It's time to vote on the voting process
Midterm elections are behind us, and now, the real work begins. But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, I think it's important to reflect on the voting process: what works and what doesn't. . One thing that's always irritated me is the straight party line vote. I think it's...
‘Kentuckians have rejected misinformation’: Sec. of State Michael Adams talks election reform and voter turnout after Election Day
Sec. of State Michael Adams says Ky. is on track to hit or surpass 50% voter turnout which would be the highest in a midterm election since 1990.
Kentucky unveils statue of Nettie Depp, the first woman to have a permanent large-scale monument inside the state Capitol
Kentucky state officials on Thursday unveiled a sculpture of public education trailblazer Nettie Depp, the first woman from the state to have a large-scale monument dedicated to her inside the state Capitol.
Kentucky secretary of state testifies in front of legislators to discuss long lines on Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky legislators had some fiery words Thursday as they demanded answers to remedy long voting lines. During a hearing Thursday in Frankfort, Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, described people in wheelchairs waiting for more than an hour outside of their polling location Tuesday. In Bullitt County, lines wrapped around the building.
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
Voters say yes to Republicans, no to abortion amendment
Voters in Northern Kentucky resoundingly chose Republican candidates overall in the 2022 general election but, in a non-congruent manner, voted down a Republican-aligned measure that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the Commonwealth’s constitution. Most legislative seats in Northern Kentucky are in Republican control after the...
GOP expands legislative majorities in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat...
Recent success of Kentucky Republicans in Frankfort bleeding into southern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For decades, whether you lived in the city or near the coal mines, the majority of voting Kentuckians shared a political identity: the Democratic Party. As recently as 2016, Democrats held a 53-47 majority in the state House of Representatives. But the night former President Donald...
Kentuckians reject Amendment #1
The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
52 wildfires burning across 28 Kentucky counties, governor says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that 52 wildfires were burning across 28 counties in the state. The fires cover about 6,000 acres, and Division of Forestry officials said people need to be careful about any sparks they might cause, LEX18 reported. There have been more...
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
Flu widespread, RSV spreading in Kentucky
The flu continues to be widespread in Kentucky and RSV is infecting more people than usual this year as the number of COVID cases remains about steady. Governor Andy Beshear says the flu is widespread much earlier in Kentucky this season than what’s usual and this year’s flu shot will be effective against the dominant strain.
Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state. The outcome of Tuesday's election highlighted what appeared to be a gap between voter...
3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
Industry representatives to discuss ideas to alleviate Kentucky’s shortage of large animal veterinarians
The impact on farmers and our food system created by the shortage of large animal veterinarians in Kentucky and throughout the country will be the primary focus of an industry stakeholders meeting set for Nov. 14 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. “This shortage is impacting the farmer and could impact...
Ky. voters reject constitutional amendment giving legislature power to call special sessions
Voters said no to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Ky. Legislature to meet more, shifting power away from the governor.
Kentucky state race results for 2022 general election
View state race results on this page. View live election results for key contests in Kentucky. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
'It is absolutely medicine for me': Mothers call on Kentucky lawmakers to pass medical marijuana for their children
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A green wave has been rolling through the country. In fact, several states for Tuesday’s midterm elections had public referendums on marijuana on their ballots. Only 13 states remain without any form of legalized marijuana, and Kentucky and Indiana are two of them. That, despite...
