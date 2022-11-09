Read full article on original website
Mimi Parker Was Indie Rock’s Guardian Angel
Low never had a hit single, or even a definitive track. Over nearly three decades and 13 albums, the Duluth, Minnesota band wrote hundreds of songs, more than a dozen of which are probably considered the song, depending on whom you ask. But ask a fan if they remember the first time they heard a Low song, and they would likely recall the exact moment in vivid detail. For others, they might recall when Low’s music stirred their father out of a dementia-fueled silence or transformed into a last-ditch lifeline when living seemed futile. Whenever the husband-and-wife team of Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker flicked on the recorder, the otherworldly power of their minimalist indie rock was captured for future generations to fall under its spell, instilling an appreciation of being alive—however kind or brutal existence may be.
Triangle of Sadness review – glossy satire on the ultra wealthy
Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
Back Home
UK trio Big Joanie make music that doubles as an act of resistance, drawing on riot grrrl’s raucous energy and ’60s girl-group harmonies to carve out space for Black feminist punks in London and beyond. Following the release of their debut, 2018’s fortifying Sistahs, vocalist and guitarist Stephanie Phillips, bassist Estella Adeyeri, and drummer Chardine Taylor-Stone signed to Kill Rock Stars in an ideal alignment of the planets; the influential Washington label’s catalog of underground punk rock is a lodestar for Big Joanie’s sparse, fuzzed-out style and DIY ethos. On Back Home, their first LP for the label, the band expands its palette with electronics and strings while focusing its lyrics on gaining strength through vulnerability, making for some of the trio’s best songwriting to date.
SZA Shares New “PSA” Teaser: Watch
SZA is teasing something. After releasing a new song called “Shirt” last month, the Ctrl vocalist has shared an “official teaser” titled “PSA.” In the visual—directed by Bradley J. Calder—SZA is surrounded by a green ring of fire; the video then shows the singer-songwriter on a beach, pouring a glowing liquid over her body. It ends with a blip of Morse code, which, as Rolling Stone points out, translates to “S.O.S.” Watch below.
Taylor Swift and Bleachers Share New Version of “Anti-Hero”: Listen
Jack Antonoff has offered a new version of Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” with his Bleachers bandmates. The update of the Midnights single finds the producer lamenting the presence of “art bros” (instead of Swift originally singing about “sexy bab[ies]”). Find the song below. After...
Watch Jockstrap Go to Court in New “Greatest Hits” Video
Jockstrap have shared a new video for their I Love You Jennifer B song “Greatest Hits.” The visual is directed by Aidan Zamiri (a frequent collaborator of FKA twigs) and follows a fictitious, tabloid-style trial between two pop musicians. (Jamie xx makes a cameo, too.) Watch the video below.
The Raincoats’ Gina Birch Announces New Album, Shares Song Featuring Thurston Moore: Listen
The Raincoats’ bassist, Gina Birch, has announced her debut solo album. It’s titled I Play My Bass Loud and will arrive February 24 via Third Man. Birch has shared the new single “Wish I Was You,” which features Thurston Moore on guitar. It also comes with a music video directed by Birch’s daughter Honey. Check it out below.
( ) 20th Anniversary Edition
It’s not unusual for vocalists to make up gibberish to fit to a melody or a rhythm while workshopping a song. Sigur Rós’ masterstroke was to stop there and, more crucially, to dub their jabberwocky Vonlenska, or “Hopelandic” in English, putting a world-building veneer on what was essentially Icelandic babytalk. This isn’t, like, Dothraki—Hopelandic has no vocabulary, orthography, or grammar; it uses intuitive phonemes for liberating expression, not limiting description. But with shrewdness cloaked in naivete, Sigur Rós concretized the metaphor that they were writing their own musical language. And in the metaphorical sense, as the orchestral post-rock band that defines the rest, they did.
Only the Strong Survive
There are Bruce Springsteen albums born of obsession and perfectionism, endless studio hours and piles of discarded could-have-been classics left in the vaults. There are others that arrive in sudden flashes of creativity, bolts of inspiration with the smoke still rising while you listen. And now there is Only the Strong Survive, a covers album he made in early lockdown during “off hours” at his home studio, where he recreated a selection of his favorite, largely obscure soul songs alongside producer Ron Aniello and engineer Rob Lebret.
Alpha Zulu
How does a band as definitively springy as Phoenix find inspiration? When the French quartet released their debut more than 20 years ago, their meticulous production and candy-sweet hooks seemed dually primed for festival stages and dimly lit cocktail bars. Before the breakout success of 2009’s Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, Phoenix were that band your indie-head friend said should be huge, man—and when they got huge, headlining Coachella and lending their hit “1901” to a Cadillac commercial, your friend still rode for them. Phoenix hasn’t had to risk artistic integrity for mainstream appeal or reinvent their style to remain relevant—their ebullient, effortless pop-rock is enduringly of-the-moment, sophisticated enough to appease purists and safe enough to appear in a lingerie advertisement.
Pigments
Dawn Richard’s music feels as if it’s emanating from a higher plane than ours. Even back in her more radio-friendly days with Danity Kane and Diddy, the New Orleans singer imbued her songs with a rare vulnerability, emerging from the hedonistic landscape of late-2000s hip-hop and R&B with earnest, heartbroken compositions about losing love and finding it beneath the strobe lights of the dancefloor. She’s a singer of big emotions, and even as she’s pushed her solo work further into experimental realms, she has continued to foreground feeling above all else.
Listen to Veeze’s “Close Friends”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. While tons of rappers get hot and treat music with the work ethic of a job, Veeze has approached it more like a hobby. His songs don’t feel like they’re made with any exact purpose in mind, other than finding a new way to talk about the Detroit essentials: getting fly, getting money, hanging with the guys. On “Close Friends,” his scratchy voice clashes with shrill AutoTune, and I’m sure if you played it for someone not a fan of Milwaukee AutoTune rap or Almighty So, they might request a pair of earplugs. They would be tripping, though. It’s really some other shit, as Veeze’s voice cracks, strains, and croaks while he lays down a nonstop charge of bars that would be forgettable if delivered by anyone else. It’ll either give you a rush or make you block me for even recommending it.
Perfume Genius Covers Radiohead’s “4 Minute Warning”: Listen
Perfume Genius has shared a cover of Radiohead’s “4 Minute Warning.” The song was recorded at New York’s famed Electric Lady Studios as part of Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series. Mike Hadreas’ take on the In Rainbows Disk 2 cut appears on a new four-track EP, which also features “Whole Life,” “Photograph,” and “On the Floor.” Check it out below.
7 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin 2022
After a COVID-scuttled first attempt in 2020, Pitchfork Music Festival’s inaugural Berlin edition took place at venues across the city: From the glamorous Metropol in Schöneberg, with its black marble and spiral staircases, to the subterranean and vaguely haunted-seeming Silent Green Betonhalle in Wedding, deep below the grounds of a former crematorium. The music was as idiosyncratic and varied as the locales, featuring psychedelic post-punk, classicist hip-hop and neo-soul, and futuristic electro-jazz, as well as a few DJs reflecting the city’s famously club-centric culture. Here are a few of the highlights:
Listen to AKAI SOLO’s “For a Few”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Spirit Roaming, the new album from Brooklyn’s AKAI SOLO, feels like hitching along with the meditative MC as he searches for the light. “For a Few” is an early favorite—his tumbling flow is a vibrant blur. The track starts out with a clip that lays out the importance of staying on the path you set for yourself, even as inner struggles threaten to put you off course. AKAI’s bars make it clear what he’s set out to do: “Music is the main focus, I haven’t finished business with it,” he raps, over an easygoing beat from D.C.’s WiFiGawd, who continues to expand his producing chops. AKAI never sounds like he’s in a rush. It’s like a Sunday morning drive, with no cars on the road—you can take some detours on the way to your destination.
Rian Treanor and Ocen James Announce New Album, Share Song: Listen
UK producer Rian Treanor has teamed up with Acholi fiddle player Ocen James for a new collaborative album. It’s titled Saccades and it’s due out January 20 via Nyege Nyege Tapes. They’ve shared the lead single “Bunga Bule,” which you can listen to below. Saccades...
The Pitchfork Review Podcast Unpacks Best New Music Albums by Alvvays and Special Interest
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Staff Writer Madison Bloom stops by to talk about a couple of records that were recently named Best New Music: Alvvays’ power-pop explosion Blue Rev and Special Interest’s glam-punk rampage Endure.
Steve Lacy Performs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” on SNL: Watch
Steve Lacy was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The Los Angeles vocalist and multi-instrumentalist joined the Amy Schumer-hosted episode to perform his songs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” from his latest album Gemini Rights. Watch it happen below. Lacy is currently...
The Blessed Madonna Shares First New Song in 5 Years: Listen
The Blessed Madonna has shared a new track titled “Serotonin Moonbeams.” It’s Marea Stamper’s first original material in five years and her debut single for new label home Warner. Check out the track, which features Uffie, below. In a press release, Stamper shared a statement about...
Drake, Yo La Tengo, Special Interest, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
