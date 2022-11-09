ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

It's time to vote on the voting process

Midterm elections are behind us, and now, the real work begins. But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, I think it's important to reflect on the voting process: what works and what doesn't. . One thing that's always irritated me is the straight party line vote. I think it's...
Kentucky secretary of state testifies in front of legislators to discuss long lines on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky legislators had some fiery words Thursday as they demanded answers to remedy long voting lines. During a hearing Thursday in Frankfort, Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, described people in wheelchairs waiting for more than an hour outside of their polling location Tuesday. In Bullitt County, lines wrapped around the building.
Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
Voters say yes to Republicans, no to abortion amendment

Voters in Northern Kentucky resoundingly chose Republican candidates overall in the 2022 general election but, in a non-congruent manner, voted down a Republican-aligned measure that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the Commonwealth’s constitution. Most legislative seats in Northern Kentucky are in Republican control after the...
GOP expands legislative majorities in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat...
Kentuckians reject Amendment #1

The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
52 wildfires burning across 28 Kentucky counties, governor says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that 52 wildfires were burning across 28 counties in the state. The fires cover about 6,000 acres, and Division of Forestry officials said people need to be careful about any sparks they might cause, LEX18 reported. There have been more...
Flu widespread, RSV spreading in Kentucky

The flu continues to be widespread in Kentucky and RSV is infecting more people than usual this year as the number of COVID cases remains about steady. Governor Andy Beshear says the flu is widespread much earlier in Kentucky this season than what’s usual and this year’s flu shot will be effective against the dominant strain.
Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion

Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state. The outcome of Tuesday's election highlighted what appeared to be a gap between voter...
3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
