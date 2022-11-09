ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

wgnsradio.com

5 RCS Students In Contention for "Mr. Football"

(Rutherford County, TN) There's alot of local high school football talent, and that's proven with five Rutherford County School football players being nominated as semifinalists for the Mr. Football Award, a TSSAA award sponsored by the Tennessee Titans which recognizes Tennessee’s best high school football players. Division I Class...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

First Kurdish QB in Middle Tennessee sees huge community support

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shivan Abdullah is not only the starting quarterback, kicker, and punter for Cane Ridge High School. He’s also believed to be the first Kurdish player in the role of starting quarterback in Middle Tennessee history. “I’ve never seen this ever, and I’ve been asking guys...
NASHVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Carthage, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fairview High School football team will have a game with Smith County High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
FAIRVIEW, TN
WBIR

'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

WWII pilot recalls crash landing on D-Day, now 101-years-old

Navigating a map at his home in Bellevue, U.S. Army Air Corps pilot Jerry Neal recalls detailed missions serving with the 8th Air Force in WWII.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Carly Pearce on the red carpet

Carly Pearce catches up with News 2 on the red carpet prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Lebanon man remembers being a child POW during WWII in the Philippines

Bill Leslie was only 4-years-old when Japanese soldiers raided his family's home in the Philippines during WWII.
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

8th grader charged after Warren County threat

Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24

Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school

Johnny Thompson is tired of students who have slowly taken over his Antioch neighborhood.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2

According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law

Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority

The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans.
TENNESSEE STATE

