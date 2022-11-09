ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Browns CB Ward back to face Dolphins following concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Sidelined three weeks by a concussion, Denzel Ward agonized during his absence over not being able to help the Browns. That’s about to change. ”Can’t wait,” said Ward, who will play Sunday when Cleveland visits the Miami Dolphins to begin a critical three-game stretch that will determine whether the Browns (3-5) can make a playoff push when suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson returns.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

BEREA, Ohio (AP)The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns’ Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy