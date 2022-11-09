ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Patchogue, NY

CBS New York

Long Island rolls out first food scrap collection program

CALVERTON, N.Y. -- Long Island's first food scrap collection program was rolled out on the East End. Riverhead is collecting scraps from homes and businesses to reduce the waste stream and make compost for local farms. It's seen as a win-win, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. The busy Bean and Bagel Cafe in Calverton no longer sends much food waste to landfills. Scraps go into a bucket that gets picked up by the town of Riverhead. "You don't really realize how much food you throw away until we started doing this," said Joanne Leibold. "Any kind of raw vegetable, salad, tomato, strawberry, even...
RIVERHEAD, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Popular hangout cleaned up

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Town of Islip receiver of taxes Andy Wittman along with former councilwoman Mary Kate Mullen held a cleanup of South Snedecor Avenue in Bayport, in conjunction with the 501(c)(3) …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
BAYPORT, NY
longisland.com

Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year

The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers

Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Here’s the scoop on the Dairy Queen in the works for Mastic

Long Island’s newest Dairy Queen is a month out from opening, GreaterMoriches has learned. A spokesperson for DQ said the fast-food restaurant plans to open by Dec. 31 at 143 Montauk Highway. The location will be a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, meaning it will sell food in addition...
MASTIC, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Bango Bowls opening flagship Westbury store, looking to open 100 more

Bango Bowls, where “healthy shouldn’t taste this good,” is laying the foundation for massive growth across the Tri-State Area and beyond. The goal is 100 franchise locations by the end of 2025, the company just announced. The brand has an ambitious vision, and we’re not the only...
WESTBURY, NY
longisland.com

An Immersive Wonderland of Lights Comes to Eisenhower Park

Experience an evening filled with light and radiance at the LuminoCity Festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. The immersive, family-friendly outdoor event features more than 17 acres of magical displays and unique pieces of art, including one-of-a-kind handmade sculptures, illuminated with light and color. The fantasy-filled spectacle runs through Sunday, January 8.
EAST MEADOW, NY
longisland.com

Whale Found Stranded in a Creek on the North Fork

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) reported yesterday that a live minke whale was stranded in a creek in Southold Town on the North Fork of Long Island. “Trained responders from AMSEAS quickly arrived on scene and assessed the animal to be partially stranded in a creek, with the tide outgoing,” the organization said in a statement on Facebook. “Unfortunately, the whale was in an area that was extremely difficult to access. However, AMSEAS staff were able to reach the whale with the help of safety personnel from the Southold Town Bay Constables and Police Department.”
SOUTHOLD, NY
CBS New York

Officials warning Tri-State Area residents of potential outages from Nicole

NEW YORK -- Tri-State Area residents are already preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday, some local officials are warning of power outages and postponed events.Crews have been sweeping the storm drains in Millstone Township, New Jersey, clearing out the autumn leaves and trying to prevent flooding come Friday on streets and in homes."We've invested in equipment to help blow some of these leaves out of streets quicker," Millstone Administrator Kevin Abernathy said.Abernathy is warning residents that outages are possible."Everything out here is well and septic, so if you lose power, you're gonna be...
MILLSTONE, NJ
HuntingtonNow

New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved

The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

