Montgomery County, TN

WKRN

Carly Pearce on the red carpet

Carly Pearce catches up with News 2 on the red carpet prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards. Carly Pearce catches up with News 2 on the red carpet prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards. Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin …. Drugs found in school delivery...
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

8th grader charged after Warren County threat

Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24

Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Bodycam released from...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Sneaker Riots joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sneaker Riots has cut a ribbon as one of the latest businesses to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greg Vasquez and his wife Cassie Vasquez are co-owners of the store. “We have shoes, clothing, hats and accessories. Our kids got into sneakers...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Man killed in shooting involving Metro police officers. An investigation is underway in an officer-involved...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law

Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting...
TENNESSEE STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3 charged in construction site thefts

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia

An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. 1 dead...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Rossview Road PUD punted back to planning commission

The Clarksville City Council has referred the rezoning for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) back to the Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission for a requested change of plans, according to Attorney Larry Roconni, who represents the respective buyer of the land under review. The rezoning application of George R....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

