Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Long Island rolls out first food scrap collection program
CALVERTON, N.Y. -- Long Island's first food scrap collection program was rolled out on the East End. Riverhead is collecting scraps from homes and businesses to reduce the waste stream and make compost for local farms. It's seen as a win-win, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. The busy Bean and Bagel Cafe in Calverton no longer sends much food waste to landfills. Scraps go into a bucket that gets picked up by the town of Riverhead. "You don't really realize how much food you throw away until we started doing this," said Joanne Leibold. "Any kind of raw vegetable, salad, tomato, strawberry, even...
Long Island Restaurant Week: Drift 82, Manna at Lobster Inn, View
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Fall Long Island Restaurant Week!
Long Island Fire Departments Receive ASPCA Public Service Award
Firefighters from three Long Island fire departments in Islip received this year's ASPCA Public Service Award.
Huntington Village reinstates Holiday Spectacular featuring 65-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street
The town has reinstated its annual Holiday Spectacular -- which features a 65-foot Christmas tree and closes down Wall Street.
suffolkcountynews.net
Popular hangout cleaned up
On Saturday, Nov. 5, Town of Islip receiver of taxes Andy Wittman along with former councilwoman Mary Kate Mullen held a cleanup of South Snedecor Avenue in Bayport, in conjunction with the 501(c)(3) …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
longisland.com
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
therealdeal.com
Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
Northwell Funding Helps Move Holiday Spectacular Back to Wall Street
The Huntington holiday spectular will be back on Wall Street this year, thanks to support from Northwell Health. The Huntington Village Business Improvement District and Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth announced Friday morning that the event, with its 65-foot multimedia Christmas tree, provided by Looks Great Read More ...
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s the scoop on the Dairy Queen in the works for Mastic
Long Island’s newest Dairy Queen is a month out from opening, GreaterMoriches has learned. A spokesperson for DQ said the fast-food restaurant plans to open by Dec. 31 at 143 Montauk Highway. The location will be a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, meaning it will sell food in addition...
Scallops keep dying in Long Island’s Peconic Bay, harming the local fishing community
The sun rises over the Peconic Bay wetlands. This year represents the fourth in a row of record die-offs for Peconic Bay scallops. Scientists blame parasites encouraged by the climate crisis. But they’re also hopeful the marine animal could be saved before the industry goes bust. [ more › ]
greaterlongisland.com
Bango Bowls opening flagship Westbury store, looking to open 100 more
Bango Bowls, where “healthy shouldn’t taste this good,” is laying the foundation for massive growth across the Tri-State Area and beyond. The goal is 100 franchise locations by the end of 2025, the company just announced. The brand has an ambitious vision, and we’re not the only...
longisland.com
An Immersive Wonderland of Lights Comes to Eisenhower Park
Experience an evening filled with light and radiance at the LuminoCity Festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. The immersive, family-friendly outdoor event features more than 17 acres of magical displays and unique pieces of art, including one-of-a-kind handmade sculptures, illuminated with light and color. The fantasy-filled spectacle runs through Sunday, January 8.
longisland.com
Whale Found Stranded in a Creek on the North Fork
The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) reported yesterday that a live minke whale was stranded in a creek in Southold Town on the North Fork of Long Island. “Trained responders from AMSEAS quickly arrived on scene and assessed the animal to be partially stranded in a creek, with the tide outgoing,” the organization said in a statement on Facebook. “Unfortunately, the whale was in an area that was extremely difficult to access. However, AMSEAS staff were able to reach the whale with the help of safety personnel from the Southold Town Bay Constables and Police Department.”
Emergency services officials rescue black lab from Long Island cesspool
A black lab named 'Duke' was pulled 12 feet up to safety after he got stuck in a cesspool in Melville.
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree spends night in Suffern
The NYC Thruway Authority posted photos on Twitter saying the tree spent most of the day on the Thruway yesterday on its way from Queensbury to NYC.
Officials warning Tri-State Area residents of potential outages from Nicole
NEW YORK -- Tri-State Area residents are already preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday, some local officials are warning of power outages and postponed events.Crews have been sweeping the storm drains in Millstone Township, New Jersey, clearing out the autumn leaves and trying to prevent flooding come Friday on streets and in homes."We've invested in equipment to help blow some of these leaves out of streets quicker," Millstone Administrator Kevin Abernathy said.Abernathy is warning residents that outages are possible."Everything out here is well and septic, so if you lose power, you're gonna be...
LI construction worker dies after 13-foot fall off roof of home
A 39-year-old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell nearly 13 feet off the roof of a Suffolk County home, Southold Town Police said.
NY SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
SUV crashes into busy restaurant in Westchester County, workers, customers narrowly escape unharmed
The restaurant was filled with customers at the time.
New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved
The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
Comments / 0