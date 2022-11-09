Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Man arrested on domestic violence charge in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing a domestic violence charge after police say he assaulted a woman. The Glasgow Police Department responded to Washington Street on Wednesday for a domestic violence complaint. GPD located a woman and confirmed she sustained injuries to her hand and wrist area....
First female monument at Kentucky capitol unveiled
GLASGOW, Ky. – Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear unveiled a bronze sculpture of Nettie Depp– who was considered a public education trailblazer in the Commonwealth. Depp was elected as superintendent of schools in Barren County back in 1913, making her the first woman voted into public office in the county.
Throwback Thursday: Joseph Underwood, one of Kentucky’s most famous emancipationists and War of 1812 veteran
In Throwback Thursdays of the past, we’ve talked about the Underwood family and. its longtime influence in Bowling Green. One of the patriarchs during the mid 1800s. was Joseph Rogers Underwood. A War of 1812 veteran known for being a Unionist. and emancipationist from a state along the Confederate...
Patti Minter releases statement following election loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, unofficial election results showed Kevin Jackson took the lead for District 20 against incumbent rep. Patti Minter. Since then, Minter released a statement in response to the news. “Thank you to everyone who’s been with me on the last four years of this...
Veterans Day ceremonies to span SOKY 11/11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, November 11, the nation pauses to honor the heroes who fought for our country. Here’s a look at some of our local Veterans Day events. If you’re a veteran around Warren County, Bowling Green’s VFW Post 1298 is hosting their Veterans Day luncheon for you and your family Friday at 11 a.m.
Med Center Charity Ball is this Saturday, goal of $350,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Pull out your best glitz and glam, and all for a good cause! The Med Center Health Charity Ball is this Saturday. The 18th annual event raises thousands of dollars for parts of their hospital, including the Dental Clinic, the Hospitality House, the NICU, and the Cancer Center.
Local BGPD officers runs NY marathon, local man gears up for Japan marathon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Less than 1% of Americans ever complete a marathon. “Every runner dreams of running in the New York Marathon or Boston or Chicago, those are the three big ones,” said BGPD officer Penny Bowles. Bowles is part of that statistic. She just ran in the New York...
WKU sets program record with 19 3s in 127-61 win
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Luke Frampton made six of Western Kentucky’s program-record 19 3-pointers and the Hilltoppers defeated Kentucky State 127-61 on Saturday night. Jairus Hamilton added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Emmanuel Akot had 17 points, Dayvion McKnight 16, Dontaie Allen 15 and Khristian Lander 13.
‘Tripledemic’ looming, health officials urge public to get flu shot
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, you might want to think about doing so. “This is coming now, this is real, it’s bad. So it’s something we need to act on sooner rather than later,” said Norton Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Daniel Blatt.
Hilltoppers Start Season 1-0 After Gritty Win at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. – In front of the biggest crowd EKU has gathered for a men’s basketball game since 2004, WKU pulled out a 66-60 win in Baptist Health Arena on Thursday night. “We knew this was going to be a difficult game,” said head coach Rick Stansbury. “I’ve...
PET OF THE DAY – Allison
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Allison. This snuggly girl is only about one year old and loves to lay around with people she’s comfortable with! She’s got a big purr and isn’t afraid to show off affection at all! You can adopt Allison at the Bowling Green Warren County Human Society. You can also view other adoptable pets the shelter has on there Petfinder website here.
Operation Pride gives away 165 free trees to re-beautify community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Operation Pride has taken another huge step to re-beautifying our community after the tornado destruction. This morning, the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Recovery Campaign gave away 165 trees, plus a bag of mulch, at Covington Woods Park. The drive-thru distribution event gave away red maple, oak, cherry,...
Bowling Green businesses bouncing back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nearing the anniversary of the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green, over on River St., one small business is laying new roots. Musser Automotive, a repair shop in Bowling Green since 2014 has recently relocated. After being destroyed by the tornadoes ripping through town, the shop has finally resettled and attempting to come back. News 40 spoke with owner Jason Musser about the struggles of repairing his livelihood.
SKyPAC to kick off a festive week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re looking for holiday fun next week, SKyPAC has you covered. At the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, holiday cheer will be had throughout the week. Of course, some events are ticketed but fun nonetheless. Monday, the center will begin their 8th annual...
2022 Thanksgiving turkeys 112% more expensive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Inflation is everywhere. And this year, it’s spread to the Thanksgiving dinner table. Retail price for fresh boneless and skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound this September… a 112 percent increase from last September, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
