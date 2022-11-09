Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
WIS-TV
New detail revealed in year-old unsolved Kershaw Co. homicide case, investigators say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Dena Thames was found deceased on the side of the road in Kershaw County. Thames was found on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden. Investigators say they now have new details in the case. A blue Infinity I30...
WRDW-TV
25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Friday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly violence that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA since spring. The victim was identified as Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton. The Richmond County...
WIS-TV
RCSD responds to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say the scene is now secure and residents can go back to shopping. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall. Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area at this time. Multiple agencies are responding...
wach.com
Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
Columbia police ask gun crime offenders to "cease fire"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the City of Columbia, 92 people have been shot so far in 2022. "We're on track to potentially have more firearm offenses this year than we've ever had," said Columbia Police Chief, Skip Holbrook. On Thursday, law enforcement and agencies from across the state came...
thenewirmonews.com
4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
WIS-TV
Bond set at $1 million in Columbia crime spree
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge set bond at $1 million for a 56-year-old man accused of robbing a store at gunpoint and breaking into two businesses. William F. Wilson is charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during a Violent Crime, Burglary First Degree, Burglary Second Degree, and Two Counts of Petit Larceny.
WIS-TV
Driver killed after striking tree in single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road, three miles south of Orangeburg. The collision occurred on Nov. 11, around 10:15 a.m. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the driver was traveling south on Cannon...
New details could help solve year-old Kershaw Co. murder case
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues for those responsible for the shooting death of a Kershaw County woman last year. Investigators say Dena Thames, 37, was shot and killed on Gaines Church Road, less than 10 miles away from Downtown Camden. Reginald Carter was at the BP gas...
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car; driver not charged
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
RCSO Deputy shot on Bugalow Road in South Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call. That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road. While on scene, the male subject began shooting at Deputies hitting one. The injuries were not […]
NCSO arrests man on multiple drug, gun charges
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Last week, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie, 38, for multiple drug and gun charges. On Friday November 4, 2022, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit and C.I.R.T (Critical Incident Response Team) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street, Newberry, where they say they discovered a large cache of illegal drugs and an array of handguns and long guns.
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 dead after vehicle hits tree, drives into creek
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a Friday crash in the Cordova area. It happened on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road at 10:15 a.m. A Volkswagen SUV traveling south ran off the right side of the road. The SUV then...
wach.com
Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department responds to shooting at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County deputies responded to a shooting at Citgo Gas Station that sent two people to the hospital. Authorities say shots were reported on Nov. 8 before 7:15 p.m. The victims were found with gunshot wounds at the 7621 Garners Ferry Road location. Investigators say this is...
abccolumbia.com
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office warning of new scam
NEWBERRY , SC (WOLO)–There is a new scam alert report from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received reports of people representing Newberry Electric Cooperative, asking for payments of past due bills. Sheriff Lee Foster says this is a scam. Officials say the person is not...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
WIS-TV
Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins has had his charges updated to include homicide by child abuse. Dawkins is the father of six-month-old Legacy, who was found dead in his vehicle after he’d made threats against the baby during a domestic dispute. Dawkins was arrested but released on bond on Oct. 27. He was initially charged with unlawful conduct to a child.
