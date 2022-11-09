Read full article on original website
From Illinois too
3d ago
Well, if Whacky Uncle Joe gets too whacky or starts to drool on Jake Tapper during an interview, they always have the 25th amendment to fall back on ... which was probably their plan from the beginning. (Hamala Karris would be so much better as the Cackler in Chief....what could go wrong?) 🤪
Reply
2
Related
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
Just how unpopular is Joe Biden?
President Joe Biden is underwater in his job approval ratings, all major pollsters agree. But there is a disagreement over exactly how deep underwater he is.
Pence slams Biden for 'feckless leadership,' says 'help is on the way' from GOP in midterms
Less than three weeks before Election Day, former Vice President Mike Pence predicted Republican victories and "the beginning of a great American comeback."
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Maricopa drop puts Kari Lake further behind in Arizona
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Washington Examiner
Rick Scott reverses course, no longer seeks to take on McConnell for party leadership
Before Tuesday night's election, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, was seriously considering mounting a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) if Republicans were to retake the Senate. In September, Scott was coy when asked about whether he'd support McConnell staying on...
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump’s regular trips away
CNN — President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and – if they followed usual practice – Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It’s a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point...
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
John King shows Democrats' possible but very difficult path to keep the House
CNN's John King looks at close House races across the country and explains how Democrats could possibly keep control of the chamber.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans prepare to open Hunter Biden investigations after midterm elections
GOP leadership is planning to announce a slew of investigations into the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter as House Republicans eye big wins in the midterm elections next week. Hunter Biden’s business dealings have long been of interest to the Republican Party, first taking prominence during...
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Washington Examiner
Chip Roy criticizes McCarthy and McConnell, urges GOP to take page out of DeSantis playbook
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) took shots at Republican leadership in Congress on Friday and urged the party to model itself after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's "unapologetic" approach to governance. Roy, in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, faulted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
AOC: The New York State Democratic Party’s Corruption May Have Cost Democrats the House
On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the head of the New York State Democratic Party to resign in the wake of the catastrophic performance by Democrats in the state in the midterms — an underperformance so stark that it may make the difference in control of the House of Representatives, and by extension the party’s ability to enact its legislative agenda.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: New Arizona votes incoming; thousands of Maricopa ballots go in Box 3
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Washington Examiner
Biden has strengthened his 2024 hand, even as some Democrats would like change
Buoyed by Democrats’ performance in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is taking a victory lap on his expected path toward a second White House bid — just as some allies wish he would step aside. In a post-election press conference, Biden beat back skepticism over his agenda,...
Democrats’ Dream Of Flipping Texas Is Turning Into A Recurring Nightmare
In 2008, Barack Obama lost the state of Texas in his first presidential bid by 946,584 votes, carrying 43.8% of the vote. On Tuesday, Democrat Beto O’Rourke lost his long-shot bid for Texas governor by nearly 900,000 votes. With nearly all the ballots counted, he carried the exact same share of the vote as Obama did 14 years ago.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Impeaching Joe Biden 'Will Be Easy'
"We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," the Georgia Republican wrote in a tweet.
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
Comments / 8