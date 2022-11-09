Read full article on original website
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
5 RCS Students In Contention for "Mr. Football"
(Rutherford County, TN) There's alot of local high school football talent, and that's proven with five Rutherford County School football players being nominated as semifinalists for the Mr. Football Award, a TSSAA award sponsored by the Tennessee Titans which recognizes Tennessee’s best high school football players. Division I Class...
WSMV
First Kurdish QB in Middle Tennessee sees huge community support
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shivan Abdullah is not only the starting quarterback, kicker, and punter for Cane Ridge High School. He’s also believed to be the first Kurdish player in the role of starting quarterback in Middle Tennessee history. “I’ve never seen this ever, and I’ve been asking guys...
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Roundup: CPA, Lipscomb Academy advance, Brentwood, Fairview, Ensworth eliminated
Week two of the TSSAA state playoffs took place on Friday night with teams from across Williamson County and the Nashville-area suiting up for a potential run at a state championship trophy. Let's take a look at the scores from Friday night's state playoff action. Smith County 28 Fairview 6.
thecountrynote.com
ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook
Nashville, Tenn. — ALABAMA‘s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. “He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his...
Carthage, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
Community holds on to Emma’s Flowers; demolition makes room for high-rise project
One of the busiest and most well known streets in Nashville, West End Avenue, is getting a new look, from small town shops, to towering high-rises. On Friday, the iconic pink walls of Emma's Flowers & Gifts were torn down.
WKRN
WWII pilot recalls crash landing on D-Day, now 101-years-old
Navigating a map at his home in Bellevue, U.S. Army Air Corps pilot Jerry Neal recalls detailed missions serving with the 8th Air Force in WWII.
WKRN
Carly Pearce on the red carpet
Carly Pearce catches up with News 2 on the red carpet prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards.
WKRN
Lebanon man remembers being a child POW during WWII in the Philippines
Bill Leslie was only 4-years-old when Japanese soldiers raided his family's home in the Philippines during WWII.
WKRN
Missing WWII medals returned to soldier’s family after they were discovered in an abandoned safe-deposit box
Four missing World War II military medals have been returned to the family of a soldier who kept them in a safe deposit box in Nashville before he died in 2010.
WKRN
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
WKRN

8th grader charged after Warren County threat

Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day.
WKRN
Judge Jackson speaks on preliminary hearing in Jaylen McCollough case
Judge Andrew Jackson VI speaks on the McCollough case and rules for it to be bound over to a grand jury in the preliminary hearing for UT football player Jaylen McCollough in Knox County court on Nov. 10, 2022. WATE Digital.
WKRN
Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24
Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic.
WKRN
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
Johnny Thompson is tired of students who have slowly taken over his Antioch neighborhood.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel destroyed a silly sports cliché this week
Tennessee Vols fans heard enough clichés (which were often used as excuses) for a lifetime during Butch Jones’ five years in Knoxville. From “brick by brick” to “five-star hearts”, there was never a shortage of corny phrases and clichés from Jones. Fortunately for...
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2
According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
atozsports.com
One factoid that should make Tennessee fans feel optimistic about the Vols making the playoff
If you’re a Tennessee Vols fan who is worried about UT not making the College Football Playoff this season, then there’s a factoid that might make you feel a bit better. Five of the last six College Football Playoff brackets have included a program that didn’t win a conference championship.
WKRN
Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law
Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state.
WKRN
Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority
TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding …. The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans. 39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord Opryland …. 39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord Opryland Resort. New details released on Sedric Stevenson. New...
