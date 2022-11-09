ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgehampton, NY

longisland.com

Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year

The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
27east.com

Sag Harbor’s Dockside To Give Way to Bay Street Tavern

The Dockside restaurant, which has long leased space from the Sag Harbor American Legion, has announced it will be shutting its doors this weekend and will be replaced next summer... more. In the final installment of The Express News Group’s series, “Innovating Health Care on the ... by Staff Writer...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

The Parrish Turns 10

On November 10, 2022, the Parrish Art Museum celebrates the 10th anniversary of the opening of the now-iconic building nestled into 14 acres in Water Mill. Designed by the renowned... more. Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) will present Damien Sneed’s “Joy to the World: A ... 12 Nov 2022...
WATER MILL, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Popular hangout cleaned up

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Town of Islip receiver of taxes Andy Wittman along with former councilwoman Mary Kate Mullen held a cleanup of South Snedecor Avenue in Bayport, in conjunction with the 501(c)(3) …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
BAYPORT, NY
longisland.com

Whale Found Stranded in a Creek on the North Fork

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) reported yesterday that a live minke whale was stranded in a creek in Southold Town on the North Fork of Long Island. “Trained responders from AMSEAS quickly arrived on scene and assessed the animal to be partially stranded in a creek, with the tide outgoing,” the organization said in a statement on Facebook. “Unfortunately, the whale was in an area that was extremely difficult to access. However, AMSEAS staff were able to reach the whale with the help of safety personnel from the Southold Town Bay Constables and Police Department.”
SOUTHOLD, NY
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Calverton, NY

Calverton is a tiny hamlet or community in Suffolk County, New York State. Considered a census-designated place, most of Calverton is within the town of Riverhead, while the rest is in Brookhaven. This place went by the name Baiting Hollow Station, getting the name from the Long Island Rail Road...
CALVERTON, NY
HuntingtonNow

New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved

The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Juan Micieli-Martinez, Riverhead winemaker, elected Long island Farm Bureau president

Riverhead winemaker Juan Micieli-Martinez has been elected as the new president of the Long Island Farm Bureau. Micieli-Martinez, a winemaker with Premium Wine Group and producer of his own wine brand, Montauk Daisy Wines, was elected president during the farm bureau’s annual meeting and dinner on Oct. 24. Micieli-Martinez said he has been involved with the Long Island Farm Bureau for around 10 years and has served in different capacities within the organization, most recently as a board member.
RIVERHEAD, NY
sheltonherald.com

Developer plans to expand Shelton marina plan, add condos

SHELTON — Developers are looking to expand on already approved plans for a marina, restaurant and apartment buildings off River Road along the Housatonic River. Developers Ricar, LLC, and Mianus Holdings, LLC, who had previously received Planned Development District approval for land listed at 704, 712, 722 River Road, have now added the neighboring lot at 726 River Road, the former Autoswage site, and are proposing an expansion of the original plans to include condominiums and an office building.
SHELTON, CT
northforker.com

The Treatery bakery and dessert shop opens in Jamesport

Christina Padrazo (center) with staff Angela Bukovsky (far left), Camryn Harloff, father Dan and husband Dave. (Credit: Lee Meyer) As Christina Padrazo shook the hand of the first-ever customer at The Treatery, (1564 Main Road) her new dessert shop and bakery, a sweet — and savory — dream was realized.
JAMESPORT, NY

