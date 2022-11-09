Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Closing In On World Cup Record After Being Named In Portugal Squad
No player has yet scored at more than four World Cups but Ronaldo could become the first.
USWNT Lost Its Third Straight Game for First Time Since 1993
The team lost 2–1 after Germany scored in the 89th minute on Thursday night.
The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster
The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
USA Coach Names 25 World Cup Newbies In Squad For Qatar Including Nine Players Based In UK
Qatar 2022 will be Berhalter's third World Cup, after he went to the 2002 and 2006 tournaments as a player. But this will be the first World Cup adventure for 25 of the 26 players in his squad.
USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar
Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar
Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
Netherlands World Cup squad: Uncapped Xavi Simons preferred to Donny van de Beek
The Netherlands have included uncapped midfielder Xavi Simons in their World Cup squad, but there is no place for Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek or Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.Simons, 19, has impressed at PSV this season and has been selected by Louis van Gaal as the Netherlands return to the World Cup following their failure to qualify in 2018.Virgil van Dijk will captain the side after missing the Euro 2020 finals through injury, alongside established internationals Mathijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay.Simons was included in Van Gaal’s 39-man preliminary squad and retains his place, but...
Argentina taking fewer forwards than Brazil to World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni’s team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for...
Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT 2022 World Cup Roster Selections
NEW YORK – With the USMNT unveiling its official roster selections for the 2022 FIFA World Cup just last night, head coach Gregg Berhalter sat down with the media to discuss his decisions on the 26 names heading to Qatar. Berhalter Breaks Down USMNT Roster Selections. Steffen Misses Out.
USMNT World Cup preview: 22 questions about the U.S. at Qatar 2022, answered
On Nov. 21, after 3,065 days of heartbreak, hope and angst, the U.S. men’s national team will return to the World Cup on a mission. “We’re not going there just to be participants,” head coach Gregg Berhalter told two dozen players in May. He’d been pacing back and forth at their first full-team meeting since qualifying for Qatar when he paused, and clicked a slideshow to a picture of the World Cup trophy. And he asked the dimly lit room: “Why can’t we compete for this?”
What to know about USMNT World Cup roster: Surprises, heartbreak and the countdown to Qatar
The 26 players who will represent the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this month were revealed Wednesday evening.
Uncapped Xavi Simons in Dutch World Cup squad, Cillessen out
ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — Uncapped attacking midfielder Xavi Simons was included Friday in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, while veteran goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen did not make coach Louis van Gaal’s roster for the tournament in Qatar. Van Gaal also selected injured stars Memphis Depay of Barcelona and...
Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.Here is everything you need to know:Group fixtures (all times GMT)Thursday 24...
Two Texans Named to U.S. FIFA World Cup Roster
The U.S. Men's National Team has announced their roster for the upcoming 2022 World Cup.Travel Nomades/Unsplash. FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira has been named to the United States World Cup team. Dallas News reports that Paul Arriola was not chosen, despite playing in five of the U.S. World Cup qualification matches. Dallas News reports the decision on the final roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup was made by U.S. manager Greg Berhalter and his team was announced during an event in New York. According to Dallas News Berhalter said:
2022 World Cup injury tracker: Senegal's Sadio Mane, Argentina's Paulo Dybala make squads after injury scares
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. However, there are already some players that won't participate due to their injuries in the past weeks. Let's see who will definitely miss the tournament, whose situation is cloudy and who might be back on time.
