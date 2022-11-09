Read full article on original website
Related
Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race, clinching Democratic control of Senate
PHOENIX, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democrats will stay in control of the U.S. Senate next year after Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden.
KUOW
MAGA Republican Joe Kent spreads election conspiracy theories during ballot count
In Southwest Washington's 3rd Congressional District, MAGA Republican Joe Kent is locked in a tight race against Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Earlier, Kent said he would accept the results, even though he falsely claims without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. But now he's spreading election...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes
Democrats have won a second key House race in Washington state
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects
Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona.
Why AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed, at various intervals. TALLYING TIMELINE Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now hold a 50-49 edge in the Senate. The party will retain control of the chamber, no matter how next month’s Georgia runoff plays out, by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. Democrats’ hold on the Senate is a blow to Republicans’ high hopes of wresting away control of Congress in a midterm election that typically favors the party out of power. It was still unclear which party would control the House of Representatives as counting continued in razor-tight races in California and a smattering of other states. Cortez Masto, the first Latina in the Senate, was considered the most vulnerable Democratic senator in the midterm elections, and the Republican Party had high hopes of flipping the seat. But despite an influx of spending on attack ads from national GOP groups, Cortez Masto managed to secure her reelection bid.
Election denier loses secretary of state race in Nevada
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Jim Marchant, a former Nevada state assemblyman who opposed the certification of President Joe Biden's election win in the state in 2020, was defeated in his race to become Nevada's secretary of state, Edison Research projected on Saturday.
KUOW
Tiffany Smiley concedes to Patty Murray in race for Senate
Republican Tiffany Smiley has conceded to Democrat Patty Murray in Washington's race for the U.S. Senate. Smiley made the announcement via Twitter, Wednesday evening, Nov. 9, a day after initial election results came in. "This race was never about me – it was about the amazing people of this state...
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterms election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress. The result in the House of Representatives is also hanging in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday's election.
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez...
Democrats to maintain control of the United States Senate
Democrats will maintain control of the Senate in the next term after it was declared that Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won her reelection campaign.
Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Senate race
Nevada Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wins the re-election race against Republican Adam Laxalt, the Fox News Decision Desk can project.
KUOW
What would you rather spend election dollars on?: Today So Far
A lot of money was just spent on campaigns in Washington. What would you spend money on instead of those campaign ads we all just had to suffer through?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 10, 2022. Republican Tiffany Smiley has officially conceded the...
KUOW
McMorris Rodgers hopes to reset energy policy, if she heads House energy committee
If U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is appointed the new head of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, she said she has big plans for the country’s energy landscape. McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, is expected to chair the committee if the Republican Party wins control of the House. McMorris Rodgers would be the first woman to chair the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
KUOW
Kim Schrier wins third term in WA-08
The Associated Press called the race Thursday evening. Democratic Congresswoman Kim Schrier secured re-election in Washington's 8th District, according to a race call Thursday by the Associated Press. Schrier currently has nearly 11,000 votes over her opponent, Republican Matt Larkin. "I'm just delighted," Schrier told KUOW by phone, shortly after...
Cortez Masto Fends Off MAGA Foot Soldier in Nevada Triumph
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) has won another term in office, defeating Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a nail-biter contest that allows Democrats to retain control in the Senate.The AP called the race for Cortez Masto late Saturday. Cortez Masto was considered the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in the Senate while up against Laxalt, whose father and grandfather were U.S. Senators and effectively blessed him with high name-recognition out the gate. Cortez Masto branded herself as a moderate with a focus on economic issues and boosters to the hospitality industry, given Nevada was hit especially hard by the Covid...
Comments / 0