Florida State

From Illinois too
3d ago

Well, if Whacky Uncle Joe gets too whacky or starts to drool on Jake Tapper during an interview, they always have the 25th amendment to fall back on ... which was probably their plan from the beginning. (Hamala Karris would be so much better as the Cackler in Chief....what could go wrong?) 🤪

straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Washington Examiner

House Republicans prepare to open Hunter Biden investigations after midterm elections

GOP leadership is planning to announce a slew of investigations into the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter as House Republicans eye big wins in the midterm elections next week. Hunter Biden’s business dealings have long been of interest to the Republican Party, first taking prominence during...
The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
ValleyCentral

Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president

Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
The Intercept

AOC: The New York State Democratic Party’s Corruption May Have Cost Democrats the House

On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the head of the New York State Democratic Party to resign in the wake of the catastrophic performance by Democrats in the state in the midterms — an underperformance so stark that it may make the difference in control of the House of Representatives, and by extension the party’s ability to enact its legislative agenda.

