NEW YORK -- Tri-State Area residents are already preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday, some local officials are warning of power outages and postponed events.Crews have been sweeping the storm drains in Millstone Township, New Jersey, clearing out the autumn leaves and trying to prevent flooding come Friday on streets and in homes."We've invested in equipment to help blow some of these leaves out of streets quicker," Millstone Administrator Kevin Abernathy said.Abernathy is warning residents that outages are possible."Everything out here is well and septic, so if you lose power, you're gonna be...

MILLSTONE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO