NBC Chicago

Where to See Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Area

Nothing screams "it's the holiday season" quite like light shows, and there's no shortage of dazzling displays in the Chicago area. As cold weather moves in and a new year approaches, a string of light shows will amp up the merry mood throughout the wintertime, a few of which are open already.
CHICAGO, IL
oprahdaily.com

How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago

Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store

CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
CHICAGO, IL
splashmags.com

See the Light — Lightscape Creates Brilliance at Chicago Botanic Garden

Lightscape, the acclaimed holiday event from Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, opens November 11, 2022 – January 8, 2023 with a new path and new, light-filled installations. Now returning for its 4th year, visitors will have a chance to embrace nature in winter through classical music, bright lights, fire, and changing colors. Popular artists have designed featured works and re-imagined some of the designs from previous years like the luminous Winter Cathedral and Fire Garden.
GLENCOE, IL
NBC Chicago

What Would Bears' Stadium Complex in Arlington Heights Look Like? These Renderings Give an Idea

The Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights became closer to reality this week as the village board approved a pre-development plan for the massive project. The agreement, reached at a board meeting Monday, isn't binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Supreme opens their first store in Chicago

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. General Iron’s Lincoln Park Facility Will Soon Be Demolished; Alderman Vows No Repeat Of Hilco Disaster: The city will hold a town hall Nov. 18 to share information and answer questions about the upcoming General Iron demolition.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

WGN-TV to air WGN Films’ “Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders” hosted by Larry Potash

CHICAGO – November 9, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present WGN Films’ “Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders,” a half-hour true crime special on the unsolved killings that changed Chicago forever, hosted by WGN Morning News anchor Larry Potash. Two sisters on their way home from a neighborhood movie theater go missing and are later found dead. WGN-TV has uncovered new leads and information in one of the city’s oldest and most infamous cold cases. Can it finally be solved after more than 60 years? The special premieres Friday, November 18 at 7pm CT on WGN-TV; the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; and online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. An encore presentation will be seen Sunday, November 20 at 4:30pm CT on all WGN-TV platforms. The special will also be serialized on WGN News at Nine from November 14 to 16. Check out a sneak peek here.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per month

The 16K square foot mansion, known as Adler on the Park, was built between 1915 and 1917 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson. (CHICAGO) In 1917, famous Chicago architects David Adler and Henry Dangler finished construction on a row house at 2700 N. Lakeview for Titanic survivor, Emily Ryerson. Emily was widowed when her husband, Arthur, died on the Titanic in 1912.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Holiday spirit will again take over Wilmette’s Pit & Tap this season

Five crispy wings, four rustic sides, three smoked hens, two spare ribs and a restaurant cloaked in lights. With the holiday season’s arrival, Wilmette’s Pit& Tap will again embrace the holiday spirit by transforming into a winter wonderland beginning Thursday, Nov. 17, said owner Michael Clarke. Last year, Clarke and company joined the pop-up restaurant […] The post Holiday spirit will again take over Wilmette’s Pit & Tap this season appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
WGN News

Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders

It’s one of Chicago’s most infamous unsolved murders. Two sisters on their way home from a movie theater in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood went missing. They were later found dead. For decades, the case has been cold. Will newly uncovered leads and information finally help crack it more than 60 years later?   Beginning […]
CHICAGO, IL
inthrill.com

Supreme To Open Chicago Store Tomorrow

Supreme is bringing their talents to Chicago. The NYC super brand is opening a brick-and-mortar store in the middle of Whicker Park. The store is set to open tomorrow November 10th. Check out the images of the store below:. The store is located at 1438 N Milwaukee Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

