Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
Scallops keep dying in Long Island’s Peconic Bay, harming the local fishing community
The sun rises over the Peconic Bay wetlands. This year represents the fourth in a row of record die-offs for Peconic Bay scallops. Scientists blame parasites encouraged by the climate crisis. But they’re also hopeful the marine animal could be saved before the industry goes bust. [ more › ]
Long Island Restaurant Week: Drift 82, Manna at Lobster Inn, View
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Fall Long Island Restaurant Week!
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Sag Harbor’s Dockside To Give Way to Bay Street Tavern
The Dockside restaurant, which has long leased space from the Sag Harbor American Legion, has announced it will be shutting its doors this weekend and will be replaced next summer... more. In the final installment of The Express News Group’s series, “Innovating Health Care on the ... by Staff Writer...
Northwell Funding Helps Move Holiday Spectacular Back to Wall Street
The Huntington holiday spectular will be back on Wall Street this year, thanks to support from Northwell Health. The Huntington Village Business Improvement District and Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth announced Friday morning that the event, with its 65-foot multimedia Christmas tree, provided by Looks Great Read More ...
The Parrish Turns 10
On November 10, 2022, the Parrish Art Museum celebrates the 10th anniversary of the opening of the now-iconic building nestled into 14 acres in Water Mill. Designed by the renowned... more. Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) will present Damien Sneed’s “Joy to the World: A ... 12 Nov 2022...
Introduction to ‘Neighborhood Watch’ hosted by the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association
Learn more about neighborhood watches and tactics to protect neighborhoods on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Riverhead Free Library hosted by the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association. Riverhead Police Lt. Jonathan Devereaux will lead participants through conversations about public and personal safety. These will include simple ways...
Huntington Village reinstates Holiday Spectacular featuring 65-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street
The town has reinstated its annual Holiday Spectacular -- which features a 65-foot Christmas tree and closes down Wall Street.
Popular hangout cleaned up
On Saturday, Nov. 5, Town of Islip receiver of taxes Andy Wittman along with former councilwoman Mary Kate Mullen held a cleanup of South Snedecor Avenue in Bayport, in conjunction with the 501(c)(3) …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Long Island Restaurant Week: Marias Mexican and Latin Cuisine, Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern, Ruvo
At Marias Mexican and Latin Cuisine, in Smithtown, start with the soup of the day, then you can get anything from shrimp, to chicken, to steak.
Whale Found Stranded in a Creek on the North Fork
The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) reported yesterday that a live minke whale was stranded in a creek in Southold Town on the North Fork of Long Island. “Trained responders from AMSEAS quickly arrived on scene and assessed the animal to be partially stranded in a creek, with the tide outgoing,” the organization said in a statement on Facebook. “Unfortunately, the whale was in an area that was extremely difficult to access. However, AMSEAS staff were able to reach the whale with the help of safety personnel from the Southold Town Bay Constables and Police Department.”
15 Best Things to Do in Calverton, NY
Calverton is a tiny hamlet or community in Suffolk County, New York State. Considered a census-designated place, most of Calverton is within the town of Riverhead, while the rest is in Brookhaven. This place went by the name Baiting Hollow Station, getting the name from the Long Island Rail Road...
LI construction worker dies after 13-foot fall off roof of home
A 39-year-old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell nearly 13 feet off the roof of a Suffolk County home, Southold Town Police said.
New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved
The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
Long Island Fire Departments Receive ASPCA Public Service Award
Firefighters from three Long Island fire departments in Islip received this year's ASPCA Public Service Award.
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
Juan Micieli-Martinez, Riverhead winemaker, elected Long island Farm Bureau president
Riverhead winemaker Juan Micieli-Martinez has been elected as the new president of the Long Island Farm Bureau. Micieli-Martinez, a winemaker with Premium Wine Group and producer of his own wine brand, Montauk Daisy Wines, was elected president during the farm bureau’s annual meeting and dinner on Oct. 24. Micieli-Martinez said he has been involved with the Long Island Farm Bureau for around 10 years and has served in different capacities within the organization, most recently as a board member.
Developer plans to expand Shelton marina plan, add condos
SHELTON — Developers are looking to expand on already approved plans for a marina, restaurant and apartment buildings off River Road along the Housatonic River. Developers Ricar, LLC, and Mianus Holdings, LLC, who had previously received Planned Development District approval for land listed at 704, 712, 722 River Road, have now added the neighboring lot at 726 River Road, the former Autoswage site, and are proposing an expansion of the original plans to include condominiums and an office building.
The Treatery bakery and dessert shop opens in Jamesport
Christina Padrazo (center) with staff Angela Bukovsky (far left), Camryn Harloff, father Dan and husband Dave. (Credit: Lee Meyer) As Christina Padrazo shook the hand of the first-ever customer at The Treatery, (1564 Main Road) her new dessert shop and bakery, a sweet — and savory — dream was realized.
