrease in overdose deaths this year compared to the same period last year and an animal tranquilizer showing up in more Davidson County overdoses.
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men's Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November
Images released of the proposed future of Fort Negley
Nashville Civil War history could get new life with a master plan to revitalize historic Fort Negley.
Community holds on to Emma’s Flowers; demolition makes room for high-rise project
One of the busiest and most well known streets in Nashville, West End Avenue, is getting a new look, from small town shops, to towering high-rises. On Friday, the iconic pink walls of Emma's Flowers & Gifts were torn down.
North Nashville neighborhood gets new sidewalk after waiting seven years
A proposal to build a sidewalk in North Nashville passed in 2015. Seven years later, it's finally done. Sadly, neighbors say they're not surprised by the delay.
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day.
Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24
Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic.
Sneaker Riots joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sneaker Riots has cut a ribbon as one of the latest businesses to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greg Vasquez and his wife Cassie Vasquez are co-owners of the store. “We have shoes, clothing, hats and accessories. Our kids got into sneakers...
Williamson County K-9 helps Internet Crimes Task Force indict 15 people over summer
It can take as little as a few seconds for an eight-year-old black lab name Remi to sniff out an SD card or even a cell phone.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison.
First look inside $15,000-a-night luxury suite, restaurant with Michelin-star chef at Four Seasons Nashville
News 2 was able to step inside 2,200 square-feet of lavish living during an exclusive tour of the Four Seasons' presidential suite, as well as check out the hotel's restaurant, featuring a Michelin-star chef.
Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law
Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state.
This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
3 charged in construction site thefts
Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding sources aren't found
The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans.
Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia
An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia.
Rossview Road PUD punted back to planning commission
The Clarksville City Council has referred the rezoning for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) back to the Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission for a requested change of plans, according to Attorney Larry Roconni, who represents the respective buyer of the land under review. The rezoning application of George R....
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
